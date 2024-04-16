Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
CANADA: National Tourism Week, Turo's Partnership with Canadian Airpots, Pearson LIFT, and More

April 16, 2024

GLOBAL: The Brazilian government has delayed the visa requirement for tourists from the U.S., Australia, and Canada until April 2025. With this pledge, the country expects to maintain the growth in the arrival of foreign tourists from these international markets visiting Brazil, specifically Rio de Janeiro. 

NATIONAL: Now in its 14th year, National Tourism Week (NTW), taking place April 15-19, is a weeklong national social media campaign produced by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC). This event aims to be a platform for highlighting the pivotal role of tourism in Canada. TIAC, along with its partners, invites all Canadians to celebrate the nation's finest offerings to the world, under the inspiring banner of NTW 2024's theme, Canada: Powered by Tourism.

Turo, Canada's leading peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, has partnered with Vancouver International Airport and Calgary International Airport to provide designated vehicle exchange locations for Turo guests to conveniently access their car upon arrival. In Vancouver, Turo hosts can park their vehicles in the parkade, and in Calgary, they can do so in the overheight public parking lot, the economy parking lot, or parkades P1 and P2, allowing guests to check in to their reservation remotely, all within minutes of exiting the airport doors. 

MONTREAL: The Palais des congrès de Montréal announced the naming of 14 new ambassadors who were honored during its 34th Ambassadors' Gala on April 4. Thanks to the commitment of these individuals, Montréal will host 12 major conventions between 2024 and 2028. These events will translate into some 19,000 delegates coming to Montréal, generating 53,000 overnight stays in the city's hotels. These 12 events will have an estimated economic impact of over $70.5 million.

TORONTO: The Greater Toronto Airports Authority initiated discussions with design and construction companies on Pearson LIFT (long-term investment in facilities and terminals) on the procurement, planning, and vision of the program. LIFT is a capital plan spanning more than a decade, investing billions of dollars into Toronto Pearson's facility through several construction programs aimed at preparing Canada's largest airport for the challenges and opportunities of the coming years and beyond. Last week, Toronto Pearson executives launched the first phase of a procurement process at an industry forum for 700 participants from design, construction, and technology industry companies. 

