ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.: The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA), the only national organization dedicated to advancing cultural heritage tourism in Native Nations and communities across the U.S., and Destinations International announced a two-year strategic partnership to jointly promote and deliver programs, products, and services that benefit both organizations and create meaningful, shared value for their stakeholders.

CINCINNATI: Marriott Hotels will operate the new 700-room convention center hotel in downtown Cincinnati. Part of the city’s ongoing $800 million transformation of its convention district, the brand-new HQ hotel will sit alongside the newly reimagined convention center and a two-acre park at Elm Street Plaza. Construction on the headquarters hotel is expected to begin later this year. The property will feature more than 62,000 square feet of meeting space and a 17,000-square-foot events terrace.

DALLAS: Grand Hyatt DFW Airport, the premier hotel located inside Terminal D at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, announced a $34 million complete transformation of the property. The multi-phase renovation begins this month and will include guest rooms and suites, meeting and event spaces, lobby and corridors, and newly designed restaurants, lounges, and bars. The completion of the project is planned for late 2025.

NEW YORK: Convene announced its expansion into New York City’s SoHo neighborhood with a new venue at 555 Broadway, also known as the Scholastic Building. Convene 555 Broadway will occupy over 32,000 square feet on the second floor, offering a maximum event capacity of just over 450 guests. This will be the 16th Convene venue in New York City.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.: In time for its 25th anniversary this September, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara has unveiled the completion of a multimillion-dollar, property-wide transformation. Highlights include fully redesigned guest rooms and suites, four new dining concepts, and refreshed public spaces such as the lobby, pool, and cabana areas.

