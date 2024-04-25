GLOBAL: Picturehouse and the nonprofit Sundance Institute announced the lineup of 11 feature fiction and documentary films, a specially curated program of U.K. short films, and a strand of repertory titles to celebrate the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. for the 11th edition of Sundance Film Festival: London 2024, taking place June 6-9 at Picturehouse Central. The fest will open with the U.K. premiere of writer and director Rich Peppiatt’s Irish-language film Kneecap and will close with the U.K. premiere of Dìdi (弟弟), written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang.

LA JOLLA, CALIF.: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, a Noble House Hotels & Resorts property in the San Diego area, announced the completion of its propertywide, $26 million renovation and redevelopment as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The refreshed experience includes elevated guest rooms and suites, a new lobby and pool complex, and upgraded meeting and group spaces designed by the award-winning masterminds at EDG. This includes a floor-to-ceiling revitalization of its 6,864-square-foot La Jolla Ballroom.

NEW YORK: CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners announced that pickleball is returning to Wollman Rink in Central Park from May 1 through early fall, marking a seasonal three-year agreement from 2024 to 2026. Last year, the installation was a resounding success, drawing over 56,000 participants of all ages and backgrounds. For the 2024 season, the two organizations have worked closely with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation to gain approval for 14 permanent, newly resurfaced pickleball courts.

PHILADELPHIA: In commemoration of Earth Week, the Pennsylvania Convention Center released its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report provides a summary of the center’s environmental sustainability and social responsibility initiatives for the past year, as well as its accomplishments over the past 10 years since the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority selected ASM Global as the center’s venue management partner. Accomplishments over the past decade include a 55% increase in single-stream recycling tonnage, a 54% increase in the waste diversion rate, and a 13% decrease in electricity usage.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch welcomed Jesse McDannell as its new executive chef. In his role, McDannell will oversee the dining experiences at the resort as it completes a $110 million renovation and transformation to a Grand Hyatt property. Prior to his arrival at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale, McDannell held executive chef positions throughout the country, from Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Atlanta to Hyatt Escala Lodge in Park City, Utah.

