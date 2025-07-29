GLOBAL: Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Jamaica has unveiled The Round Hill Residency, a new approach to corporate retreats designed exclusively for C-level executives, intimate board meetings, and high-tier incentive groups. The Residency curates clusters of Round Hill’s private villas into a self-contained corporate village. This concept aims to blend the privacy and comfort of residential living with the sophistication of a world-class resort to deliver a fully immersive environment for strategic thinking, collaboration, and inspiration.

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Hyatt Hotels has announced plans for the full renovation and restoration of the iconic Driskill Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The first phase of the renovation will debut this fall and will include the reimagined Driskill Bar and Driskill Grill, as well as a newly concepted bar, The Victorian—both operated by Austin-based MML Hospitality—along with the 110 tower guest rooms originally built in 1929, a refreshed fitness center, and a new 2,800-square-foot ballroom on the mezzanine level.

CHICAGO: The Renaissance Chicago North Shore Hotel, a Marriott Bonvoy hotel, announced the completion of a multiyear, property-wide renovation. Executed in two major phases, the renovation began in 2020 with a full refresh of all guest rooms, followed by a recent expansive upgrade to the public spaces, meeting venues, and exterior arrival experience, which are officially open for guests to enjoy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.: Omni Fort Lauderdale is set to open this fall, with six unique dining venues, a full-service Mokara Spa, a rooftop pool deck, and direct access to the expanded Broward County Convention Center.

SAN ANTONIO: The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa announced that tickets are now on sale for ICE! featuring the holiday classic, Frosty the Snowman. The iconic frozen attraction returns to the resort as part of the annual Hill Country Christmas celebrations, taking place Nov. 22, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026. Created by Gaylord Hotels, the longstanding tradition of ICE! is a signature holiday attraction featured at six resorts nationwide this Christmas season.

