CANADA: SHEIN's Calgary Stampede Pop-Up, Improvagana in Edmonton, Victoria's Sustainable Drinking Water Program, and More

June 19, 2025

GLOBAL: Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the completed acquisition of Playa Hotels & Resorts, a leading owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. This transaction includes the acquisition of 15 all-inclusive resorts previously managed and owned by Playa. Of these, eight were already represented within Hyatt’s system as Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties.

CALGARY: SHEIN is getting rodeo ready for Calgary Stampede season with its first-ever Calgary pop-up, bringing its immersive shopping experience to Alberta for a limited time this summer July 2-13. Aiming to be an ultimate stop for Stampede outfit prep, the SHEIN pop-up at CrossIron Mills Mall will offer fashion lovers the chance to touch, feel, and experience the brand’s trend-forward styles and sub-brands in person.

EDMONTON: Edmonton's international improv and sketch comedy festival returns for 2025. Improvagana takes place June 19-22. Attendees can witness some of the finest improvisers from across Canada and North America as they converge in Edmonton. Rapid Fire Theatre will present a lineup of some of the funniest acts on the planet.

MONTREAL: Beginning June 27, Espace pour la vie and Jardin botanique introduce Brazen Blooms, a path of discovery into the intimate side of flowers. Along an enchanting path through the gardens dotted with blooming arches and discreet sonic devices that whisper tender secrets in their ears, visitors will not only get to admire the blossoms, but they will also discover how flowers are masters at the art of seduction.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Visitors to Greater Victoria will soon have increased access to water bottle refill stations in several hotel lobbies across the region. Destination Greater Victoria (DGV) is moving forward with a Circular and Sustainable Drinking Water Program, a region-wide initiative designed to reduce single-use plastic water bottles in Greater Victoria hotels through the installation of drinking water stations. The program aligns with DGV’s commitment to responsible tourism, ensuring that environmental stewardship is at the core of the destination’s growth and visitor experience.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix House Unveils First Locations, JW Marriott Houston's Renovations, 'FRIENDS' Experience to Hit Vegas, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Indy Hotel Breaks Ground, Veuve Clicquot's Sun Club in Las Vegas, New Orleans Visitor Data, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Strong Pass, Alberta Circus Arts Festival, Pride Month in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hyatt Regency Austin's Renovation, Boston Convention Center Gets New Name, The Hutton Group's New Hire, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix House Unveils First Locations, JW Marriott Houston's Renovations, 'FRIENDS' Experience to Hit Vegas, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Indy Hotel Breaks Ground, Veuve Clicquot's Sun Club in Las Vegas, New Orleans Visitor Data, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Strong Pass, Alberta Circus Arts Festival, Pride Month in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hyatt Regency Austin's Renovation, Boston Convention Center Gets New Name, The Hutton Group's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New Visitor Center, Summer Solstice Music Festival, New Canadian Travel Data, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Gold Sky Productions Expands Offerings, NIVA '25 Headliner, Destinations International's New Initiative, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Strategy
How U.S. Event Planners Can Navigate Global Attendance Challenges
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Event Turned Home Decor Into a Celebration of Latinas' Life Moments
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2025: How the Business Conference Puts Creativity in 'Motion'
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Meetings
See How Fast Company Combined a Business Summit with a Black-Tie Gala
Industry Buzz
CANADA: National Indigenous History Month, Edmonton Tourism Awards, The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden, and More
Industry Buzz
US: EDC Las Vegas, GRAMMY House Pop-Up Experience, New Event Venue in Arizona, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Nextfest in Edmonton, Nobu Hotel Toronto Now Open, Summer Swing at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon and Visit Anaheim's Partnership, New Event Space in Chicago, Pride Month Activations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Toolkits, Canadian Folk Music Awards, Casa Loma's Summer Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Airbnb's Lollapalooza Partnership, New Rooftop Venue in Dallas, Neon Museum's New Hires, and More
Page 1 of 148
Next Page