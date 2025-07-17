CANADA: KDays Kicks Off This Week, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Announces Opening Date for New Thermal Wellness Experience, and More

July 17, 2025

EDMONTON: KDays and Alberta Dreams are partnering to bring a new, unique, and wacky experience to KDays 2025. The Wheel of Alberta Dreams Challenge, presented by Golden Spike Lumber in Spruce Grove, will see Edmonton radio personality Chris Scheetz attempt the longest ride on the iconic KDays Ferris wheel. The goal of the partnership is to raise awareness and funds for Alberta Dreams, an Alberta-based charity that changes lives for Alberta children with severe, chronic, and life-threatening medical illnesses. KDays kicks off July 18.

LAKE LOUISE, ALB.: BASIN Glacial Waters, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise's highly anticipated thermal bathing destination, will officially open on Sept. 15. The debut of the world-class, indoor-outdoor facility aims to revolutionize wellness in the Canadian Rockies with its contemporary interpretation of a traditional bathhouse, embedded within the landscape of Banff National Park's high alpine.

MONTREAL: The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and ADM Aéroports de Montréal have achieved financial close on a $1 billion loan to support large-scale infrastructure improvements at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. YUL's travel volumes have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and recorded the highest growth among large Canadian airports.

OTTAWA: The Ottawa Lebanese Festival is running now through July 20 at Saint Elias Centre. Visitors can experience the vibrant flavors and rich culture of Lebanon by enjoying food, lively entertainment, and cultural heritage. Since 1990, this festival has celebrated the deep roots and traditions of the Lebanese community in Ottawa.

Running July 18-27, the world's largest chamber music festival returns to Ottawa. Attendees can enjoy 120 concerts in Canada's capital by leading international ensembles and solo musical artists. Some of the city's most beautiful churches, museums, galleries, theaters, and heritage sites host indoor and outdoor performances.

