GLOBAL: Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the completed acquisition of Playa Hotels & Resorts, a leading owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. This transaction includes the acquisition of 15 all-inclusive resorts previously managed and owned by Playa. Of these, eight were already represented within Hyatt’s system as Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties.

CALGARY: SHEIN is getting rodeo ready for Calgary Stampede season with its first-ever Calgary pop-up, bringing its immersive shopping experience to Alberta for a limited time this summer July 2-13. Aiming to be an ultimate stop for Stampede outfit prep, the SHEIN pop-up at CrossIron Mills Mall will offer fashion lovers the chance to touch, feel, and experience the brand’s trend-forward styles and sub-brands in person.

EDMONTON: Edmonton's international improv and sketch comedy festival returns for 2025. Improvagana takes place June 19-22. Attendees can witness some of the finest improvisers from across Canada and North America as they converge in Edmonton. Rapid Fire Theatre will present a lineup of some of the funniest acts on the planet.

MONTREAL: Beginning June 27, Espace pour la vie and Jardin botanique introduce Brazen Blooms, a path of discovery into the intimate side of flowers. Along an enchanting path through the gardens dotted with blooming arches and discreet sonic devices that whisper tender secrets in their ears, visitors will not only get to admire the blossoms, but they will also discover how flowers are masters at the art of seduction.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Visitors to Greater Victoria will soon have increased access to water bottle refill stations in several hotel lobbies across the region. Destination Greater Victoria (DGV) is moving forward with a Circular and Sustainable Drinking Water Program, a region-wide initiative designed to reduce single-use plastic water bottles in Greater Victoria hotels through the installation of drinking water stations. The program aligns with DGV’s commitment to responsible tourism, ensuring that environmental stewardship is at the core of the destination’s growth and visitor experience.

