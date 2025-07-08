CANADA: New Marriott Hotels in Calgary, 2025 National Bank Open, Casa Loma's Sunset Concerts, and More

July 8, 2025

CALGARY: Truman and Marriott International announced plans to open three hotels in Calgary, including W Calgary, JW Marriott Calgary, and an Autograph Collection Hotel on Stampede Park. These brands are aiming to transform the hospitality landscape in Calgary and will debut as part of a mixed-use development situated within the city's rapidly evolving Culture + Entertainment District.

OTTAWA: Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation is now welcoming visitors to "Memories are Made in the Kitchen," a new exhibition at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum. This multisensory exhibition celebrates the stories, technologies, and cherished objects found in kitchens from across Canada. Through stories, photographs, artifacts, and kitchen objects, the exhibit highlights how the preparation and sharing of food can hold powerful memories and help shape new ones.

TORONTO: Tennis Canada unveiled the entry list for the 2025 National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto, which features the ATP Tour's top 73 players. This marks the largest player field in the tournament's history, as it enters a new 12-day format with a 96-player main draw. The tournament will be held at Sobeys Stadium from July 26 through Aug. 7.

Canada’s Walk of Fame, Seeing Red Media, and Casa Loma present the 2025 Sunset Concerts, featuring four performances by Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees and Canadian music icons Deborah Cox and Jully Black. In a special highlight, Cox will unveil her new signature wine, Kazaisu Rosé, exclusively at the July 23 concert. It will also be available at all Liberty Group restaurants.

VANCOUVER: More than 140 hotel workers at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford hotel began strike action last week after failing to reach a fair collective agreement with their employer. Unifor Local 3000 members at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford have been without a contract since April 2024. After more than a year of bargaining, workers voted to reject a tentative agreement and began legal strike action on July 5.

