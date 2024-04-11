US: Visit Anaheim's New CEO, a Carbon-Positive Hotel in Denver, a D.C. Property Renovation, and More

April 11, 2024

GLOBAL: Sur La Table, a nationwide specialty retailer of cookware, kitchen electrics, and bakeware, announced the launch of an interactive series of educational trips for consumers hungry for authentic, immersive experiences throughout the world in partnership with Academic Travel Abroad Inc., an educational travel provider with more than 70 years of experience catering to some of the country’s most prestigious organizations. Guests will enjoy immersion into local customs and traditions with exclusive food tours, cooking classes, and access to artisan workshops.

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Visit Anaheim, the official DMO for Anaheim, announced that Mike Waterman has been appointed the president and CEO of the organization, effective April 29. Waterman, a hospitality veteran with over 30 years of leadership and sales experience, previously served as chief sales officer for Visit Orlando. Waterman will lead Visit Anaheim’s efforts to draw conventions and visitors to the Anaheim area to bring economic growth to the community.

DENVER: Populus, billed as the country’s first carbon-positive hotel, will open in Denver this summer—and it's now confirming guest and meeting/event reservations for September 2024 and beyond. Managed by Aparium Hotel Group and developed by Urban Villages, the design-forward and environmentally conscious hotel offers 265 guest rooms, a ground-floor signature restaurant, event spaces that transform from day to night, a lounge and coffee bar, and a rooftop restaurant and bar.

LAS VEGAS: Fontainebleau Las Vegas recently made three in-house promotions: Kim Virtuoso has been promoted to chief people officer. Mustafa Jamal has been named senior vice president of security and investigations. And Sheila Tuzon, previously executive director of relationship marketing, has been promoted to vice president of loyalty and database marketing.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Washington Marriott at Metro Center has officially completed its multimillion-dollar renovation. Located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C., the hotel now features a new signature restaurant, Spotted Zebra. Additional renovation enhancements include elevated guest rooms, a refreshed swimming area, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton equipment, and an upgraded M Club. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Courtyard by Marriott Opens in Laval, Parc Jean-Drapeau's New Bike Path, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Preakness LIVE, The Meritage's Renovation, Pendry Park City's New Chef, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Partnership of Niagara's New Director, Canadian Tulip Festival, Ingenium's New Exhibit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A 25,000-Square-Foot Cannabis Experince, BMO Centre's Expansion, New Vancouver Hotels, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Courtyard by Marriott Opens in Laval, Parc Jean-Drapeau's New Bike Path, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Preakness LIVE, The Meritage's Renovation, Pendry Park City's New Chef, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Partnership of Niagara's New Director, Canadian Tulip Festival, Ingenium's New Exhibit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A 25,000-Square-Foot Cannabis Experince, BMO Centre's Expansion, New Vancouver Hotels, and More
Industry Buzz
US: David’s Bridal's TikTok-Based Runway Show, a Fun New Event Entertainment Offering, Pebble Peach Food & Wine, and More
Industry Buzz
US: CEMA's New VP, Sphere's New Hire, InCyber Forum Headed to San Antonio, and More
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Trade Shows
15 Colorful Booth Designs From Natural Products Expo West 2024
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Places
What to Know About the Rise of Autism-Friendly Destinations and Events
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WNBA Headed to Edmonton, World Trails Conference, Greater Victoria Flower Count Winner, and More
Industry Buzz
US: IAEE and EIC Team Up for New Study, Fogo de Chão Opens Outside Sacramento, Hyatt Regency San Francisco's Wellness Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Le 9e to Reopen in Montreal, Illuminarium at the Distillery District, Exhibition Place's New Accreditation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Japan Festival Canada's 2024 Dates, Hilton Toronto's New Restaurant, an Outdoor Rooftop in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Zoom's New Image Generation Capabilities, Heineken House's Headliners, a New Las Vegas Eatery, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pixis Drones' New Hire, Sundance Film Festival's 2025 Dates, Four Seasons in Santa Fe Completes Renovation, and More
Page 1 of 128
Next Page