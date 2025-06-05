GLOBAL: Choice Hotels International continues to expand its international footprint, with 31 hotels and more than 3,300 rooms onboarded year-to-date outside of the U.S., and over 11,000 rooms added to the pipeline over the same period, resulting in a net pipeline increase of 95% since the beginning of the year. This growth is fueled in large part by the company's gains in the upscale and upper-upscale segment, which encompass hotel brand debuts in new markets across Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, China, and Australia.

LAS VEGAS: Vibee and Insomniac announced the return of Hotel EDC 2026, the only "headliner hotel" for EDC Las Vegas. From May 15-18, 2026, Hotel EDC will once again transform Virgin Hotels Las Vegas into a colorful, multisensory, and immersive EDC utopia. Vibee package holders will get to enjoy the magic beyond the festival gates, with luxury accommodations and access to Insomniac-hosted pool parties, pop-up DJ sets, daily food and drink credits to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ world-class restaurants, wellness programming, beauty bars, and more. This announcement also comes as EDC prepares to celebrate its milestone 30th anniversary, with all GA and VIP festival tickets already sold out.

NEW YORK: Award-winning event producer, entrepreneur, and CEO Melva LaJoy Legrand announced the launch of her new one-on-one executive coaching sessions, titled Level Up with LaJoy. It is another service provided through her new company, rebranded from LaJoy Plans to LaJoy Creative. The four-part course weaves together Melva’s signature framework—mentorship, mindset, and meaning—to assist emerging professionals, high-level executives, those looking to make a leadership transition, and those looking to take the stage, to level up with their professional goals. Limited spaces available.

The Recording Academy is bringing its first-ever GRAMMY House pop-up experience to New York City from June 13-14. GRAMMY House NYC is described as a dynamic, inclusive space that brings music makers, culture shifters, and industry leaders together to celebrate music’s vibrant, diverse tapestry and the visionaries shaping the sounds of tomorrow. The two-day event will feature panels, live performances, and networking opportunities.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: Hotel Valley Ho recently debuted a new outdoor event venue. Nestled between the hotel’s two northeast wings, Citrus Grove is surrounded by citrus trees, a flowing fountain, and lush greenery. This new venue offers 4,080 square feet of space that can accommodate up to 160 guests for a cocktail reception or up to 200 guests for a wedding ceremony. Citrus Grove features twinkling bistro lights and towering palm trees, aiming to provide an intimate desert oasis for memorable events.

