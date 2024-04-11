GLOBAL: Sur La Table, a nationwide specialty retailer of cookware, kitchen electrics, and bakeware, announced the launch of an interactive series of educational trips for consumers hungry for authentic, immersive experiences throughout the world in partnership with Academic Travel Abroad Inc., an educational travel provider with more than 70 years of experience catering to some of the country’s most prestigious organizations. Guests will enjoy immersion into local customs and traditions with exclusive food tours, cooking classes, and access to artisan workshops.

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Visit Anaheim, the official DMO for Anaheim, announced that Mike Waterman has been appointed the president and CEO of the organization, effective April 29. Waterman, a hospitality veteran with over 30 years of leadership and sales experience, previously served as chief sales officer for Visit Orlando. Waterman will lead Visit Anaheim’s efforts to draw conventions and visitors to the Anaheim area to bring economic growth to the community.

DENVER: Populus, billed as the country’s first carbon-positive hotel, will open in Denver this summer—and it's now confirming guest and meeting/event reservations for September 2024 and beyond. Managed by Aparium Hotel Group and developed by Urban Villages, the design-forward and environmentally conscious hotel offers 265 guest rooms, a ground-floor signature restaurant, event spaces that transform from day to night, a lounge and coffee bar, and a rooftop restaurant and bar.

LAS VEGAS: Fontainebleau Las Vegas recently made three in-house promotions: Kim Virtuoso has been promoted to chief people officer. Mustafa Jamal has been named senior vice president of security and investigations. And Sheila Tuzon, previously executive director of relationship marketing, has been promoted to vice president of loyalty and database marketing.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Washington Marriott at Metro Center has officially completed its multimillion-dollar renovation. Located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C., the hotel now features a new signature restaurant, Spotted Zebra. Additional renovation enhancements include elevated guest rooms, a refreshed swimming area, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton equipment, and an upgraded M Club.

