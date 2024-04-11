GLOBAL: Available for private charter bookings for a limited time only, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience aims to become "the ultimate adventure where guests set the itinerary." This unique, limited-time opportunity is available for a desired trip length between Aug. 4-26 and Dec. 20-27, 2024, only. Once booked, Four Seasons team members will work with each party to create a customized itinerary, tapping into its network of on-the-ground experts at Four Seasons hotels and resorts.

BURNABY, B.C.: A new BCAA survey of British Columbian 18- to 34-year-olds shows that most want to work for socially and environmentally responsible companies—and in some cases will even take a pay cut to do so. According to the new survey conducted by BCAA among members of the Angus Reid Forum to learn more about what Gen Zs and young millennials look for in the workforce, 87% say they prefer to work for socially and environmentally responsible companies, and 61% say they will only work for responsible companies.

LAVAL, QC.: A new Courtyard by Marriott hotel opened in the heart of Laval's new downtown. Located at 500 rue Lucien-Paiement, the property features 188 rooms on 10 floors, a signature restaurant, and an open-air bar. Courtyard by Marriott Montréal Laval is connected directly to Montmorency Métro station by an underground tunnel, and it aims to become a destination of choice for corporate clients looking to organize conventions and events in Laval.

MONTREAL: Parc Jean-Drapeau announced the much-awaited opening of the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve's multipurpose bike path. Whether for a leisurely stroll or a more intense training session, the track offers a varied experience suited to all levels of ability and interest, as well as prime views of Montreal, thanks to its location in the heart of the St. Lawrence River. As it will be hosting major events, access to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve will be limited for users on a few occasions during the season.

Gold Star Canadian Tours announced it has opened registration for its upcoming 1-Day Polar Bear Expedition, departing Montreal on Nov. 16. The Expedition gives guests the opportunity to travel to Churchill, MB., and back in a single day to witness the annual polar migration in the region. This is the first time that Gold Star Canadian Tours is offering the tour with a Montreal departure. The all-inclusive, one-day tour includes a nonstop flight on a private charter jet and a fully guided tour aboard a "tundra buggy" to view polar bears as they wait for the winter ice to return to Hudson Bay.

