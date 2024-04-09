Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.
Subscribe now!

CANADA: Tourism Partnership of Niagara's New Director, Canadian Tulip Festival, Ingenium's New Exhibit, and More

April 9, 2024

NIAGARA, ONT.: The Tourism Partnership of Niagara announced the appointment of Darryl MacMillan as its new executive director. His extensive background includes serving as a board director at the Ontario Craft Wineries, where he played a pivotal role in developing strategic plans and negotiating agreements with government and industry stakeholders.

OTTAWA: The Canadian Tulip Festival is celebrating a century of the Royal Canadian Air Force over 11 days and nights May 10-20. The festival is free and ungated and offers a new self-guided Tulip Legacy Tour using seven stops with QR codes. While telling Ottawa's history, it allows visitors to travel back in time over eight millennia. Food trucks will be open daily serving festival favorites such as popcorn, fudge, and beavertails. The Tulip Market features regional artisans offering tulip-themed treasures, along with the Tulip Boutique, offering official merchandise and souvenirs, with proceeds supporting the Canadian Tulip Legacy.

Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation unveiled its newest exhibition at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, The Cold War. The exhibition dives into a volatile period of history, marked by international tensions, espionage, and the threat of nuclear attack. It was also a time of great technological and social change in the Royal Canadian Air Force throughout Canada and around the world.

TORONTO: Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto played host to Toronto's inaugural World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Event in partnership with GGPoker, the largest international WSOP Circuit Main Event this season, marking a historic milestone in Toronto's poker scene. Beginning March 22, poker enthusiasts from across North America descended upon Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to participate.

VANCOUVER: Air Canada's much-anticipated route launched from its Vancouver (YVR) hub last night and arrived this morning in Singapore, marking the inaugural flight of the airline's newest international route and the only nonstop flight between Canada and Singapore. Stretching 12,818 kilometers (7,965 miles), the route is the airline's longest flight measured by distance with a flying time of up to 16 hours and five minutes.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Preakness LIVE, The Meritage's Renovation, Pendry Park City's New Chef, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A 25,000-Square-Foot Cannabis Experince, BMO Centre's Expansion, New Vancouver Hotels, and More
Industry Buzz
US: David’s Bridal's TikTok-Based Runway Show, a Fun New Event Entertainment Offering, Pebble Peach Food & Wine, and More
Industry Buzz
US: CEMA's New VP, Sphere's New Hire, InCyber Forum Headed to San Antonio, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Preakness LIVE, The Meritage's Renovation, Pendry Park City's New Chef, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A 25,000-Square-Foot Cannabis Experince, BMO Centre's Expansion, New Vancouver Hotels, and More
Industry Buzz
US: David’s Bridal's TikTok-Based Runway Show, a Fun New Event Entertainment Offering, Pebble Peach Food & Wine, and More
Industry Buzz
US: CEMA's New VP, Sphere's New Hire, InCyber Forum Headed to San Antonio, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WNBA Headed to Edmonton, World Trails Conference, Greater Victoria Flower Count Winner, and More
Industry Buzz
US: IAEE and EIC Team Up for New Study, Fogo de Chão Opens Outside Sacramento, Hyatt Regency San Francisco's Wellness Programming, and More
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Places
What to Know About the Rise of Autism-Friendly Destinations and Events
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Le 9e to Reopen in Montreal, Illuminarium at the Distillery District, Exhibition Place's New Accreditation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Japan Festival Canada's 2024 Dates, Hilton Toronto's New Restaurant, an Outdoor Rooftop in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Zoom's New Image Generation Capabilities, Heineken House's Headliners, a New Las Vegas Eatery, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pixis Drones' New Hire, Sundance Film Festival's 2025 Dates, Four Seasons in Santa Fe Completes Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's ICAF, Edmonton's Downtown Defrost, F1 Exhibition in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Williamsburg's New Meetings Programming, Game Developers Conference, Tampa Bay Monopoly, and More
Page 1 of 128
Next Page