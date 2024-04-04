NATIONAL: In lieu of a traditional runway show and to better engage with Gen Z and millennial consumers, David’s Bridal announced its fall 2024 collection via an all-digital strategy on TikTok earlier this week. In a first-of-its-kind reveal, part of Bridal Fashion Week, Jessica Vestal—a star of Love Is Blind season six—unveiled the collection on the social platform. Brides can now preorder the new styles directly from the David’s Bridal website for the first time.

CALGARY: The BMO Centre is expected to open its 565,000-square-foot expansion June 5, which will make the venue the largest convention facility in Western Canada at over 1 million square feet. The $500 million renovation is adding 102,500 square feet of exhibit hall space; 68,000 square feet of meeting room space; and 50,000 square feet of ballroom space, as well as a 118,500-square-foot back-of-house area, an outdoor plaza, and a central atrium area.

TORONTO: DX3 Canada 2024, one of the country’s biggest events in retailing, marketing, and technology, takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre April 9-10. The annual event brings together more than 2,000 marketing and retail leaders, and features expert insights, interactive panel discussions, roundtables, and workshops. Speakers include CMOs and founders from companies like TD Bank, Pet Valu, Aaniin Retail Inc., and NanaShake.

VANCOUVER: Cannabis media and events company KIND Magazine is bringing its KIND Gardens to the West Coast for the first time. Designed for cannabis enthusiasts and advocates, the event takes place April 11 at the Harbour Event Centre; it will span 25,000 square feet and feature over 35 branded experiences, including new product showcases, accessory demonstrations, and more. Licensed budtenders with Selling It Right certification will receive up to 30 grams of educational samples from licensed producers, and attendees can also participate in accessory demonstrations in a specially designed, covered, and heated consumption zone.

In 2022, Bosa Properties submitted a development application for a 10-story office building and a 10-story hotel on West Broadway; now, the company has amended its plan to call for two hotels, a 15-story Homewood Suites by Hilton and an 11-story Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The site now calls for a combined 396 suites, along with a shared lobby and 26,000 square feet of commercial retail space.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]