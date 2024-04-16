Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
US: Epicurean Atlanta's New Hires, Details on Universal Orlando Resort's New Properties, Portland Ritz Earns LEED Gold, and More

April 16, 2024

GLOBAL: The Brazilian government has delayed the visa requirement for tourists from the U.S., Australia, and Canada until April 2025. With this pledge, the country expects to maintain the growth in the arrival of foreign tourists from these international markets visiting Brazil, specifically Rio de Janeiro. 

ATLANTA: Epicurean Atlanta announced the appointment of Anca Flynn as its new director of outlets—including the hotel's three popular restaurants and bars Reverence, The Office Bar, and Aerial Kitchen & Bar—and Tony Waterford as banquet manager. They bring nearly 40 years of combined experience to the team to elevate dining and banquet experiences for guests. Flynn has worked for IHG Hotels, Morton's The Steakhouse, and Delta Sky Clubs. Waterford's resume includes Kimpton Hotels, Atlanta Falcons, and Chevrolet. 

NASHVILLE, TENN.: JW Marriott Nashville announced the appointment of Kathryn Day as general manager and Tanner Travis as the new executive for the property's signature restaurant, Bourbon Steak. Day will oversee all operations on property while aiming to ensure an enjoyable guest experience for all. Tanner will use his cooking technique to foster a dynamic and collaborative environment in the kitchen while aiming to revitalize the hotel's dining experience. 

ORLANDO, FLA.: Universal Orlando Resort revealed new details about its two new properties, Universal Stella Nova Resort (opening January 2025) and Universal Terra Luna Resort (opening February 2025). The two properties "invite guests to stay amongst brilliant galaxies and planetary surroundings." They will offer a combined 1,500 guest rooms. Stella Nova is meant to "reflect the infinite vastness of the universe," while Terra Luna "represents another world within Universal Orlando, inviting guests to explore the unknown."

PORTLAND, ORE.: Block 216, the development that houses both The Ritz-Carlton Residences and The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, has received LEED Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. The tower itself was designed with a mechanical system that will reduce energy usage by an estimated 13%, along with enhanced indoor air quality strategies and an eco-roof that holds enough water to account for the 90th percentile of storm events and reduces runoff in the city's sewers.

