CANADA: Canada Cup XCO, TOOR Hotel in Toronto, An Evening with ALOK, and More

April 25, 2024

GLOBAL: Picturehouse and the nonprofit Sundance Institute announced the lineup of 11 feature fiction and documentary films, a specially curated program of U.K. short films, and a strand of repertory titles to celebrate the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. for the 11th edition of Sundance Film Festival: London 2024, taking place June 6-9 at Picturehouse Central. The fest will open with the U.K. premiere of writer and director Rich Peppiatt’s Irish-language film Kneecap and will close with the U.K. premiere of Dìdi (弟弟), written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang.

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC.: This summer, Tremblant will bring together the biggest names in mountain biking for two full days of competition for the Canada Cup XCO/Québec XCC Mountain Bike Series, taking place June 1-2. On the mountain’s south side and in the pedestrian village, professional athletes will rub shoulders with amateur cyclists to win their spot on the podium. At the foot of the slopes, the whole family can take in the festive atmosphere, featuring musical performances and plenty of entertainment for all.

TORONTO: Canadian hotelier Sukhdev Toor announced the first TOOR Hotel will open in downtown Toronto sometime this year. The boutique property will offer 232 guest rooms and suites, as well as 181 premium residential rental units. The project will feature a modern French-inspired bistro and bar set over two floors, valet parking, a 1,500-square-foot fitness center and yoga studio, a 3,000-square-foot terrace, and an additional 1,100 square feet of meeting and event space. The 33-story development will offer guests and residents unobstructed views of Toronto and Lake Ontario.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport unveiled a new, permanent exhibit in the airport's mainland pavilion commemorating the centennial of the RCAF and the airport's connection to military and aviation history in Canada. The exhibit features an original World War I-era Curtiss Canuck biplane propeller and a collection of nine original pilot's wings badges, representing the evolution of badges worn by Canadian aviators from 1912 to the present.

VANCOUVER: Indian Summer Festival, Vancouver’s "festival for the curious mind," and the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at UBC co-present An Evening with ALOK—featuring the renowned gender-nonconforming poet, comedian, public speaker, and actor—on July 6 as part of the annual festival. ALOK is known for their thought-provoking work on gender, identity, and activism. Following a sold-out show at Just for Laughs Vancouver, ALOK returns to Vancouver for a live performance and conversation, aiming to inspire a future beyond gender binaries. Tickets are on sale now.

