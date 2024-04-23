Nominations are now open for the 12th Annual EEAs!
It's time to make your mark. Nominations are now open for the 12th Annual Event Experience Awards!

CANADA: IHG Hotels' AirPlay, Yellowstone Bourbon Partners with Trans Canada Trail, Montréal Convention Center's New Networking Space, and More

April 23, 2024

GLOBAL: The Opus Group, a global experiential agency network, announced the promotion of Kim Kopetz as its president and CEO. Kopetz brings over 25 years of experience to this pivotal role and will lead all of The Opus Group’s brands—Opus Agency, MAS, TENCUE, and Verve—and will report directly to the board of directors. Kopetz succeeds Mitch Barns, who has been CEO since April 2021. Barns will remain a member of the board.

IHG Hotels & Resorts launched AirPlay in the first phase of hotel rooms, giving guests the ability to stream content privately and securely from their iPhone or iPad to the TV in their guest rooms. AirPlay is available at more than 60 hotels in North America, including properties like Holiday Inn & Suites Ottawa Kanata. 

NATIONAL: The Yellowstone Bourbon family of brands announced a major new partnership with the Trans Canada Trail, as part of its ongoing commitment to connecting people with parks. The company is making a $40,000 contribution to the Trans Canada Trail to support its mission to build, maintain, and steward the vast urban and rural trail network, which spans more than 28,000 kilometers across land and water—the longest recreational trail in the world.

MONTREAL: The Palais des congrès de Montréal, in collaboration with Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec, unveiled a new space for business travelers and conventiongoers to gather and network. Called LE PANORAMA, it showcases flagship nature tourism adventures in Québec. It features a bicycle path crisscrossing Québec's roadways, an invitation to enjoy responsible hiking, and decor inspired by thrill-seeking adventures like via ferratas and zip lines.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONT.: Marineland Canada announced it is opening for the 2024 season on June 28. The park will operate seven days a week through Labor Day weekend. As Marineland prepares for a redevelopment plan that will occur under new ownership, the park will focus on core attractions and experiences this season, and offer guests a substantial discount on admission, to recognize decades of community support for Marineland and John and Marie Holer. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Group's New CEO, PGA Frisco Resort’s Summer of Glow, NIVA ‘24, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bizzabo's New Report, Trilith Studios' Expansion, Sheraton Phoenix's New Outdoor Activities for Groups, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, The Scotsman Hotel Opens, Queen's Cross Food Hall, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Epicurean Atlanta's New Hires, Details on Universal Orlando Resort's New Properties, Portland Ritz Earns LEED Gold, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Group's New CEO, PGA Frisco Resort’s Summer of Glow, NIVA ‘24, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bizzabo's New Report, Trilith Studios' Expansion, Sheraton Phoenix's New Outdoor Activities for Groups, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, The Scotsman Hotel Opens, Queen's Cross Food Hall, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Epicurean Atlanta's New Hires, Details on Universal Orlando Resort's New Properties, Portland Ritz Earns LEED Gold, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: National Tourism Week, Turo's Partnership with Canadian Airpots, Pearson LIFT, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Anaheim's New CEO, a Carbon-Positive Hotel in Denver, a D.C. Property Renovation, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Dreamville Festival 2024: See How This Music Event Kicked Off the Outdoor Activation Season for Brands
Event Tech & Tools
Which Social Media Platforms Are Making the Biggest Impact for Event Profs Right Now?
Opinion & Experts
FX's Event Head Shares 7 Rules for Creating Effective Consumer Activations
Places
What to Know About the Rise of Autism-Friendly Destinations and Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Peak Pampering: How e.l.f. Created a Snowy Sanctuary for Skincare
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Courtyard by Marriott Opens in Laval, Parc Jean-Drapeau's New Bike Path, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Preakness LIVE, The Meritage's Renovation, Pendry Park City's New Chef, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Partnership of Niagara's New Director, Canadian Tulip Festival, Ingenium's New Exhibit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A 25,000-Square-Foot Cannabis Experince, BMO Centre's Expansion, New Vancouver Hotels, and More
Industry Buzz
US: David’s Bridal's TikTok-Based Runway Show, a Fun New Event Entertainment Offering, Pebble Peach Food & Wine, and More
Industry Buzz
US: CEMA's New VP, Sphere's New Hire, InCyber Forum Headed to San Antonio, and More
Page 1 of 129
Next Page