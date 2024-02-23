FREE Webinar: 'Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox'
This Gala Offered a Surrealist Take on a Classic Event Theme

The Children’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow Ball merged fantasy and nostalgia with a Through the Looking Glass theme, using lush foliage, vibrant florals, and neon signage to highlight its important mission.

Claire Hoffman
February 23, 2024
Children’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow Ball
Children's Oncology Support Fund's Through the Looking Glass-themed gala incorporated neon signage from featured artist Olivia Steele. "Olivia's work, no pun intended, really steals the show," said event producer Aine Corrigan. "It was such a surreal way to bring the idea to life, and a really interesting, fresh take on the theme."
Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support Fund

ASPEN, COLO.—On Feb. 3, the Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) hosted its Through the Looking Glass- themed Aspen Snow Ball at The St. Regis Aspen Resort. To the producers at Pierce Media (PMA), a national marketing and public relations consultancy based in New York and Los Angeles, leaning into Lewis Carroll's classic tale was the perfect fit for the black-tie gala.

"It's such a common theme to use, but at the same time, it's so approachable," pointed out Aine Corrigan, the event's lead event producer, who noted that the team wanted to create a fully immersive experience with elements of fantasy and nostalgia—while also keeping in mind that the nonprofit benefits children battling pediatric cancers.

"Choosing a theme that bridges the gap between old and young, and stories that both children and adults know, really aligns with our approach focusing not only on the children themselves but also on in support of the families as a whole at COSF," she explained. Children’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow BallGuests entered the space by walking through a clock-shaped doorway.Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support FundChildren’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow Ball"We wanted to create a space where snow and green collide, where neon kind of lights the way, and where the signs of impact are guiding guests through the story," noted Corrigan.Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support Fund

For the Pierce Media team—which is led by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce, who also happens to be the founder of COSF—the idea was to lean into a more surrealist and modern approach to the Alice in Wonderland tales. An antique clock shaped the entrance, which led guests into a foliage-filled garden space that mixed effervescent lighting, weaving vines, and vibrant, large-scale floral arrangements. Throughout the space, neon signs from featured artist Olivia Steele added a unique and whimsical touch. 

Children’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow Ball"The Taittinger bar felt like the fantastical trees that you would climb as a kid, and Olivia's neon cages and impactful messages were lit and hanging throughout," said Corrigan.Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support Fund"We wanted to create a space where snow and green collide, where neon kind of lights the way, and where the signs of impact are guiding guests through the story," noted Corrigan. "So our artist partnership with Olivia Steele was a perfect fit—her works created the story within a story. ... A journey 'through the looking glass' and 'down the rabbit hole' is a metaphor for children's curiosity, so it could be anchored in truisms and words of impact and neon light. [The signs] reminded our audience of why we're there and our responsibility to the philanthropic efforts that benefit children."

The sold-out event was hosted by media personality and cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic; it honored Rachel Zoe with the Philanthropic Impact Award and Tom Lewis with the Community Leadership Award. The evening also included performances by Tove Lo, Mojave Grey, and Nile Rodgers & Chic, and raised $2.7 million to help fund new treatments for pediatric cancer patients.  Children’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow Ball"The florals were incredible," said Corrigan. "Aspen is a tiny little ski town; it's beautiful and spectacular, but it is also very white in the winter. The florals really brought that fantastical enchanted forest element to life."Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support Fund

Children’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow Ball"Choosing a theme that bridges the gap between old and young, and stories that both children and adults know, really aligns with our approach at COSF," said Corrigan.Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support Fund

Corrigan acknowledged the challenges of creating such a production-heavy gala in a small ski town like Aspen. "It's similar to producing on a remote island or in another country," she said, explaining that a lot of elements had to be imported in. (Corrigan herself even drove a truck of art donations from Los Angeles to Aspen and back!) "Because our goal is to push the funds into the charity, in order to accomplish that we have to be very, very hands-on in this production—and specifically because we're working in Aspen, it becomes even more hands-on."

The key, Corrigan added, was calculated decisions and extensive troubleshooting. "Redundancy and being over-prepared really allowed us to concentrate on fundraising efforts, which is the most important puzzle piece of this event. So if you think it could happen, anticipate that it will happen and prepare for it," she said. "We have a really tight run of show—there's no boxes that are left unchecked—so our guests are able to really enjoy themselves while also filling their hearts with the act of giving. That's the type of dreamscape that we create." Children’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow BallThe event utilized a number of fundraising methods, including an online auction, an on-site silent auction, a paddle drop, impromptu paddle raise pledges during the program, and a "balloon pop" live auction—which Corrigan said "kept guests engaged and created an element of joy and excitement within the fundraising efforts."Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support Fund

Another crucial step? Build relationships with vendors who care about the mission just as much as you do, said Corrigan. “The St. Regis, Aspen Event Solutions, Halcyon Productions, and Aspen Branch Design are not only amazing vendors and Colorado creators, but our collaborations have led to friendships that keep us all focused on the same goal,” she said. “We're not just producing events—we're creating experiences of impact that inspire giving.” Children’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow BallThe sold-out event was hosted by media personality and cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic; it honored Rachel Zoe with the Philanthropic Impact Award and Tom Lewis with the Community Leadership Award.Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support FundChildren’s Oncology Support Fund's Aspen Snow BallThe evening also included performances by Tove Lo, Mojave Grey, and Nile Rodgers & Chic (pictured).Photo: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children's Oncology Support Fund

