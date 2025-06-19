NATIONAL: In late 2025, Netflix House will unveil its first two locations in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas. Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, Netflix House is a permanent, year-round home for fans that brings some of the streamer's most popular shows and movies to life through immersive story-driven experiences. And in 2027, Netflix House will expand with a third location in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas.

HOUSTON: JW Marriott Houston Downtown has announced a multimillion-dollar renovation, along with the acquisition of the city’s iconic Battelstein Building. The expansion—set to include new meeting and event spaces, along with a new rooftop pool and restaurant—is slated for completion by early 2026, with renovations to the existing property scheduled to wrap ahead of Houston’s debut as a host city for the FIFA World Cup in June.

LAS VEGAS: Wynn Las Vegas recently completed renovations to its Fairway Villas as part of a larger renovation project for the famed resort. Led by Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief creative officer of Wynn design and development, the lavish one- and two-bedroom villas feature 24-hour butler service, a handpicked multimillion-year-old crystal at each entryway, a secluded outdoor patio or balcony, marble bathrooms, soaking tubs, and more.

The FRIENDS Experience will officially open its newest flagship location in Las Vegas at MGM Grand on July 23. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 20. Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group, The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Vegas aims to transport guests into the world of FRIENDS, allowing them to explore the show’s iconic moments, behind-the-scenes content, and photo opportunities within life-size set recreations.

LOS ANGELES: Hello Sunshine announced the launch of Sunnie, a Gen Z-focused media, experiential, and lifestyle brand, designed to "inspire the next generation of young women to reclaim their time, follow their curiosity, and step into their power—without the pressure of having it all figured out." The platform will feature social content, experiential events, book clubs, digital zines, custom curriculums, and more—all designed specifically with and for Gen Z girls.

