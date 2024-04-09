Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.
Subscribe now!

US: Preakness LIVE, The Meritage's Renovation, Pendry Park City's New Chef, and More

April 9, 2024

BALTIMORE: The Preakness Stakes returns for its 149th year May 17-18, culminating with Preakness LIVE, where six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow will headline, making his debut at the legendary Pimlico infield for a performance following the races on May 18. The festival will feature a full day of live music and entertainment starting at 10:30 a.m. on May 18, including performances by Harlow, Gryffin, Channel Tres, Frank Walker, Chantel Jeffries, and more.

LAS VEGAS: The Neon Museum—the Las Vegas nonprofit dedicated to collecting and preserving the city’s historic neon signs—re-lit a Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort sign from 1978 that has been part of its Neon Boneyard collection since 2010. Made possible thanks to a collaboration between The Neon Museum and Tropicana to preserve the legacy of the iconic property after its April 2 closure, this marked the first time the sign had been re-illuminated since becoming part of the collection.

NAPA VALLEY, CALIF.: The Meritage Resort and Spa unveiled its $25 million renovation, featuring 322 transformed guest rooms alongside its existing 147 guest rooms and suites, now boasting a total of 467 modern, spacious guest accommodations. This extensive renovation also encompasses a new lobby and expanded bar area, refreshed ballrooms, prefunction and meeting rooms, an updated chic bowling lounge, and a re-imagined cafe and grab-and-go outlet, as well as added a premier steakhouse and a Champagne lounge. In the adjacent vineyard, a new chef’s vegetable and herb garden, a dining terrace for alfresco dining in the vines, and a brand-new coop for the resident chickens have also been added.

NEW YORK: The Conference Board, a nonprofit think tank and business membership organization, has named Kelly Zimmermann as its chief events officer. She joins The Conference Board from her most recent position as managing director for Bloomberg’s Live Experiences business, where she was instrumental in growing revenue and building both large public events along with bespoke events for Fortune 500 clients. 

PARK CITY, UTAH: Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced the recent appointment of Kevin Lee to the role of executive chef of Pendry Park City. In this role, Lee will oversee menu development, ingredient sourcing, culinary education, and development for the resort’s signature Japanese American steakhouse, KITA, as well as the resort’s two lounge concepts, Aprés Pendry and The Pool House. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Partnership of Niagara's New Director, Canadian Tulip Festival, Ingenium's New Exhibit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A 25,000-Square-Foot Cannabis Experince, BMO Centre's Expansion, New Vancouver Hotels, and More
Industry Buzz
US: David’s Bridal's TikTok-Based Runway Show, a Fun New Event Entertainment Offering, Pebble Peach Food & Wine, and More
Industry Buzz
US: CEMA's New VP, Sphere's New Hire, InCyber Forum Headed to San Antonio, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Partnership of Niagara's New Director, Canadian Tulip Festival, Ingenium's New Exhibit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A 25,000-Square-Foot Cannabis Experince, BMO Centre's Expansion, New Vancouver Hotels, and More
Industry Buzz
US: David’s Bridal's TikTok-Based Runway Show, a Fun New Event Entertainment Offering, Pebble Peach Food & Wine, and More
Industry Buzz
US: CEMA's New VP, Sphere's New Hire, InCyber Forum Headed to San Antonio, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WNBA Headed to Edmonton, World Trails Conference, Greater Victoria Flower Count Winner, and More
Industry Buzz
US: IAEE and EIC Team Up for New Study, Fogo de Chão Opens Outside Sacramento, Hyatt Regency San Francisco's Wellness Programming, and More
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Places
What to Know About the Rise of Autism-Friendly Destinations and Events
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Le 9e to Reopen in Montreal, Illuminarium at the Distillery District, Exhibition Place's New Accreditation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Japan Festival Canada's 2024 Dates, Hilton Toronto's New Restaurant, an Outdoor Rooftop in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Zoom's New Image Generation Capabilities, Heineken House's Headliners, a New Las Vegas Eatery, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pixis Drones' New Hire, Sundance Film Festival's 2025 Dates, Four Seasons in Santa Fe Completes Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's ICAF, Edmonton's Downtown Defrost, F1 Exhibition in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Williamsburg's New Meetings Programming, Game Developers Conference, Tampa Bay Monopoly, and More
Page 1 of 128
Next Page