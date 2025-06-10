BANFF: For the entire month of June, Banff Centre is recognizing National Indigenous History Month as a time for learning, honoring, reflecting, and engaging with Indigenous cultures. Banff Centre is inviting visitors to participate in events and activities including story sharing, dance, films, and music. Events will be held in person at Banff Centre, at partner locations in Banff and Canmore, and online.

CALGARY: Tourism Calgary hosted its Annual General Meeting recently and shared that summer 2025 is anticipated to be one of the busiest summers on record for visitation to the city. Kicking off the summer, June will see two significant international events hosted in the region: the G7 Summit in Kananaskis June 15-17 and the Rotary International Convention at the BMO Centre in Calgary June 21-25. The former is anticipated to generate over 10,000 hotel room night bookings, with thousands of journalists, security personnel, government employees, and more than 5,000 people participating in meetings held throughout the region over the three days. The 2025 Rotary International Convention is expected to see over 15,000 delegates.

EDMONTON: The winners of the Edmonton Tourism Awards 2025 have been announced, recognizing exceptional contributions to the city's tourism scene. Hosted by Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels and their brand Edmonton's Best Hotels, these awards celebrate individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in promoting Edmonton as a premier travel destination. The third annual ceremony was held June 6 at the EXPO Centre to a crowd of over 500.

MONTREAL: Last week, Air Canada's inaugural flight from Montreal to Porto, Portugal, took place. Porto is Air Canada's second destination in Portugal, complementing its existing flights from Montreal and Toronto to Lisbon. Other new European routes celebrated this summer include the launch of its Naples route in May and the return of the Ottawa to London route in April.

Espace pour la vie announced the names of the eight artists who will be performing in the vibrant greenery of the Jardin botanique this summer, from July 6 to Aug. 24, as part of The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden. Attendees can hear local artists in a wealth of musical styles, in the heart of the Jardin botanique. Artists include Damien Robitaille, Jacques Michel, and Martha Wainwright.

