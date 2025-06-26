US: Airbnb Experience Lineup Revealed For Lollapalooza Chicago, Freeman's New Fabric Wall Collection, Events DC's Embassy Chef Challenge, and More

June 26, 2025

CHICAGO: The Rotary Means Business Chicagoland Conference 2025 will welcome professionals, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, students, and Rotarians from across the U.S. for a three-day event centered on networking, professional development, and Rotary’s core values of service and ethical business. Taking place July 18-20 at Rotary International Headquarters, the conference will offer keynote sessions, breakout discussions, and cross-sector networking designed to help attendees build meaningful relationships that drive business and social impact.

Last month, Airbnb announced its first global live music partnership with Lollapalooza festivals worldwide, unlocking experiences for festival fans at Lollapalooza Berlin, Chicago, São Paulo, Mumbai, and The Town Brazil. This week, Airbnb announced the Chicago lineup of exclusive fan experiences at Lollapalooza that are now available to book on Airbnb. They also include access to an exclusive on-site lounge, Airbnb Haven.

DALLAS: Freeman announced the launch of its new lighted fabric wall collection: 12 signature wall offerings that combine best-in-class lighting technology with sustainable materials and a seamless fit and finish. These new offerings are available nationwide beginning July 1. Each panel features high-efficiency LED lighting, recyclable aluminum frames, and reusable fabric graphics. All offerings are pre-designed and pre-certified for use in all 50 states, ensuring faster turnaround times for organizers and exhibitors alike.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Events DC’s Embassy Chef Challenge announced that more than 30 embassies have confirmed their participation in the friendly culinary competition, taking place July 10 at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. This year, the annual event will be hosted by Washington, D.C.-based restaurateur and former Top Chef contestant Spike Mendelsohn. The embassies hail from all over the world, with exciting additions such as Cuba, Ukraine, and Bolivia.

Before the National Mall’s fireworks display, Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is offering an American barbecue on July 4. The menu, offered in the Lobby Lounge and the Courtyard, is available from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. for all to enjoy. Executive chef Jaime Montes de Oca, executive sous chef Erick Zelaya, and executive pastry chef Lyndsey Barton are serving an all-American barbecue with a menu that includes hamburgers, barbecue chicken, cornbread, hot dogs, and potato salad.

