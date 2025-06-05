GLOBAL: Choice Hotels International continues to expand its international footprint, with 31 hotels and more than 3,300 rooms onboarded year-to-date outside of the U.S., and over 11,000 rooms added to the pipeline over the same period, resulting in a net pipeline increase of 95% since the beginning of the year. This growth is fueled in large part by the company's gains in the upscale and upper-upscale segment, which encompass hotel brand debuts in new markets across Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, China, and Australia.

EDMONTON: Edmonton’s creative spirit comes alive at Nextfest, an 11-day multidisciplinary arts festival held at the historic Roxy Theatre. The fest begins June 5 and runs through June 15. The event aims to spotlight emerging talent in performing arts, dance, film, music, and visual art through more than 40 events, performances, exhibitions, workshops, mentorship opportunities—and its iconic late-night Nite Clubs.

TORONTO: Nobu Hotel Toronto is now officially open, welcoming guests as of June 1. After debuting Canada’s first Nobu restaurant last summer, this marks the full launch of the country’s first integrated Nobu property. The boutique 36-suite hotel sits high above the city on floors 41 to 45 of the west tower at 25 Mercer St., offering skyline views, serene wellness experiences, and exclusive guest access to amenities across the entire Nobu Toronto development.

Destination Toronto announced the opening of international offices in the U.K. and Germany, aiming to advance the city's global tourism strategy and expand its reach with international leisure and business travelers. The strategic expansion comes at a time when shifting travel dynamics present a powerful opportunity for growth. Together, the U.K. and Germany delivered over 220,000 visitors and more than $320 million in direct spending to Toronto's visitor economy in 2024.

VANCOUVER: On June 20, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver will present Summer Swing, a one-night celebration of vintage elegance, live jazz, and refined dining, all set in the hotel’s 15th-floor venue, The Roof. The evening is a tribute to a golden chapter in Vancouver’s history, when the Panorama Roof was the epicenter of nightlife from 1940 to 1965. The event will begin with a gourmet three-course dinner, served long-table style. Vancouver Jazz Orchestra will perform a set of big-band jazz and swing classics.

