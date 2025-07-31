US: NAMM to Stay in Anaheim Through 2030, Chef Appearances at F1 Vegas, NYCWFF, and More

July 31, 2025

GLOBAL: BCD Meetings & Events has published its annual global sustainability guide, a practical resource highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing the industry in both benchmarking results and adopting more sustainable practices. This year's guide outlines a comprehensive approach to sustainability, offering organizations, meeting planners, suppliers, and destinations insights to make more informed and responsible choices.

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Visit Anaheim announced that NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) will remain at the Anaheim Convention Center through 2030. This extension marks the beginning of a milestone year, as 2026 will commemorate NAMM’s 125th anniversary as an organization and 50 years of The NAMM Show in Anaheim.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts has unveiled a star-studded chef lineup at the Bellagio Fountain Club for this year's Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. TV superstars and award-winning chefs Tom Colicchio, Antonia Lofaso, and Brooke Williamson will join returning favorites José Andres, David Chang, Mario Carbone, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Masaharu Morimoto, Wolfgang Puck, Olivia Tiedemann, Michael Mina, and Bryan and Michael Voltaggio.

LOUISVILLE, KY.: Hotel Bourré Bonne, Curio Collection by Hilton, is now officially open in the heart of downtown Louisville. The hotel offers 168 guest rooms, an upscale French steakhouse by Kevin Grangier, and the city’s first rooftop bar, pool, and restaurant. The property also features over 7,000 square feet of meeting space, including two boardrooms and a ballroom with floor-to-ceiling views of the Ohio River and historic Whiskey Row.

NEW YORK: Tickets are officially on sale for this year’s Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ, taking place Oct. 15-19. This year, the festival heads to a brand new home in one of NYC’s most iconic neighborhoods: The Seaport. Anchored at the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus, the move marks a new chapter for NYCWFF, with all signature events now within two blocks of each other.

