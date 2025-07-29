CANADA: 2024 Tourism Stats, Michelin Guide Vancouver Sets Ceremony Date, PNE Fair, and More

July 29, 2025

GLOBAL: Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Jamaica has unveiled The Round Hill Residency, a new approach to corporate retreats designed exclusively for C-level executives, intimate board meetings, and high-tier incentive groups. The Residency curates clusters of Round Hill’s private villas into a self-contained corporate village. This concept aims to blend the privacy and comfort of residential living with the sophistication of a world-class resort to deliver a fully immersive environment for strategic thinking, collaboration, and inspiration.

NATIONAL: The 2024 GDP infographic developed in collaboration with Statistics Canada confirms that tourism delivers high growth and fast returns, offering one of Canada's highest growth export opportunities. In 2024, tourism was among the fastest-growing sectors, contributing $50.8 billion to Canada's GDP, accounting for 1.8% of overall GDP. That's a 3.6% growth rate (inflation-adjusted) from the previous year and outpaces the national GDP growth rate of 1.7%.

TORONTO: The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) announced that Destination Toronto has joined as one of the association’s newest Global Partners. The partnership with IGLTA aims to help Destination Toronto strengthen its connection to the international LGBTQ+ travel market and share its welcoming message with travelers around the world.

VANCOUVER: The Michelin Guide Vancouver’s 2025 edition will be revealed on the evening of Oct. 2 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Chefs will be invited to learn whether their restaurants have received a Michelin Star or another Michelin Guide distinction. Attendance is by invitation only.

A cherished summer tradition for over a century, the PNE Fair has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 programming, running Aug. 16-Sept. 1. This year’s event will once again feature a mix of entertainment, including internationally renowned performers, innovative new shows, and beloved classics tailored uniquely to the PNE Fair experience.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: A New Corporate Retreat Offering, Driskill Hotel's Renovation Plans, Omni Opening in Fort Lauderdale, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Stage at Bally's Chicago, The Highland Dallas Gets an Upgrade, New Hires at DMOs, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Folk Music Festival, Cariwest Festival in Edmonton, W Montréal's New Collab with Billboard, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Tripadvisor's New York Abu Dhabi Activation, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Celebrates 20 Years, Visit Savannah's New Hire, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: A New Corporate Retreat Offering, Driskill Hotel's Renovation Plans, Omni Opening in Fort Lauderdale, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Stage at Bally's Chicago, The Highland Dallas Gets an Upgrade, New Hires at DMOs, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Folk Music Festival, Cariwest Festival in Edmonton, W Montréal's New Collab with Billboard, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Tripadvisor's New York Abu Dhabi Activation, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Celebrates 20 Years, Visit Savannah's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton Heritage Festival, Exhibition Place Wins Operations Award, Northwest Deuce Days, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Cincinnati Names HQ Hotel Brand, Convene's New NYC Location, Ritz-Carlton Bacara's Renovation, and More
Most Popular
Strategy
How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Sports
How the Wimbledon Experience Was Recreated in Brooklyn, New York
Sports
What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2025 ESPYS
Industry Buzz
CANADA: KDays Kicks Off This Week, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Announces Opening Date for New Thermal Wellness Experience, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Accessibility Playbook for Planners, Shine Away Returns for Third Year, ALHI's First DMO Partnership, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Incentive for Events in Southeast Florida, Banff Centre Summer Arts Festival, Monarch Monitoring Blitz, and More
Industry Buzz
US: TSA Ends 'Shoes-Off' Policy, Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact Report, Fandom at SDCC, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's New Routes to South America, Ottawa Tourism's Accessibility Fund, Parkside Hotel Launches 'Drift' Wellness Experience, and More
Industry Buzz
US: INNOV8's New Hire, New Event Mobile App, ConferenceDirect's Annual Meeting, and More
Page 1 of 150
Next Page