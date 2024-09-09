"The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city," says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.

Photo: Courtesy of Tinsel Experiential Design ​​Erica Taylor Haskins is co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, a full-service creative strategy, event production, and consumer experience agency that’s part of the Stagwell Constellation network; clients include Pfizer, Sony Music Entertainment, and Jägermeister. In her free time, she serves as the Northeast regional coordinator for the Jackie Robinson Foundation and is on the advisory boards for Impactual and Dream Purple. She’s based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

To Host a Large Event or Conference

Our first large event following the COVID-19 pandemic was a 3,000-person celebration for democracy heroes—campaign staffers, poll workers, activists, and political leaders. The event, featuring performances by Lil Jon and Questlove, took place at Washington, D.C.’s

. Our team got to know that arena intimately through the planning and production process—weather contingency plans and heightened security protocols included!

To Host an Event Abroad

I had the pleasure of participating in a FAM trip to the

a few winters ago. It was such a delight to be introduced to the property through the curated guest experience that included a sea turtle release and a beautiful candlelit dinner on the beach. I always have this location in mind for clients looking for high-end conference or off-site options.

To Hold an Intimate Meeting

Especially in warm-weather months,

in Central Park is such a New York City icon, but now with a refreshed look and feel. It’s a great destination for meetings, with the added bonus of being able to chat on a park bench before or after a meal.

To Get Inspired

The most stunning feat of architecture I have ever seen is

in Barcelona. The depth and detail of design, first established by Gaudí in 1882 and finally expected to be finished sometime in 2025, is wild to think about—especially for those in the event design and experiential field, where our timelines move at the speed of modern business. Locally,

is also such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city. Visits to both spaces are always inspiring, spiritually moving experiences.

To Hear Live Music

I travel to New Orleans a few times a year, for work and play. There are endless places to land for world-class music. Outside of the stages at Jazz Fest and larger venues like Tipitina’s , some of the best local acts I’ve seen in the Crescent City have been hosted at The Maison on Frenchmen Street.

To Host a Cool Brand Activation

Our team is known for thinking outside of the box for client solutions. For a client launching a new line of shower gels, we leveraged their insight that consumers are most likely to convert as customers if they’re able to try products on site. To make this happen, we built working shower stalls along

beachfront in Queens for a Labor Day activation. That whole event was such a vibe and always a favorite from our portfolio.

To Entertain a Client

My go-to for client lunches is

i

n NYC’s Financial District. It feels like an escape to an authentic Parisian bistro with impeccable service. And the location is a convenient walk from our Stagwell network headquarters, located at 1 World Trade Center.

To Entertain Out-of-Towners

I like to take more adventurous clients to

, a deliciously immersive burlesque theater experience in Bushwick. It’s not for everyone, but always guaranteed to be an unforgettable night of thematic performance for the right clientele.

To Unwind After a Long Day

I’m really big into musical theater and often book last-minute tickets if I have a free evening after a busy workday. Ultimate escapism. The 360-degree set design of the

for

Moulin Rouge

is incredible. And for more recent shows, the transformation of the

to welcome guests to the Kit Kat Club

for

Cabaret

is a standout.