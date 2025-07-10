NATIONAL: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new policy that will allow passengers traveling through domestic airports to keep their shoes on while passing through security screening at TSA checkpoints. The new policy aims to streamline the TSA security checkpoint process, leading to lower wait times.

LAS VEGAS: Global experiential marketing agency Spiro is previewing new research findings that draw a direct line between live brand experiences (trade shows, events, festivals) and purchase intent. The agency previewed key findings from the Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact (EMI) Report during Cannes Lions. Those interested can sign up online to receive the full report when it's released.

LOS ANGELES: La Peer Hotel announced the appointment of Larry Bryant as director of sales and marketing. As La Peer Hotel enters a new era with updated guest rooms, reimagined public spaces, and curated lifestyle offerings, this strategic hire reinforces the hotel’s focus on innovation and market growth, aiming to position it as one of the most sought-after destinations in West Hollywood. Most recently, Bryant served as the director of global sales at citizenM hotels.

SAN DIEGO: Fandom is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con with a celebration headlined by The All-American Rejects. The eighth annual Fandom Party will take place at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel on July 24. This year's event is presented by Universal Orlando Resort—hot off the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe—and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

TAMPA, FLA.: Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world’s largest meeting and event industry association, has selected Tampa Bay as the host city for the 2030 edition of its flagship event, World Education Congress (WEC). The organization will partner with Visit Tampa Bay and the Tampa Convention Center to create the experience for attendees.

