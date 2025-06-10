DENVER: Sheraton Denver Downtown, a Sheraton Halo property and Denver’s largest hotel with 1,238 rooms, announced it was named the 52nd Top Meeting Hotel in North America by Cvent. The globally recognized Cvent Top Meeting Hotels lists spotlight properties that set themselves apart by delivering outstanding group experiences through thoughtful event planner collaboration, exceptional service, and tailored event offerings.

LOS ANGELES: Gold Sky Productions has expanded its offerings to include talent and guest list management. This growth marks a significant step forward in the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive event production services. By integrating these high-touch elements, Gold Sky aims to help clients expand their reach, enhance their brand, and engage their audiences more effectively than ever before.

MILWAUKEE: The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announced that Jim James, frontman of rock band My Morning Jacket, and legendary producer Jimmy Jam will address NIVA '25. The gathering of the nation's independent live concert, comedy, promoter, venue, and festival industry will take place June 22-25 in Milwaukee.

NEW YORK: For the first time since its opening in 2021, due to the extraordinary demand in private event inquiries, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observatory in NYC is expanding its footprint with an exclusive event space in collaboration with acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud. The space is fit for a diverse range of events from weddings to cocktail parties, fashion shows, and more.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destinations International—the organization for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), and tourism boards—announced the launch of new co-op offerings for 2025, an initiative designed to extend member benefits, build local capacity, and create region-wide value through customizable partnerships with destination network organizations.

