US: TSA Ends 'Shoes-Off' Policy, Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact Report, Fandom at SDCC, and More

July 10, 2025

NATIONAL: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new policy that will allow passengers traveling through domestic airports to keep their shoes on while passing through security screening at TSA checkpoints. The new policy aims to streamline the TSA security checkpoint process, leading to lower wait times.

LAS VEGAS: Global experiential marketing agency Spiro is previewing new research findings that draw a direct line between live brand experiences (trade shows, events, festivals) and purchase intent. The agency previewed key findings from the Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact (EMI) Report during Cannes Lions. Those interested can sign up online to receive the full report when it's released.

LOS ANGELES: La Peer Hotel announced the appointment of Larry Bryant as director of sales and marketing. As La Peer Hotel enters a new era with updated guest rooms, reimagined public spaces, and curated lifestyle offerings, this strategic hire reinforces the hotel’s focus on innovation and market growth, aiming to position it as one of the most sought-after destinations in West Hollywood. Most recently, Bryant served as the director of global sales at citizenM hotels.

SAN DIEGO: Fandom is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con with a celebration headlined by The All-American Rejects. The eighth annual Fandom Party will take place at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel on July 24. This year's event is presented by Universal Orlando Resort—hot off the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe—and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

TAMPA, FLA.: Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world’s largest meeting and event industry association, has selected Tampa Bay as the host city for the 2030 edition of its flagship event, World Education Congress (WEC). The organization will partner with Visit Tampa Bay and the Tampa Convention Center to create the experience for attendees.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's New Routes to South America, Ottawa Tourism's Accessibility Fund, Parkside Hotel Launches 'Drift' Wellness Experience, and More
Industry Buzz
US: INNOV8's New Hire, New Event Mobile App, ConferenceDirect's Annual Meeting, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Marriott Hotels in Calgary, 2025 National Bank Open, Casa Loma's Sunset Concerts, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City, Teen Vogue Summit, New Orleans Convention Center's New Leader, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's New Routes to South America, Ottawa Tourism's Accessibility Fund, Parkside Hotel Launches 'Drift' Wellness Experience, and More
Industry Buzz
US: INNOV8's New Hire, New Event Mobile App, ConferenceDirect's Annual Meeting, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Marriott Hotels in Calgary, 2025 National Bank Open, Casa Loma's Sunset Concerts, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City, Teen Vogue Summit, New Orleans Convention Center's New Leader, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Parks Canada Design Competiton, New Calgary Hotel, Canada Day Celebrations, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Airbnb Experience Lineup Revealed For Lollapalooza Chicago, Freeman's New Fabric Wall Collection, Events DC's Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Disney+ Leaned Into Y2K Vibes for a 'Throwback' Pop-Up Experience in LA
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Sports
See Inside Sport Beach—The Game-Raising Activation That Had Everyone Talking at Cannes Lions
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Stanley Cup Playoffs' Economic Impact on Edmonton, Marine Heritage Festival, All Things Go Festival Reveals Toronto Lineup, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Colin Cowie Opens Office in Italy, CIAA Commits to Baltimore Through 2029, Hotel Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rotary International Convention, New Ottawa Tourism Board, Rhythms of Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix House Unveils First Locations, JW Marriott Houston's Renovations, 'FRIENDS' Experience to Hit Vegas, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SHEIN's Calgary Stampede Pop-Up, Improvagana in Edmonton, Victoria's Sustainable Drinking Water Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Indy Hotel Breaks Ground, Veuve Clicquot's Sun Club in Las Vegas, New Orleans Visitor Data, and More
Page 1 of 149
Next Page