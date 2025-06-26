EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton celebrated another Stanley Cup run—one that drew national and international visitors, put a spotlight on Edmonton, and left a lasting mark on its visitor economy. Although the final result was not what fans wanted, the 2025 Oilers playoff run was a triumph in every other sense: The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs created a total economic impact of $266.7 million, with 80,000 overnight stays recorded. Plus, crowds of up to 30,000 were drawn to Edmonton’s downtown on game nights.

The Works Art & Design Festival is celebrating 40 years this year. This free outdoor celebration of visual art and design is taking place now through July 1 at Sir Winston Churchill Square. Visitors can stroll through striking installations, enjoy live music and movies under the stars, savor local bites, and dive into hands-on workshops for all ages. There's also a bustling licensed patio area for adults to unwind.

HALIFAX: Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) becomes the first airport in Atlantic Canada to introduce the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA's) CT X-ray technology. CATSA added a new screening line equipped with this technology at the domestic/international checkpoint. This is the first step in bringing this technology to all screening lines at YHZ. Passengers traveling through Halifax will now enjoy an elevated security screening experience where they will no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols/gels, medical devices, or large electronics—including laptops—from their carry-on bags.

SOUTHAMPTON, ONT.: The 2025 Marine Heritage Festival takes place July 25-27 in historic Southampton. Attendees can shop among 50 vendors showcasing homemade, handcrafted goods and local flavors; explore the unique shops of High Street; watch deep-dive video clips of the Great Lakes; and climb the late-1880s Chantry Island Lighthouse. The event offers free admission.

TORONTO: All Things Go Festival revealed the lineup of the inaugural 2025 Toronto edition, with headliners including Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Remi Wolf, and Role Model. The two-day festival features a total of 16 artists, including special guests Charlotte Cardin, Noah Cyrus, Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Valley, and Joy Oladokun. Set for Oct. 4 and 5, the festival will take place at the waterfront at Budweiser Stage in downtown Toronto.

