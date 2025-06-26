CANADA: Stanley Cup Playoffs' Economic Impact on Edmonton, Marine Heritage Festival, All Things Go Festival Reveals Toronto Lineup, and More

June 26, 2025

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton celebrated another Stanley Cup run—one that drew national and international visitors, put a spotlight on Edmonton, and left a lasting mark on its visitor economy. Although the final result was not what fans wanted, the 2025 Oilers playoff run was a triumph in every other sense: The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs created a total economic impact of $266.7 million, with 80,000 overnight stays recorded. Plus, crowds of up to 30,000 were drawn to Edmonton’s downtown on game nights.

The Works Art & Design Festival is celebrating 40 years this year. This free outdoor celebration of visual art and design is taking place now through July 1 at Sir Winston Churchill Square. Visitors can stroll through striking installations, enjoy live music and movies under the stars, savor local bites, and dive into hands-on workshops for all ages. There's also a bustling licensed patio area for adults to unwind.

HALIFAX: Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) becomes the first airport in Atlantic Canada to introduce the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA's) CT X-ray technology. CATSA added a new screening line equipped with this technology at the domestic/international checkpoint. This is the first step in bringing this technology to all screening lines at YHZ. Passengers traveling through Halifax will now enjoy an elevated security screening experience where they will no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols/gels, medical devices, or large electronics—including laptops—from their carry-on bags.

SOUTHAMPTON, ONT.: The 2025 Marine Heritage Festival takes place July 25-27 in historic Southampton. Attendees can shop among 50 vendors showcasing homemade, handcrafted goods and local flavors; explore the unique shops of High Street; watch deep-dive video clips of the Great Lakes; and climb the late-1880s Chantry Island Lighthouse. The event offers free admission.

TORONTO: All Things Go Festival revealed the lineup of the inaugural 2025 Toronto edition, with headliners including Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Remi Wolf, and Role Model. The two-day festival features a total of 16 artists, including special guests Charlotte Cardin, Noah Cyrus, Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Valley, and Joy Oladokun. Set for Oct. 4 and 5, the festival will take place at the waterfront at Budweiser Stage in downtown Toronto.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Airbnb Experience Lineup Revealed For Lollapalooza Chicago, Freeman's New Fabric Wall Collection, Events DC's Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Colin Cowie Opens Office in Italy, CIAA Commits to Baltimore Through 2029, Hotel Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rotary International Convention, New Ottawa Tourism Board, Rhythms of Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix House Unveils First Locations, JW Marriott Houston's Renovations, 'FRIENDS' Experience to Hit Vegas, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Airbnb Experience Lineup Revealed For Lollapalooza Chicago, Freeman's New Fabric Wall Collection, Events DC's Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Colin Cowie Opens Office in Italy, CIAA Commits to Baltimore Through 2029, Hotel Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rotary International Convention, New Ottawa Tourism Board, Rhythms of Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix House Unveils First Locations, JW Marriott Houston's Renovations, 'FRIENDS' Experience to Hit Vegas, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SHEIN's Calgary Stampede Pop-Up, Improvagana in Edmonton, Victoria's Sustainable Drinking Water Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Indy Hotel Breaks Ground, Veuve Clicquot's Sun Club in Las Vegas, New Orleans Visitor Data, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Sports
Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second Year
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Industry Insiders
Inside the Build: How Bellagio Fountain Club Delivers F1® Weekend’s Most Luxurious Hospitality Experience
Event Design & Decor
How BET’s Stylish Anniversary Dinner Honored the Past—and Embraced the Future
Meetings
How RenderATL Is Redefining the Concept of Tech Conferences
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Strong Pass, Alberta Circus Arts Festival, Pride Month in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hyatt Regency Austin's Renovation, Boston Convention Center Gets New Name, The Hutton Group's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New Visitor Center, Summer Solstice Music Festival, New Canadian Travel Data, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Gold Sky Productions Expands Offerings, NIVA '25 Headliner, Destinations International's New Initiative, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: National Indigenous History Month, Edmonton Tourism Awards, The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden, and More
Industry Buzz
US: EDC Las Vegas, GRAMMY House Pop-Up Experience, New Event Venue in Arizona, and More
Page 1 of 148
Next Page