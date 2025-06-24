GLOBAL: Colin Cowie Lifestyle, a globally renowned leader in luxury event planning and design, announced the launch of CCL Europe with an office based in Florence, Italy. This expansion marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s legacy, bringing its signature expertise to Europe for weddings, milestone celebrations, fashion activations, and corporate events. Expect high-level planning and design with producers based in the U.S., all within the same time zones, combined with a dedicated production staff in Italy to ensure flawless on-site execution.

BALTIMORE: The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, has announced that Baltimore has been selected to host the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament through 2029. The decision, made by the CIAA board of directors, builds on the tournament’s successful five-year run in Baltimore, which first hosted the event virtually in 2021 and in-person beginning in 2022.

CHICAGO: Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare, located less than two miles from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, is now open following a highly anticipated revitalization project. The property features 206 guest rooms, state-of-the-art recreational facilities, complimentary airport shuttle services 24 hours a day, a full-service restaurant featuring a 50-seat patio for alfresco dining, covered parking options, and more.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF.: The newly reimagined Grand Hyatt Indian Wells in Greater Palm Springs recently completed a property-wide $64 million renovation and is now an even more compelling option for meetings and group events of all scales. With refreshed indoor and outdoor venues with expansive capabilities, private villas, and elevated dining by the lauded chef Angelo Sosa, the resort blends desert luxury with seamless functionality for unforgettable gatherings.

SAN DIEGO: The legendary Hotel del Coronado announced the completion of the revitalization of its iconic Victorian building, the final milestone in Blackstone Real Estate's more than $550 million restoration plan. The completion of the Victorian Neighborhood encompassed a total restoration of its front porch and lobby, main entry, and drive experience, as well as updates and enhancements to all Victorian guest rooms, the Victorian garden courtyard, event spaces (including the iconic Crown Room), and the addition of two new dining destinations: the acclaimed Nobu Del Coronado and Veranda, an alfresco dining experience with ocean views.

