CANADA: Rotary International Convention, New Ottawa Tourism Board, Rhythms of Canada, and More

June 24, 2025

GLOBAL: Colin Cowie Lifestyle, a globally renowned leader in luxury event planning and design, announced the launch of CCL Europe with an office based in Florence, Italy. This expansion marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s legacy, bringing its signature expertise to Europe for weddings, milestone celebrations, fashion activations, and corporate events. Expect high-level planning and design with producers based in the U.S., all within the same time zones, combined with a dedicated production staff in Italy to ensure flawless on-site execution.

CALGARY: The Rotary International Convention is taking place now in Calgary at Stampede Park. More than 15,000 delegates are expected to attend and are visiting from more than 120 countries. The conference is running now through June 25.

OTTAWA: At its Annual General Meeting last week at the Ottawa Art Gallery, Ottawa Tourism confirmed its volunteer board of directors for 2025-2026. Representatives from many of the organization’s nearly 500 member businesses reviewed the previous year’s accomplishments and networked among a general feeling of optimism for the summer ahead. The DMO also announced the election of Nyle Kelly as its new board chair for a two-year term. Kelly is the executive vice president and general manager of Brookstreet Hotel and Marshes Golf Club.

TORONTO: On June 30 and July 1, the Aga Khan Museum and Aga Khan Park will come alive with Rhythms of Canada, a vibrant, site-wide summer festival. This year's programming focuses on celebrating the diverse artists, organizations, and cultural voices that shape Canada's creative landscape, with co-curated performances that reflect the city's rich pluralism and honor both traditional and contemporary expressions. Featuring a lineup of live music, family activities, food, and cultural experiences, the festival has quickly become one of Toronto's most popular.

Air Transat will launch a new year-round, nonstop route between Toronto and Istanbul. Starting Dec. 6, the service will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Air Transat and Turkish Airlines have also established an interline partnership aimed at strengthening air service between Canada and Türkiye, while offering travel options to destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

