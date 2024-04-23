GLOBAL: The Opus Group, a global experiential agency network, announced the promotion of Kim Kopetz as its president and CEO. Kopetz brings over 25 years of experience to this pivotal role and will lead all of The Opus Group’s brands—Opus Agency, MAS, TENCUE, and Verve—and will report directly to the board of directors. Kopetz succeeds Mitch Barns, who has been CEO since April 2021. Barns will remain a member of the board.

FRISCO, TEXAS: Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s Summer of Glow starts Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day weekend. It features exclusive, resort guest-only activities like Friday and Saturday night glow parties, glow golf on the 10th Fairway Terrace, pool games, complimentary s’mores on Friday and Saturday, and more. Resort guests will also receive complimentary VIP seating at the weekly drone shows.

NEW ORLEANS: The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) will bring the independent live concert, comedy, promoter, and festival industry together for its third annual national gathering in New Orleans at NIVA ‘24 June 3-5. The conference will highlight NIVA’s New Orleans members, with conference programming taking place at iconic venues across the city including Generations Hall, Tipitina’s, Republic NOLA, and DBA. Programming includes speakers from Eventbrite, National Independent Talent Organization, Wasserman, Live Music Society, Spotify, Meta, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pollstar, and hundreds of independent venues and promoters from across the country.

NEW YORK: The executive leadership team has been appointed at Waldorf Astoria New York, which is expected to reopen its doors later this year. Luigi Romaniello has been appointed managing director, where he is responsible for driving plans for the property's reopening and all aspects of operations for both the hotel, Waldorf Astoria New York, and Waldorf Astoria Residences New York, the hotel’s newly introduced residences. Jasmin Howanietz makes her return to the iconic property as executive director of sales, having previously dedicated more than a decade of her career to commercial leadership positions at the hotel, including director of sales and marketing, director of sales, and director of diplomatic affairs.

ORLANDO, FLA.: Four new Orlando restaurants have joined the exclusive group of Michelin-recognized eateries, in the 2024 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The new additions include Camille in Baldwin Park, Natsu in the North Quarter District in downtown Orlando, Papa Llama in Curry Ford West, and Victoria & Albert’s at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

