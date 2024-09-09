Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

An Experiential Event Prof Shares Her Favorite Venues Around the World

​​Erica Taylor Haskins, co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, shares her favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host a cool brand activation, and more.

Claire Hoffman
September 9, 2024
'The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city,' says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
"The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city," says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
Photo: Courtesy of Basílica de la Sagrada Família

​​Erica Taylor Haskins​​Erica Taylor HaskinsPhoto: Courtesy of Tinsel Experiential Design​​Erica Taylor Haskins is co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, a full-service creative strategy, event production, and consumer experience agency that’s part of the Stagwell Constellation network; clients include Pfizer, Sony Music Entertainment, and Jägermeister. In her free time, she serves as the Northeast regional coordinator for the Jackie Robinson Foundation and is on the advisory boards for Impactual and Dream Purple. She’s based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Audi Field in Washington, D.C.Audi Field in Washington, D.C.Photo: Courtesy of Audi Field

To Host a Large Event or Conference

Our first large event following the COVID-19 pandemic was a 3,000-person celebration for democracy heroes—campaign staffers, poll workers, activists, and political leaders. The event, featuring performances by Lil Jon and Questlove, took place at Washington, D.C.’s Audi Field. Our team got to know that arena intimately through the planning and production process—weather contingency plans and heightened security protocols included!

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, MexicoFour Seasons Resort Punta Mita, MexicoPhoto: Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita

To Host an Event Abroad

I had the pleasure of participating in a FAM trip to the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita a few winters ago. It was such a delight to be introduced to the property through the curated guest experience that included a sea turtle release and a beautiful candlelit dinner on the beach. I always have this location in mind for clients looking for high-end conference or off-site options.

To Hold an Intimate Meeting

Especially in warm-weather months, Tavern on the Green in Central Park is such a New York City icon, but now with a refreshed look and feel. It’s a great destination for meetings, with the added bonus of being able to chat on a park bench before or after a meal.

To Get Inspired

The most stunning feat of architecture I have ever seen is Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona. The depth and detail of design, first established by Gaudí in 1882 and finally expected to be finished sometime in 2025, is wild to think about—especially for those in the event design and experiential field, where our timelines move at the speed of modern business. Locally, The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is also such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city. Visits to both spaces are always inspiring, spiritually moving experiences.

To Hear Live Music

I travel to New Orleans a few times a year, for work and play. There are endless places to land for world-class music. Outside of the stages at Jazz Fest and larger venues like Tipitina’s, some of the best local acts I’ve seen in the Crescent City have been hosted at The Maison on Frenchmen Street.

Tinsel Experiential Design built working shower stalls along The Rockaways beachfront in Queens for a client launching a line of new shower gels.Tinsel Experiential Design built working shower stalls along The Rockaways beachfront in Queens for a client launching a line of new shower gels.Photo: Courtesy of Tinsel Experiential Design

To Host a Cool Brand Activation

Our team is known for thinking outside of the box for client solutions. For a client launching a new line of shower gels, we leveraged their insight that consumers are most likely to convert as customers if they’re able to try products on site. To make this happen, we built working shower stalls along The Rockaways beachfront in Queens for a Labor Day activation. That whole event was such a vibe and always a favorite from our portfolio.

Le Gratin in New YorkLe Gratin in New YorkPhoto: Bill Milne

To Entertain a Client

My go-to for client lunches is Le Gratin at The Beekman Hotel in NYC’s Financial District. It feels like an escape to an authentic Parisian bistro with impeccable service. And the location is a convenient walk from our Stagwell network headquarters, located at 1 World Trade Center.

To Entertain Out-of-Towners

I like to take more adventurous clients to Company XIV, a deliciously immersive burlesque theater experience in Bushwick. It’s not for everyone, but always guaranteed to be an unforgettable night of thematic performance for the right clientele.

To Unwind After a Long Day

I’m really big into musical theater and often book last-minute tickets if I have a free evening after a busy workday. Ultimate escapism. The 360-degree set design of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre for Moulin Rouge is incredible. And for more recent shows, the transformation of the August Wilson Theatre to welcome guests to the Kit Kat Club for Cabaret is a standout. 

Latest in Global
Amplify's Bonnie O’Hara Shares Her Favorite Event Venues
Global
Where I Go: A Global Event Expert Shares Her Go-To Venues Around the World
Hotel Bardo Savannah
Global
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
Eden Roc Cap Cana | Dominican Republic
Global
These Stunning Spots Around the World Are Primed for 'Bleisure' Travel in 2024
Appellation has four hotels opening in the next few years throughout California and Idaho. (Pictured: Appellation Healdsburg, opening in 2024.) The destinations—which are using AI to enhance the guest experience—have deliberately been chosen due to their proximity to local makers, growers, and artisans, tying into the brand's culinary-first approach.
Global
Smart Stays: How AI Is Affecting the Hospitality Industry
Related Stories
Amplify's Bonnie O’Hara Shares Her Favorite Event Venues
Global
Where I Go: A Global Event Expert Shares Her Go-To Venues Around the World
Hotel Bardo Savannah
Global
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
Eden Roc Cap Cana | Dominican Republic
Global
These Stunning Spots Around the World Are Primed for 'Bleisure' Travel in 2024
Appellation has four hotels opening in the next few years throughout California and Idaho. (Pictured: Appellation Healdsburg, opening in 2024.) The destinations—which are using AI to enhance the guest experience—have deliberately been chosen due to their proximity to local makers, growers, and artisans, tying into the brand's culinary-first approach.
Global
Smart Stays: How AI Is Affecting the Hospitality Industry
More in Global
Global
Where I Go: A Global Event Expert Shares Her Go-To Venues Around the World
Bonnie O’Hara, a partner at global creative agency Amplify, shares her favorite venues to host a large conference or brand activation, to entertain a client, to get inspired, and more.
Amplify's Bonnie O’Hara Shares Her Favorite Event Venues
Global
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
From London to Nashville, these noteworthy, events-ready properties will debut sometime this year.
Hotel Bardo Savannah
Global
These Stunning Spots Around the World Are Primed for 'Bleisure' Travel in 2024
This year, more than a third of business travelers plan to extend their business trips to enjoy leisure time. These 12 properties are ready for them.
Eden Roc Cap Cana | Dominican Republic
Global
Smart Stays: How AI Is Affecting the Hospitality Industry
Artificial intelligence is impacting the hotel and venue industry in increasingly innovative ways.
Appellation has four hotels opening in the next few years throughout California and Idaho. (Pictured: Appellation Healdsburg, opening in 2024.) The destinations—which are using AI to enhance the guest experience—have deliberately been chosen due to their proximity to local makers, growers, and artisans, tying into the brand's culinary-first approach.
Global
A Members-Only Club for Event Profs? This London-Based Group Is Making It a Reality
The Events Club has two venues in the works that will be both bookable for events and serve as flex working and lounging spaces for those in the events industry.
Earlier this month, one of The Events Club's venues, The Block, hosted a gathering for founding members and press to show off the space.
Global
20 New International Venues for Spring 2023 Meetings and Events
Take an inside look at these trending restaurants, resorts, meeting and event spaces, and more recently opened across the world.
Rosewood Sao Paulo | Brazil
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Has This Media Brand Solved the Experiential Marketing Equation?
Sports
Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
Event Tech & Virtual
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Networking, Staffing, Floor Plans, and More
Global
10 Book-Loving Hotels With Creative Literary Programs for Groups
From cozy libraries to welcome book bundles, these venues and experiences from around the world are sure to leave an imprint on your team.
What pairs better than a book and a cup of coffee? This Library Coffee Cart, available at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottdale, does just that.
Global
10 Best Spring Ski Town Retreats for Corporate Groups
From tubing and bobsledding to black diamond runs and après all day, here’s where to book the ultimate 2023 spring ski season group retreat.
Best Spring Ski Town Retreats for Corporate Groups
Global
Set-Jetting: What the Travel Trend Already Taking Over 2023 Is All About
Step aside, bleisure. Set-jetting is now all the rage, where travelers are opting to visit the filming sites of their favorite movies and TV shows.
All About 2023's Set-Jetting Travel Trend
Global
We Can't Wait for These 2023 Hotel Openings Around the World
From Dallas to Dubai, these impressive (and meetings-ready) properties will surely give you the travel bug—for business or pleasure.
Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab | UAE
Global
6 Esports Arenas Around the World That Can Host State-of-the-Art Events
From Melbourne to Las Vegas, these turnkey facilities are outfitted with unique features to keep an event high-tech.
Fortress Melbourne | Melbourne, Australia
Global
What's New in Event Venues: 2023 Travel Trends, Service Robots, Standardized Booking Agreements, and More
Rounding up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Event Venue News for November 2022
Page 1 of 55
Next Page