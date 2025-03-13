Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win an Apple Watch
Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win a Series 10 Apple Watch

What's New in Event Venues: Unique Wellness Initiatives, New Sustainability Tools, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.

Claire Hoffman
March 13, 2025
Looking for a fun event moment near some of Atlanta's most popular venues? Following a $2.5 million renovation, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) has reopened the popular Fountain of Rings landmark at Centennial Olympic Park. Daily shows, which kicked off this week, see water spray to heights of over 15 feet, along with more than 250 new LED ring lights offering 360-degree illumination in vibrant colors and patterns, and a sophisticated fog system with over 200 individual fog emitters—all synchronized to a curated playlist of songs from artists with ties to Georgia. In addition to Centennial Olympic Park, GWCCA’s campus includes the Georgia World Congress Center, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Signia by Hilton Atlanta.
Looking for a fun event moment near some of Atlanta's most popular venues? Following a $2.5 million renovation, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) has reopened the popular Fountain of Rings landmark at Centennial Olympic Park. Daily shows, which kicked off this week, see water spray to heights of over 15 feet, along with more than 250 new LED ring lights offering 360-degree illumination in vibrant colors and patterns, and a sophisticated fog system with over 200 individual fog emitters—all synchronized to a curated playlist of songs from artists with ties to Georgia. In addition to Centennial Olympic Park, GWCCA’s campus includes the Georgia World Congress Center, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Signia by Hilton Atlanta.
Photo: Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA)

In Case You Missed It

Our editorial team has been rounding up new event-worthy venues throughout the country. So far, we've stopped in Atlanta, BostonChicago, and Phoenix—with many more markets to come! We also took a deep dive into the new Netflix Bites Vegas pop-up at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino; the one-year culinary residency has a menu of unique, interactive, and Instagrammable dishes and drinks, all inspired by hit Netflix shows like Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Stranger Things.

Here are five more things to know this month... 

1. Sustainability is a top priority for venues and destinations.

The latest report from the Energy & Environment Alliance (EEA)—based on interviews with investors managing over $360 billion in hotel assets—highlights the increasing impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations in the hospitality sector. Key findings emphasize energy efficiency as a top priority due to cost, regulatory, and market factors, alongside growing scrutiny of ESG credentials during transactions; it also shows ESG factors influencing corporate travel and brand strategies, albeit with mixed evidence on consumer willingness to pay a premium for sustainability. 

“This report makes it clear that ESG considerations are becoming increasingly important to everyone involved in owning, operating, investing in, and financing hospitality assets," says Ufi Ibrahim, CEO of EEA. "However, with divergent approaches, the need for standardization is compelling—and that’s what the EEA is seeking to facilitate."

Companies like sustainability data management company BeCause are rising up to meet this need, including through a new partnership with Green Destinations, announced this month. The goal? To improve how destinations and tourism bureaus within the Good Travel Alliance measure, track, and showcase their sustainability efforts. The partnership implements a universal reporting framework that allows users to track sustainability indicators—like carbon emissions, water usage, waste management, and more—at hotels and tourism companies within a specific market. 

2. Wellness offerings are getting increasingly unique and customized.

Research shows that structured wellness breaks don’t just reduce stress—they actively enhance focus, creativity, and cognitive performance. And venues around the world are meeting this challenge in increasingly interesting ways. Utah's Montage Deer Valley, for example, is catering to this demand with group spa and recovery offerings designed specifically for corporate retreats. Highlights included guided somatic breathwork—designed to regulate the nervous system and reconnect the body and mind—that can be scheduled between brainstorms and strategy sessions, plus ultrasound therapy, biocharger energy healing, high-altitude recovery treatments, and custom aromatherapy blending sessions for groups. Another company leaning into wellness is Six Senses, which has launched female wellness programs tailored to address the unique health concerns of women—particularly during perimenopause, menopause, and throughout their menstrual cycles. The program includes noninvasive wellness screenings, continuous glucose monitoring, and personalized plans incorporating fasting synced with hormonal cycles. Starting with five properties this year, Six Senses plans to expand these programs globally.Another company leaning into wellness is Six Senses, which has launched female wellness programs tailored to address the unique health concerns of women—particularly during perimenopause, menopause, and throughout their menstrual cycles. The program includes noninvasive wellness screenings, continuous glucose monitoring, and personalized plans incorporating fasting synced with hormonal cycles. Starting with five properties this year, Six Senses plans to expand these programs globally.Photo: Courtesy of Six Senses

Another fun wellness offering? At the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, travelers can enjoy the new Suite Dreams package, a curated experience designed to promote deeper, more restorative sleep. The package includes Melatonin gummies, a hand-knitted weighted blanket, a silk sleep eye mask, a sleep-including pillow mist, herbal tea, and more.

3. A hospitality group has created a great new option for VIPs.

RDB Hospitality Group is introducing its Hotel Greeter Program, a new service aimed at enhancing the luxury travel experience for high-profile travelers, corporate groups, and VIP guests. This program offers a personalized welcome right at the hotel's doorstep, with a dedicated greeter who ensures a smooth and swift check-in by managing every detail from prearrival coordination—including room inspections, billing, flight tracking, and transportation—to providing bespoke luxury experiences like exclusive welcome gifts and personalized concierge services for dining and entertainment. The new program is now available in all major markets and most secondary markets. 

"Luxury is in the details. With the launch of our Hotel Greeter Program, we’re enhancing the arrival experience to ensure every guest feels valued and cared for from the moment they step onto the property,” said Rob DelliBovi, CEO of RDB Hospitality Group. “This initiative is especially valuable for our high-profile clientele—including celebrities, athletes, and executives—who require discretion, efficiency, and top-tier service."

4. Accor properties are setting the vibe with cool new music offerings.

Soundtrack Technologies, a music streaming service for businesses, has entered into a preferred supplier agreement with the hospitality group Accor. This partnership provides Accor with access to Soundtrack's vast library of over 100 million songs and playlists, all licensed for commercial use. The collaboration aims to enhance the ambiance in Accor’s hotels and restaurants worldwide, offering tools like remote access, multizone control, and AI-driven playlist creation to tailor music to the unique vibe of each venue. 

"Our venues are vibrant social hubs that go beyond just providing a place to stay or eat," said Thomas Lehuédé, FF&E and GT Global category manager at Accor. "Music plays a crucial role in this experience, and it must evolve with us as we grow. With Soundtrack, we've found a partner that gives our hoteliers and restaurateurs the flexibility to create bespoke atmospheres, allowing them to truly express their unique identity."

5. The new Austin Convention Center will cost $1.6 billion. 

On Feb. 25, the Austin Convention Center Department unveiled the first renderings of the new Austin Convention Center, dubbed “Unconventional ATX.” The $1.6 billion project is expected to redefine the Texas capital city’s event landscape with more space, innovative design, and a commitment to sustainability. The new downtown facility will nearly double the rentable space of the existing convention center, expanding it from 365,000 square feet to 620,000 square feet. Funded through hotel occupancy tax and convention center revenues, the project will start demolition and construction following the venue’s closure in April. The center is expected to be completed in late 2028 and will reopen in early 2029 in time for spring festival season. Read more on our sister site, Corporate Event News.

Latest in Global
The 251-room W Austin completed a multimillion-dollar transformation in January. The revitalization includes redesigned guest rooms and a new restaurant concept, Serenade American Brasserie (pictured), where chef de cuisine Johnny Ray Stinebaugh blends Texan flavors with classic brasserie techniques. The hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of event space and is located next to the popular ACL Live music venue.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Billion-Dollar Airport Revamps, Hotel Design Trends, and More
Looking for a truly VIP event experience? Park Hyatt New York has debuted the Manhattan Suite, now available for stays starting at $50,000 per night. The exclusive suite, complemented by two additional connecting suites, spans 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering 180-degree views of Manhattan’s skyline; it can accommodate up to 10 guests overnight. There’s also a bespoke art collection and more than 50 New York and art-inspired coffee-table books, plus an eight-seat dining table and plenty of space for meetings and social gatherings. The hotel can also arrange private jet transfers to New York City, an in-suite chef tasting dinner, Peloton bikes, and more.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: How the Wildfires Are Affecting LA Venues, Plus 2025 Design Trends and More
This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film. Scroll down to learn more.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More
Up Norway offers curated work retreats in scenic Norwegian locales, ideal for remote teams seeking a blend of work, nature, and cultural immersion. Options include a village takeover in Knutholmen for larger groups, an urban creative retreat at the new Revier Hotel in Oslo, a nature-driven experience at the historic Hattvika Lodge in the Lofoten Islands, and a music and writing retreat at Raw Ocean Lodge on the western coast. With activities like fjord tours, art workshops, and guided hikes, Up Norway tailors each retreat to corporate goals, enhancing team connection and productivity in Norway’s breathtaking settings.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: The Election's Impact on Hospitality, a New Wellness Certification, and More
Related Stories
The 251-room W Austin completed a multimillion-dollar transformation in January. The revitalization includes redesigned guest rooms and a new restaurant concept, Serenade American Brasserie (pictured), where chef de cuisine Johnny Ray Stinebaugh blends Texan flavors with classic brasserie techniques. The hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of event space and is located next to the popular ACL Live music venue.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Billion-Dollar Airport Revamps, Hotel Design Trends, and More
Looking for a truly VIP event experience? Park Hyatt New York has debuted the Manhattan Suite, now available for stays starting at $50,000 per night. The exclusive suite, complemented by two additional connecting suites, spans 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering 180-degree views of Manhattan’s skyline; it can accommodate up to 10 guests overnight. There’s also a bespoke art collection and more than 50 New York and art-inspired coffee-table books, plus an eight-seat dining table and plenty of space for meetings and social gatherings. The hotel can also arrange private jet transfers to New York City, an in-suite chef tasting dinner, Peloton bikes, and more.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: How the Wildfires Are Affecting LA Venues, Plus 2025 Design Trends and More
This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film. Scroll down to learn more.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More
Up Norway offers curated work retreats in scenic Norwegian locales, ideal for remote teams seeking a blend of work, nature, and cultural immersion. Options include a village takeover in Knutholmen for larger groups, an urban creative retreat at the new Revier Hotel in Oslo, a nature-driven experience at the historic Hattvika Lodge in the Lofoten Islands, and a music and writing retreat at Raw Ocean Lodge on the western coast. With activities like fjord tours, art workshops, and guided hikes, Up Norway tailors each retreat to corporate goals, enhancing team connection and productivity in Norway’s breathtaking settings.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: The Election's Impact on Hospitality, a New Wellness Certification, and More
More in Global
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Billion-Dollar Airport Revamps, Hotel Design Trends, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
The 251-room W Austin completed a multimillion-dollar transformation in January. The revitalization includes redesigned guest rooms and a new restaurant concept, Serenade American Brasserie (pictured), where chef de cuisine Johnny Ray Stinebaugh blends Texan flavors with classic brasserie techniques. The hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of event space and is located next to the popular ACL Live music venue.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: How the Wildfires Are Affecting LA Venues, Plus 2025 Design Trends and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Looking for a truly VIP event experience? Park Hyatt New York has debuted the Manhattan Suite, now available for stays starting at $50,000 per night. The exclusive suite, complemented by two additional connecting suites, spans 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering 180-degree views of Manhattan’s skyline; it can accommodate up to 10 guests overnight. There’s also a bespoke art collection and more than 50 New York and art-inspired coffee-table books, plus an eight-seat dining table and plenty of space for meetings and social gatherings. The hotel can also arrange private jet transfers to New York City, an in-suite chef tasting dinner, Peloton bikes, and more.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film. Scroll down to learn more.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: The Election's Impact on Hospitality, a New Wellness Certification, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Up Norway offers curated work retreats in scenic Norwegian locales, ideal for remote teams seeking a blend of work, nature, and cultural immersion. Options include a village takeover in Knutholmen for larger groups, an urban creative retreat at the new Revier Hotel in Oslo, a nature-driven experience at the historic Hattvika Lodge in the Lofoten Islands, and a music and writing retreat at Raw Ocean Lodge on the western coast. With activities like fjord tours, art workshops, and guided hikes, Up Norway tailors each retreat to corporate goals, enhancing team connection and productivity in Norway’s breathtaking settings.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: First Fully Electric Conference Center in the US, Marriott's New 'Fanbassador,' and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
When Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to New Orleans in October, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot’s Peacock Room (pictured) will host a Swift-inspired costume contest brunch. The contest winner will walk away with a free night’s stay at the hotel.
Global
An Experiential Event Prof Shares Her Favorite Venues Around the World
​​Erica Taylor Haskins, co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, shares her favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host a cool brand activation, and more.
'The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city,' says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
Most Popular
Trade Shows
15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025
Event Design & Decor
Oscars 2025: Steal-Worthy Event Design Highlights From Hollywood's Biggest Week
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Top 5 Ways Event Profs Measure the Success of Pop-Up Activations
Gifts & Swag
What's Working Now in Event Swag?
Event Production & Fabrication
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Programming & Entertainment
How a Tragic Loss Led to This Groundbreaking Event Safety Initiative
Global
Where I Go: A Global Event Expert Shares Her Go-To Venues Around the World
Bonnie O’Hara, a partner at global creative agency Amplify, shares her favorite venues to host a large conference or brand activation, to entertain a client, to get inspired, and more.
Amplify's Bonnie O’Hara Shares Her Favorite Event Venues
Global
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
From London to Nashville, these noteworthy, events-ready properties will debut sometime this year.
Hotel Bardo Savannah
Global
These Stunning Spots Around the World Are Primed for 'Bleisure' Travel in 2024
This year, more than a third of business travelers plan to extend their business trips to enjoy leisure time. These 12 properties are ready for them.
Eden Roc Cap Cana | Dominican Republic
Global
Smart Stays: How AI Is Affecting the Hospitality Industry
Artificial intelligence is impacting the hotel and venue industry in increasingly innovative ways.
Appellation has four hotels opening in the next few years throughout California and Idaho. (Pictured: Appellation Healdsburg, opening in 2024.) The destinations—which are using AI to enhance the guest experience—have deliberately been chosen due to their proximity to local makers, growers, and artisans, tying into the brand's culinary-first approach.
Global
A Members-Only Club for Event Profs? This London-Based Group Is Making It a Reality
The Events Club has two venues in the works that will be both bookable for events and serve as flex working and lounging spaces for those in the events industry.
Earlier this month, one of The Events Club's venues, The Block, hosted a gathering for founding members and press to show off the space.
Global
20 New International Venues for Spring 2023 Meetings and Events
Take an inside look at these trending restaurants, resorts, meeting and event spaces, and more recently opened across the world.
Rosewood Sao Paulo | Brazil
Page 1 of 55
Next Page