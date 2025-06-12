GLOBAL: For the first time in its history, The BRIT Awards with Mastercard will leave the capital and make its way north. The iconic celebration of British music is set to take over Manchester’s Co-op Live in 2026 and 2027, marking a bold new chapter for the event, after nearly five decades in London. The BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on Feb. 28. The 2026 show will be the first of three years under the stewardship of Sony Music UK, who picked up the baton from Warner Music UK after this year’s show.

CALGARY: Tourism Calgary and Calgary Public Library have partnered on the opening of a new, accessible Visitor Information Centre located in the downtown Central Library. Open from June 1 through Aug. 30, the Visitor Information Centre will be staffed by Tourism Calgary’s summer team of local experts and will be available to share information on tours, itineraries, and access passes.

EDMONTON: The Edmonton Chamber Music Society is once again hosting the Summer Solstice Music Festival, beginning June 17 and running through June 22. This year's lineup features fan favorites like Tesla Quartet, Angela Cheng, Michael Bridge, Alexander Hersh, and Jacques Forestier.

MISSISSAUGA, ONT.: New data from the Travel Industry Council of Ontario, Ontario's travel regulator, shows a strong domestic travel trend across all age groups in 2025, while international and U.S. travel intentions reveal a clear generational divide. The data shows that 40% of respondents have delayed travel to the U.S. or changed destinations because of the uncertainty around the economy, tariffs, and/or geopolitical circumstances. In 2025, over half of respondents across all age groups say they are more likely to explore destinations close to home. And respondents under 35 years of age are more likely to travel internationally this year compared to other age cohorts (36% compared to 25% overall).

VANCOUVER: The 2025 Queer Arts Festival—taking place now through June 28—explores the idea of "portals," the queer and trans experiences of crossing thresholds, stepping into new identities, and imagining futures beyond imposed boundaries. Presented in partnership with Centre A, this year’s curated visual exhibition also examines diasporic journeys, highlighting the intersections of queerness, migration, and belonging.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]