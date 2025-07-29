US: A New Corporate Retreat Offering, Driskill Hotel's Renovation Plans, Omni Opening in Fort Lauderdale, and More

July 29, 2025

GLOBAL: Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Jamaica has unveiled The Round Hill Residency, a new approach to corporate retreats designed exclusively for C-level executives, intimate board meetings, and high-tier incentive groups. The Residency curates clusters of Round Hill’s private villas into a self-contained corporate village. This concept aims to blend the privacy and comfort of residential living with the sophistication of a world-class resort to deliver a fully immersive environment for strategic thinking, collaboration, and inspiration.

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Hyatt Hotels has announced plans for the full renovation and restoration of the iconic Driskill Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The first phase of the renovation will debut this fall and will include the reimagined Driskill Bar and Driskill Grill, as well as a newly concepted bar, The Victorian—both operated by Austin-based MML Hospitality—along with the 110 tower guest rooms originally built in 1929, a refreshed fitness center, and a new 2,800-square-foot ballroom on the mezzanine level.

CHICAGO: The Renaissance Chicago North Shore Hotel, a Marriott Bonvoy hotel, announced the completion of a multiyear, property-wide renovation. Executed in two major phases, the renovation began in 2020 with a full refresh of all guest rooms, followed by a recent expansive upgrade to the public spaces, meeting venues, and exterior arrival experience, which are officially open for guests to enjoy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.: Omni Fort Lauderdale is set to open this fall, with six unique dining venues, a full-service Mokara Spa, a rooftop pool deck, and direct access to the expanded Broward County Convention Center.

SAN ANTONIO: The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa announced that tickets are now on sale for ICE! featuring the holiday classic, Frosty the Snowman. The iconic frozen attraction returns to the resort as part of the annual Hill Country Christmas celebrations, taking place Nov. 22, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026. Created by Gaylord Hotels, the longstanding tradition of ICE! is a signature holiday attraction featured at six resorts nationwide this Christmas season.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: 2024 Tourism Stats, Michelin Guide Vancouver Sets Ceremony Date, PNE Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Stage at Bally's Chicago, The Highland Dallas Gets an Upgrade, New Hires at DMOs, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Folk Music Festival, Cariwest Festival in Edmonton, W Montréal's New Collab with Billboard, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Tripadvisor's New York Abu Dhabi Activation, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Celebrates 20 Years, Visit Savannah's New Hire, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: 2024 Tourism Stats, Michelin Guide Vancouver Sets Ceremony Date, PNE Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Stage at Bally's Chicago, The Highland Dallas Gets an Upgrade, New Hires at DMOs, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Folk Music Festival, Cariwest Festival in Edmonton, W Montréal's New Collab with Billboard, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Tripadvisor's New York Abu Dhabi Activation, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Celebrates 20 Years, Visit Savannah's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton Heritage Festival, Exhibition Place Wins Operations Award, Northwest Deuce Days, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Cincinnati Names HQ Hotel Brand, Convene's New NYC Location, Ritz-Carlton Bacara's Renovation, and More
Most Popular
Strategy
How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Sports
How the Wimbledon Experience Was Recreated in Brooklyn, New York
Sports
What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2025 ESPYS
Industry Buzz
CANADA: KDays Kicks Off This Week, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Announces Opening Date for New Thermal Wellness Experience, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Accessibility Playbook for Planners, Shine Away Returns for Third Year, ALHI's First DMO Partnership, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Incentive for Events in Southeast Florida, Banff Centre Summer Arts Festival, Monarch Monitoring Blitz, and More
Industry Buzz
US: TSA Ends 'Shoes-Off' Policy, Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact Report, Fandom at SDCC, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's New Routes to South America, Ottawa Tourism's Accessibility Fund, Parkside Hotel Launches 'Drift' Wellness Experience, and More
Industry Buzz
US: INNOV8's New Hire, New Event Mobile App, ConferenceDirect's Annual Meeting, and More
Page 1 of 150
Next Page