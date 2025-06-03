ANAHEIM, CALIF.: VidCon is teaming up with Visit Anaheim to launch a fan experience giveaway. The giveaway provides fans with an opportunity to win a VIP helicopter ride to VidCon Anaheim 2025 on June 18. Three lucky winners (and their plus-ones) will take off from John Wayne Airport and touch down in Anaheim, riding along with one of VidCon’s "featured creators" aka Peet Monzingo, SeanDoesMagic, or KreekCraft. In addition to the helicopter ride, the three winners will receive complimentary travel to Anaheim and a 4-night stay at the Anaheim Marriott, along with Community Track badges to attend the 2025 flagship show, which runs June 19-21 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

BOSTON: Kimpton Marlowe Hotel is celebrating Pride Month with a special "Wicked Proud" offer that includes an overnight stay at Marlowe that benefits the Boston Alliance of LGBTQ Youth (BAGLY), two Pride cocktails, and complimentary use of bikes and kayaks. The hotel’s restaurant, Bambara Kitchen & Bar, will also donate $1 from the sale of each Pride cocktail to BAGLY.

CHICAGO: A new private event space is now open in Wrigleyville. Stolen Saddle offers a combo of sports, live music, Tex-Mex, and dancing. The 16,000-square-foot space is the newest concept from the Lucky13 Hospitality Group and is described as the largest country bar in the city. It houses three floors, a full patio, and a menu packed with Tex-Mex staples and game-day classics. For large events, the second floor can accommodate up to 200 guests.

INDIANAPOLIS: Construction is well underway on the 143,500-square-foot Indiana Convention Center expansion, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom that will connect to a new 800-room Signia by Hilton. The new property will stand 38 stories tall and will include a top-level bar with skyline views. This project is anticipated to open in the fall of 2026. As of this date, the elevator shaft has been completed up to the 25th floor, and the glass panels wrapping the hotel are currently being installed and have now reached the 16th floor.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is once again honoring Pride Month by transforming its courtyard into the Pride Garden, curated by Veuve Clicquot. As of June 1, rainbow pillows, signage, and flags in the flower-filled courtyard are the backdrop for the month-long celebration, with featured cocktails available for purchase. The courtyard is open daily and is available for receptions and private events.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]