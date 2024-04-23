GLOBAL: The Opus Group, a global experiential agency network, announced the promotion of Kim Kopetz as its president and CEO. Kopetz brings over 25 years of experience to this pivotal role and will lead all of The Opus Group’s brands—Opus Agency, MAS, TENCUE, and Verve—and will report directly to the board of directors. Kopetz succeeds Mitch Barns, who has been CEO since April 2021. Barns will remain a member of the board.

IHG Hotels & Resorts launched AirPlay in the first phase of hotel rooms, giving guests the ability to stream content privately and securely from their iPhone or iPad to the TV in their guest rooms. AirPlay is available at more than 60 hotels in North America, including properties like Holiday Inn & Suites Ottawa Kanata.

NATIONAL: The Yellowstone Bourbon family of brands announced a major new partnership with the Trans Canada Trail, as part of its ongoing commitment to connecting people with parks. The company is making a $40,000 contribution to the Trans Canada Trail to support its mission to build, maintain, and steward the vast urban and rural trail network, which spans more than 28,000 kilometers across land and water—the longest recreational trail in the world.

MONTREAL: The Palais des congrès de Montréal, in collaboration with Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec, unveiled a new space for business travelers and conventiongoers to gather and network. Called LE PANORAMA, it showcases flagship nature tourism adventures in Québec. It features a bicycle path crisscrossing Québec's roadways, an invitation to enjoy responsible hiking, and decor inspired by thrill-seeking adventures like via ferratas and zip lines.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONT.: Marineland Canada announced it is opening for the 2024 season on June 28. The park will operate seven days a week through Labor Day weekend. As Marineland prepares for a redevelopment plan that will occur under new ownership, the park will focus on core attractions and experiences this season, and offer guests a substantial discount on admission, to recognize decades of community support for Marineland and John and Marie Holer.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]