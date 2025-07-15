US: New Accessibility Playbook for Planners, Shine Away Returns for Third Year, ALHI's First DMO Partnership, and More

July 15, 2025

GLOBAL: Destinations International and TravelAbility, a leading conference and media company dedicated to accessible travel, announced the release of an updated and expanded edition of the Accessibility Playbook. This comprehensive toolkit now includes curated resources, technology, and service provider recommendations, actionable strategies, and an accompanying AI companion to help destinations move from awareness to implementation in serving travelers with disabilities and the aging population.

CLEVELAND: Destination Cleveland announced the city’s selection as host of the 2028 National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals Annual Conference. The conference is the largest annual gathering for Black meeting professionals. Among those who attend the event are planners and association leaders charged with selecting destinations for their own organization’s meetings and events. The annual conference will bring an estimated 550 attendees to Cleveland Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2028.

LOS ANGELES: Hello Sunshine, part of Candle Media, announced the return of Shine Away, connected by AT&T, for its third year, taking the experiential franchise to new heights on Oct. 11 and 12 at the Universal Studios Lot. Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon will return to kick off the program for fans, who will enjoy unprecedented access to entertainment and talent from Hello Sunshine.

SAN FRANCISCO: The San Francisco Travel Association and Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI)—a global leader in sales representation for independent luxury hotels and resorts, cruise lines, and destination management companies—announced a new strategic partnership designed to attract more meetings, incentives, and conference business to San Francisco. This marks ALHI’s first formal partnership with a city destination marketing organization.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Frontier Development & Hospitality Group, in partnership with Basis Investment Group, announced the opening of Hyatt House Washington DC Downtown Convention Center. Located just steps from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and central to both downtown D.C. and the vibrant Shaw neighborhood, the hotel aims to bring a fresh, elevated extended-stay concept to one of the city’s most dynamic areas.

