BALTIMORE: The Preakness Stakes returns for its 149th year May 17-18, culminating with Preakness LIVE, where six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow will headline, making his debut at the legendary Pimlico infield for a performance following the races on May 18. The festival will feature a full day of live music and entertainment starting at 10:30 a.m. on May 18, including performances by Harlow, Gryffin, Channel Tres, Frank Walker, Chantel Jeffries, and more.

LAS VEGAS: The Neon Museum—the Las Vegas nonprofit dedicated to collecting and preserving the city’s historic neon signs—re-lit a Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort sign from 1978 that has been part of its Neon Boneyard collection since 2010. Made possible thanks to a collaboration between The Neon Museum and Tropicana to preserve the legacy of the iconic property after its April 2 closure, this marked the first time the sign had been re-illuminated since becoming part of the collection.

NAPA VALLEY, CALIF.: The Meritage Resort and Spa unveiled its $25 million renovation, featuring 322 transformed guest rooms alongside its existing 147 guest rooms and suites, now boasting a total of 467 modern, spacious guest accommodations. This extensive renovation also encompasses a new lobby and expanded bar area, refreshed ballrooms, prefunction and meeting rooms, an updated chic bowling lounge, and a re-imagined cafe and grab-and-go outlet, as well as added a premier steakhouse and a Champagne lounge. In the adjacent vineyard, a new chef’s vegetable and herb garden, a dining terrace for alfresco dining in the vines, and a brand-new coop for the resident chickens have also been added.

NEW YORK: The Conference Board, a nonprofit think tank and business membership organization, has named Kelly Zimmermann as its chief events officer. She joins The Conference Board from her most recent position as managing director for Bloomberg’s Live Experiences business, where she was instrumental in growing revenue and building both large public events along with bespoke events for Fortune 500 clients.

PARK CITY, UTAH: Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced the recent appointment of Kevin Lee to the role of executive chef of Pendry Park City. In this role, Lee will oversee menu development, ingredient sourcing, culinary education, and development for the resort’s signature Japanese American steakhouse, KITA, as well as the resort’s two lounge concepts, Aprés Pendry and The Pool House.

