Here are seven things to know this month...

1. Hilton and Universal Pictures debuted a new Wicked-themed suite in New York.

This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in the world ofwith a specially designed suite inspired by the film. Available from Nov. 21 to Jan. 26, the suite features decor inspired by the film's settings, including the Wizard's Throne Room and elements associated with the central characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Elphaba’s side of the suite takes cues from Shiz University’s enchanted forest, with tree branches twisting around the headboard and piles of enchantment books. Meanwhile, Glinda’s side is a pink wonderland with custom wallpaper featuring a design from the movie along with a cherry blossom tree canopy.

2. Renaissance Hotels unveiled a global marketplace for local artisans.

Renaissance Hotels , a Marriott Bonvoy brand with a presence in nearly 40 countries, celebrated its 10th annual Global Day of Discovery last month by launching R FINDS , a digital marketplace designed to support and connect travelers with local artisans, creators, and small businesses. This new platform, curated with the help of the brand’s Navigators—local experts at each property—features over 175 products from around the world that showcase the unique culture and character of each hotel’s neighborhood. The commission-free marketplace offers handcrafted goods, artisanal foods, and bespoke items, providing global exposure for local entrepreneurs without additional costs.

“With the launch of R FINDS, we’re evolving Global Day of Discovery from a one-day celebration of localism to a platform that fosters meaningful connections year-round,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand leader of Premium Distinctive and Collection Brands at Marriott International. “This digital marketplace connects travelers instantly to unique makers from around the world, proving that our commitment to generating positive and sustained impact for our neighbors extends far beyond the walls of each hotel.” Photo: Courtesy of Renaissance Hotels

3. The Javits Center donated a 1,100-pound crystal chandelier.

4. Marriott's luxury group is focusing on unique venues and experiences in 2025.

Photo: Courtesy of Marriott International

Marriott International's Luxury Group hopes to redefine the luxury hospitality landscape in 2025 by introducing an array of new properties, including safari camps and remote lodges across iconic destinations. With over 529 properties in 73 countries, this expansion includes the introduction of bespoke travel experiences designed to cater to the evolving demographics of luxury travelers—particularly millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize transformative and experiential journeys over material wealth. The portfolio expansion across brands like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, and others reflects a strategic focus on immersive cultural exploration, wellness, and deep social connections. New properties will be opening in diverse locations from Lake Como to the Red Sea, focusing on authentic luxury experiences that offer personal growth, community engagement, and a deep connection to the locale.

5. Universal shared more details about the latest addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Resort Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a sneak peek of its latestattraction, set to open at Universal Epic Universe on May 22, 2025. Titled "Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry," this new ride takes place in a meticulously recreated British Ministry of Magic. The attraction combines large-scale, intricately detailed sets with cutting-edge ride technology and engaging storytelling, inviting guests to participate in the trial of Dolores Umbridge. Attendees will explore various Ministry departments, including the grand atrium and Umbridge's office, before boarding omnidirectional lifts that play a crucial role in the storyline, enhancing the immersive experience.

6. Mandarin Oriental partnered with Sommet Education to enhance leadership and diversity in the hospitality industry.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has partnered with Sommet Education to enhance hospitality leadership through advanced educational initiatives. This collaboration aims to develop future talent by providing immersive learning experiences, improving skills through bespoke training, and creating career opportunities. Leveraging Sommet Education's global network and Mandarin Oriental’s expertise in luxury hospitality, the partnership includes workshops, leadership talks, and exclusive site visits to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. Additionally, it focuses on inclusivity by offering scholarships and mentorship to underrepresented individuals, aiming to foster a diverse and equitable environment within the hospitality industry.

7. The Metro Toronto Convention Centre appointed its first woman CEO.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) appointed Kathy Haley as its new president and CEO, effective Nov. 26. She takes over the position from MTCC interim president and CEO Ron Pellerine, who has held the position for the last year. Haley, who most recently served as chief customer experience officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, makes history as the first woman to hold this position at the MTCC, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024. Since the venue opened in downtown Toronto in 1984, MTCC has hosted more than 22,000 events, adding more than $9.2 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community, according to an MTCC release. Read more on our sister site, TSNN

—with additional reporting by Danica Tormohlen and Lisa Plummer Savas