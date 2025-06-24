US: Colin Cowie Opens Office in Italy, CIAA Commits to Baltimore Through 2029, Hotel Renovations, and More

June 24, 2025

GLOBAL: Colin Cowie Lifestyle, a globally renowned leader in luxury event planning and design, announced the launch of CCL Europe with an office based in Florence, Italy. This expansion marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s legacy, bringing its signature expertise to Europe for weddings, milestone celebrations, fashion activations, and corporate events. Expect high-level planning and design with producers based in the U.S., all within the same time zones, combined with a dedicated production staff in Italy to ensure flawless on-site execution.

BALTIMORE: The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, has announced that Baltimore has been selected to host the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament through 2029. The decision, made by the CIAA board of directors, builds on the tournament’s successful five-year run in Baltimore, which first hosted the event virtually in 2021 and in-person beginning in 2022.

CHICAGO: Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare, located less than two miles from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, is now open following a highly anticipated revitalization project. The property features 206 guest rooms, state-of-the-art recreational facilities, complimentary airport shuttle services 24 hours a day, a full-service restaurant featuring a 50-seat patio for alfresco dining, covered parking options, and more.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF.: The newly reimagined Grand Hyatt Indian Wells in Greater Palm Springs recently completed a property-wide $64 million renovation and is now an even more compelling option for meetings and group events of all scales. With refreshed indoor and outdoor venues with expansive capabilities, private villas, and elevated dining by the lauded chef Angelo Sosa, the resort blends desert luxury with seamless functionality for unforgettable gatherings.

SAN DIEGO: The legendary Hotel del Coronado announced the completion of the revitalization of its iconic Victorian building, the final milestone in Blackstone Real Estate's more than $550 million restoration plan. The completion of the Victorian Neighborhood encompassed a total restoration of its front porch and lobby, main entry, and drive experience, as well as updates and enhancements to all Victorian guest rooms, the Victorian garden courtyard, event spaces (including the iconic Crown Room), and the addition of two new dining destinations: the acclaimed Nobu Del Coronado and Veranda, an alfresco dining experience with ocean views.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rotary International Convention, New Ottawa Tourism Board, Rhythms of Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix House Unveils First Locations, JW Marriott Houston's Renovations, 'FRIENDS' Experience to Hit Vegas, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SHEIN's Calgary Stampede Pop-Up, Improvagana in Edmonton, Victoria's Sustainable Drinking Water Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Indy Hotel Breaks Ground, Veuve Clicquot's Sun Club in Las Vegas, New Orleans Visitor Data, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rotary International Convention, New Ottawa Tourism Board, Rhythms of Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix House Unveils First Locations, JW Marriott Houston's Renovations, 'FRIENDS' Experience to Hit Vegas, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SHEIN's Calgary Stampede Pop-Up, Improvagana in Edmonton, Victoria's Sustainable Drinking Water Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Indy Hotel Breaks Ground, Veuve Clicquot's Sun Club in Las Vegas, New Orleans Visitor Data, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Strong Pass, Alberta Circus Arts Festival, Pride Month in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hyatt Regency Austin's Renovation, Boston Convention Center Gets New Name, The Hutton Group's New Hire, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Event Design & Decor
How BET’s Stylish Anniversary Dinner Honored the Past—and Embraced the Future
Industry Insiders
Inside the Build: How Bellagio Fountain Club Delivers F1® Weekend’s Most Luxurious Hospitality Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Event Turned Home Decor Into a Celebration of Latinas' Life Moments
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New Visitor Center, Summer Solstice Music Festival, New Canadian Travel Data, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Gold Sky Productions Expands Offerings, NIVA '25 Headliner, Destinations International's New Initiative, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: National Indigenous History Month, Edmonton Tourism Awards, The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden, and More
Industry Buzz
US: EDC Las Vegas, GRAMMY House Pop-Up Experience, New Event Venue in Arizona, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Nextfest in Edmonton, Nobu Hotel Toronto Now Open, Summer Swing at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon and Visit Anaheim's Partnership, New Event Space in Chicago, Pride Month Activations, and More
Page 1 of 148
Next Page