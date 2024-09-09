Photo: Courtesy of Basílica de la Sagrada Família
Erica Taylor Haskins is co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, a full-service creative strategy, event production, and consumer experience agency that’s part of the Stagwell Constellation network; clients include Pfizer, Sony Music Entertainment, and Jägermeister. In her free time, she serves as the Northeast regional coordinator for the Jackie Robinson Foundation and is on the advisory boards for Impactual and Dream Purple. She’s based in Brooklyn, N.Y.
To Host a Large Event or ConferenceOur first large event following the COVID-19 pandemic was a 3,000-person celebration for democracy heroes—campaign staffers, poll workers, activists, and political leaders. The event, featuring performances by Lil Jon and Questlove, took place at Washington, D.C.’s Audi Field. Our team got to know that arena intimately through the planning and production process—weather contingency plans and heightened security protocols included!
To Host an Event AbroadI had the pleasure of participating in a FAM trip to the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita a few winters ago. It was such a delight to be introduced to the property through the curated guest experience that included a sea turtle release and a beautiful candlelit dinner on the beach. I always have this location in mind for clients looking for high-end conference or off-site options.
To Hold an Intimate MeetingEspecially in warm-weather months, Tavern on the Green in Central Park is such a New York City icon, but now with a refreshed look and feel. It’s a great destination for meetings, with the added bonus of being able to chat on a park bench before or after a meal.
To Get InspiredThe most stunning feat of architecture I have ever seen is Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona. The depth and detail of design, first established by Gaudí in 1882 and finally expected to be finished sometime in 2025, is wild to think about—especially for those in the event design and experiential field, where our timelines move at the speed of modern business. Locally, The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is also such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city. Visits to both spaces are always inspiring, spiritually moving experiences.
To Hear Live MusicI travel to New Orleans a few times a year, for work and play. There are endless places to land for world-class music. Outside of the stages at Jazz Fest and larger venues like Tipitina’s, some of the best local acts I’ve seen in the Crescent City have been hosted at The Maison on Frenchmen Street.
To Host a Cool Brand ActivationOur team is known for thinking outside of the box for client solutions. For a client launching a new line of shower gels, we leveraged their insight that consumers are most likely to convert as customers if they’re able to try products on site. To make this happen, we built working shower stalls along The Rockaways beachfront in Queens for a Labor Day activation. That whole event was such a vibe and always a favorite from our portfolio.
To Entertain a ClientMy go-to for client lunches is Le Gratin at The Beekman Hotel in NYC’s Financial District. It feels like an escape to an authentic Parisian bistro with impeccable service. And the location is a convenient walk from our Stagwell network headquarters, located at 1 World Trade Center.