CALGARY: Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo returns April 25-28. The four-day comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Stampede Park. Attendees can get an autograph or a photo with their favorite guests, then get the inside scoop on their favorite movies and TV shows at the event's celebrity panels.

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton announced that Alberta’s own ATB Financial has joined the team as presenting sponsor for the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR). Canada’s best rodeo athletes will take over Rogers Place Oct. 2-5 as the CFR makes its triumphant return to its birthplace. The CFR first took place in Edmonton in 1974 and was in Alberta’s capital city until 2017.

MONTREAL: On May 16, the Montréal Science Centre will open "Banquet," a new exhibition specially prepared for food aficionados and fans of good cuisine. The experience is produced by the Cité des sciences et de l'industrie in Paris, in partnership with renowned chef Thierry Marx and France's agronomic research institute, INRAE, and in collaboration with Radio-Canada.

NIAGARA, ONT.: The Scotsman Hotel has officially opened within Niagara-on-the-Lake, nestled amid the breathtaking landscapes of one of Canada's most cherished wine regions. This upscale country inn offers six suites, each with a unique design. The Scotsman can be reserved for an entire group for occasions like team-building retreats.

TORONTO: A long-awaited food hall will arrive at CF Toronto Eaton Centre next week. Queen's Cross Food Hall, a chef-driven culinary concept by Oliver & Bonacini, will open to the public on April 24. Located at the south end of the mall's lower level, the 19,000-square-foot space will feature 13 unique food stalls, two rotating pop-up stalls, a stylish bar and cafe, and seating for 300 guests.

