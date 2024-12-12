Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.

Claire Hoffman
December 12, 2024
This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film. Scroll down to learn more.
Photo: Joe Thomas

Here are seven things to know this month...

1. Hilton and Universal Pictures debuted a new Wicked-themed suite in New York. 

This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film. Available from Nov. 21 to Jan. 26, the suite features decor inspired by the film's settings, including the Wizard's Throne Room and elements associated with the central characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Elphaba’s side of the suite takes cues from Shiz University’s enchanted forest, with tree branches twisting around the headboard and piles of enchantment books. Meanwhile, Glinda’s side is a pink wonderland with custom wallpaper featuring a design from the movie along with a cherry blossom tree canopy. “This collaboration seamlessly blends the magic of the film with our signature Hilton hospitality to create an unparalleled experience for our guests that goes beyond the room itself,' said Chris Silcock, Hilton's president of global brands and commercial services. 'We’re always looking for meaningful ways to engage our Hilton Honors members and new-to-Hilton travelers, and this opportunity allows them to be a part of one of this year’s biggest cultural moments while experiencing the best of a Hilton stay.”“This collaboration seamlessly blends the magic of the film with our signature Hilton hospitality to create an unparalleled experience for our guests that goes beyond the room itself," said Chris Silcock, Hilton's president of global brands and commercial services. "We’re always looking for meaningful ways to engage our Hilton Honors members and new-to-Hilton travelers, and this opportunity allows them to be a part of one of this year’s biggest cultural moments while experiencing the best of a Hilton stay.”Photo: Joe ThomasThe suite offers various themed experiences and special touches like breakfast delivered by a floating balloon.The suite offers various themed experiences and special touches like breakfast delivered by a floating balloon.Photo: Joe LewisThere's also a hidden beverage bar and bespoke cocktails. Up to four guests can enjoy this unique stay, which also includes access to the hotel’s Executive Lounge and special Wicked-themed takeaways.There's also a hidden beverage bar and bespoke cocktails. Up to four guests can enjoy this unique stay, which also includes access to the hotel’s Executive Lounge and special Wicked-themed takeaways.Photo: Joe Thomas

2. Renaissance Hotels unveiled a global marketplace for local artisans. 

Renaissance Hotels, a Marriott Bonvoy brand with a presence in nearly 40 countries, celebrated its 10th annual Global Day of Discovery last month by launching R FINDS, a digital marketplace designed to support and connect travelers with local artisans, creators, and small businesses. This new platform, curated with the help of the brand’s Navigators—local experts at each property—features over 175 products from around the world that showcase the unique culture and character of each hotel’s neighborhood. The commission-free marketplace offers handcrafted goods, artisanal foods, and bespoke items, providing global exposure for local entrepreneurs without additional costs.

“With the launch of R FINDS, we’re evolving Global Day of Discovery from a one-day celebration of localism to a platform that fosters meaningful connections year-round,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand leader of Premium Distinctive and Collection Brands at Marriott International. “This digital marketplace connects travelers instantly to unique makers from around the world, proving that our commitment to generating positive and sustained impact for our neighbors extends far beyond the walls of each hotel.” With an editorially driven approach, the site features curated content from Wallpaper* magazine and contributions from celebrity guest editors, such as James Beard Award-winning chef, artist, and advocate Sophia Roe.With an editorially driven approach, the site features curated content from Wallpaper* magazine and contributions from celebrity guest editors, such as James Beard Award-winning chef, artist, and advocate Sophia Roe.Photo: Courtesy of Renaissance Hotels

3. The Javits Center donated a 1,100-pound crystal chandelier.

The Javits Center in New York City recently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and community support by donating a 15-foot, 1,100-pound crystal chandelier worth $18,000 to the House of Yes music venue in Brooklyn. The chandelier, showcased at Boutique Design New York Nov. 10-11, was designed by Baskervill and produced by Bluebird Lighting, featuring an artistic overlay by Kevin Barry Art Advisory. Facilitated by the JavitsCares program in partnership with Materials for the Arts, the donation is part of a broader effort that has redirected thousands of exhibit materials from landfills to nonprofits since 2018, benefiting local arts organizations, educators, and students while advancing sustainability. Read more on our sister site, Corporate Event News.

4. Marriott's luxury group is focusing on unique venues and experiences in 2025.

Marriott International's Luxury Group hopes to redefine the luxury hospitality landscape in 2025 by introducing an array of new properties, including safari camps and remote lodges across iconic destinations. With over 529 properties in 73 countries, this expansion includes the introduction of bespoke travel experiences designed to cater to the evolving demographics of luxury travelers—particularly millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize transformative and experiential journeys over material wealth. The portfolio expansion across brands like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, and others reflects a strategic focus on immersive cultural exploration, wellness, and deep social connections. New properties will be opening in diverse locations from Lake Como to the Red Sea, focusing on authentic luxury experiences that offer personal growth, community engagement, and a deep connection to the locale. “As global luxury consumers invest more deeply in travel, we are witnessing a profound evolution in what they seek—from discovery of the world to self-discovery,” said Tina Edmundson, president of Luxury at Marriott International. “Today’s luxury travelers, both established and emerging, aren’t just passing through destinations; they are embarking on personal journeys that reveal new dimensions of both place and self. At the Luxury Group by Marriott International, we are embracing this shift by crafting experiences that act as conduits for emotional exploration, bridging nature, culture, and self-discovery in ways that are as enriching as they are unforgettable.” (Pictured: Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Costa Rica.)“As global luxury consumers invest more deeply in travel, we are witnessing a profound evolution in what they seek—from discovery of the world to self-discovery,” said Tina Edmundson, president of Luxury at Marriott International. “Today’s luxury travelers, both established and emerging, aren’t just passing through destinations; they are embarking on personal journeys that reveal new dimensions of both place and self. At the Luxury Group by Marriott International, we are embracing this shift by crafting experiences that act as conduits for emotional exploration, bridging nature, culture, and self-discovery in ways that are as enriching as they are unforgettable.” (Pictured: Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Costa Rica.)Photo: Courtesy of Marriott International

5. Universal shared more details about the latest addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a sneak peek of its latest Harry Potter attraction, set to open at Universal Epic Universe on May 22, 2025. Titled "Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry," this new ride takes place in a meticulously recreated British Ministry of Magic. The attraction combines large-scale, intricately detailed sets with cutting-edge ride technology and engaging storytelling, inviting guests to participate in the trial of Dolores Umbridge. Attendees will explore various Ministry departments, including the grand atrium and Umbridge's office, before boarding omnidirectional lifts that play a crucial role in the storyline, enhancing the immersive experience. 02AtriumThe new ride (pictured) isn't the only space coming to Universal Resort Orlando next year. New hotels will include the Universal Stella Nova Resort, opening Jan. 21, 2025; the Universal Terra Luna Resort, opening March 25, 2025; and the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel opening May 22.Photo: Courtesy of Universal Resort Orlando

6. Mandarin Oriental partnered with Sommet Education to enhance leadership and diversity in the hospitality industry.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has partnered with Sommet Education to enhance hospitality leadership through advanced educational initiatives. This collaboration aims to develop future talent by providing immersive learning experiences, improving skills through bespoke training, and creating career opportunities. Leveraging Sommet Education's global network and Mandarin Oriental’s expertise in luxury hospitality, the partnership includes workshops, leadership talks, and exclusive site visits to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. Additionally, it focuses on inclusivity by offering scholarships and mentorship to underrepresented individuals, aiming to foster a diverse and equitable environment within the hospitality industry.

7. The Metro Toronto Convention Centre appointed its first woman CEO.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) appointed Kathy Haley as its new president and CEO, effective Nov. 26. She takes over the position from MTCC interim president and CEO Ron Pellerine, who has held the position for the last year. Haley, who most recently served as chief customer experience officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, makes history as the first woman to hold this position at the MTCC, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024. Since the venue opened in downtown Toronto in 1984, MTCC has hosted more than 22,000 events, adding more than $9.2 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community, according to an MTCC release. Read more on our sister site, TSNN.

—with additional reporting by Danica Tormohlen and Lisa Plummer Savas

