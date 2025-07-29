GLOBAL: Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Jamaica has unveiled The Round Hill Residency, a new approach to corporate retreats designed exclusively for C-level executives, intimate board meetings, and high-tier incentive groups. The Residency curates clusters of Round Hill’s private villas into a self-contained corporate village. This concept aims to blend the privacy and comfort of residential living with the sophistication of a world-class resort to deliver a fully immersive environment for strategic thinking, collaboration, and inspiration.

NATIONAL: The 2024 GDP infographic developed in collaboration with Statistics Canada confirms that tourism delivers high growth and fast returns, offering one of Canada's highest growth export opportunities. In 2024, tourism was among the fastest-growing sectors, contributing $50.8 billion to Canada's GDP, accounting for 1.8% of overall GDP. That's a 3.6% growth rate (inflation-adjusted) from the previous year and outpaces the national GDP growth rate of 1.7%.

TORONTO: The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) announced that Destination Toronto has joined as one of the association’s newest Global Partners. The partnership with IGLTA aims to help Destination Toronto strengthen its connection to the international LGBTQ+ travel market and share its welcoming message with travelers around the world.

VANCOUVER: The Michelin Guide Vancouver’s 2025 edition will be revealed on the evening of Oct. 2 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Chefs will be invited to learn whether their restaurants have received a Michelin Star or another Michelin Guide distinction. Attendance is by invitation only.

A cherished summer tradition for over a century, the PNE Fair has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 programming, running Aug. 16-Sept. 1. This year’s event will once again feature a mix of entertainment, including internationally renowned performers, innovative new shows, and beloved classics tailored uniquely to the PNE Fair experience.

