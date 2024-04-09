NIAGARA, ONT.: The Tourism Partnership of Niagara announced the appointment of Darryl MacMillan as its new executive director. His extensive background includes serving as a board director at the Ontario Craft Wineries, where he played a pivotal role in developing strategic plans and negotiating agreements with government and industry stakeholders.

OTTAWA: The Canadian Tulip Festival is celebrating a century of the Royal Canadian Air Force over 11 days and nights May 10-20. The festival is free and ungated and offers a new self-guided Tulip Legacy Tour using seven stops with QR codes. While telling Ottawa's history, it allows visitors to travel back in time over eight millennia. Food trucks will be open daily serving festival favorites such as popcorn, fudge, and beavertails. The Tulip Market features regional artisans offering tulip-themed treasures, along with the Tulip Boutique, offering official merchandise and souvenirs, with proceeds supporting the Canadian Tulip Legacy.

Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation unveiled its newest exhibition at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, The Cold War. The exhibition dives into a volatile period of history, marked by international tensions, espionage, and the threat of nuclear attack. It was also a time of great technological and social change in the Royal Canadian Air Force throughout Canada and around the world.

TORONTO: Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto played host to Toronto's inaugural World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Event in partnership with GGPoker, the largest international WSOP Circuit Main Event this season, marking a historic milestone in Toronto's poker scene. Beginning March 22, poker enthusiasts from across North America descended upon Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to participate.

VANCOUVER: Air Canada's much-anticipated route launched from its Vancouver (YVR) hub last night and arrived this morning in Singapore, marking the inaugural flight of the airline's newest international route and the only nonstop flight between Canada and Singapore. Stretching 12,818 kilometers (7,965 miles), the route is the airline's longest flight measured by distance with a flying time of up to 16 hours and five minutes.

