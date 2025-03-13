In Case You Missed It

Our editorial team has been rounding up new event-worthy venues throughout the country. So far, we've stopped in Atlanta Chicago , and Phoenix —with many more markets to come! We also took a deep dive into the new Netflix Bites Vegas pop-up at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino; the one-year culinary residency has a menu of unique, interactive, and Instagrammable dishes and drinks, all inspired by hit Netflix shows like, and

Here are five more things to know this month...

1. Sustainability is a top priority for venues and destinations.

The latest report from the Energy & Environment Alliance (EEA)—based on interviews with investors managing over $360 billion in hotel assets—highlights the increasing impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations in the hospitality sector. Key findings emphasize energy efficiency as a top priority due to cost, regulatory, and market factors, alongside growing scrutiny of ESG credentials during transactions; it also shows ESG factors influencing corporate travel and brand strategies, albeit with mixed evidence on consumer willingness to pay a premium for sustainability.

“This report makes it clear that ESG considerations are becoming increasingly important to everyone involved in owning, operating, investing in, and financing hospitality assets," says Ufi Ibrahim, CEO of EEA. "However, with divergent approaches, the need for standardization is compelling—and that’s what the EEA is seeking to facilitate."

Companies like sustainability data management company BeCause are rising up to meet this need, including through a new partnership with Green Destinations, announced this month. The goal? To improve how destinations and tourism bureaus within the Good Travel Alliance measure, track, and showcase their sustainability efforts. The partnership implements a universal reporting framework that allows users to track sustainability indicators—like carbon emissions, water usage, waste management, and more—at hotels and tourism companies within a specific market.

2. Wellness offerings are getting increasingly unique and customized.

Research shows that structured wellness breaks don’t just reduce stress—they actively enhance focus, creativity, and cognitive performance. And venues around the world are meeting this challenge in increasingly interesting ways. Utah's Montage Deer Valley , for example, is catering to this demand with group spa and recovery offerings designed specifically for corporate retreats. Highlights included guided somatic breathwork—designed to regulate the nervous system and reconnect the body and mind—that can be scheduled between brainstorms and strategy sessions, plus ultrasound therapy, biocharger energy healing, high-altitude recovery treatments, and custom aromatherapy blending sessions for groups.

Another fun wellness offering? At the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, travelers can enjoy the new Suite Dreams package, a curated experience designed to promote deeper, more restorative sleep. The package includes Melatonin gummies, a hand-knitted weighted blanket, a silk sleep eye mask, a sleep-including pillow mist, herbal tea, and more.

3. A hospitality group has created a great new option for VIPs.

RDB Hospitality Group is introducing its Hotel Greeter Program, a new service aimed at enhancing the luxury travel experience for high-profile travelers, corporate groups, and VIP guests. This program offers a personalized welcome right at the hotel's doorstep, with a dedicated greeter who ensures a smooth and swift check-in by managing every detail from prearrival coordination—including room inspections, billing, flight tracking, and transportation—to providing bespoke luxury experiences like exclusive welcome gifts and personalized concierge services for dining and entertainment. The new program is now available in all major markets and most secondary markets.

"Luxury is in the details. With the launch of our Hotel Greeter Program, we’re enhancing the arrival experience to ensure every guest feels valued and cared for from the moment they step onto the property,” said Rob DelliBovi, CEO of RDB Hospitality Group. “This initiative is especially valuable for our high-profile clientele—including celebrities, athletes, and executives—who require discretion, efficiency, and top-tier service."

4. Accor properties are setting the vibe with cool new music offerings.

Soundtrack Technologies , a music streaming service for businesses, has entered into a preferred supplier agreement with the hospitality group Accor . This partnership provides Accor with access to Soundtrack's vast library of over 100 million songs and playlists, all licensed for commercial use. The collaboration aims to enhance the ambiance in Accor’s hotels and restaurants worldwide, offering tools like remote access, multizone control, and AI-driven playlist creation to tailor music to the unique vibe of each venue.

"Our venues are vibrant social hubs that go beyond just providing a place to stay or eat," said Thomas Lehuédé, FF&E and GT Global category manager at Accor. "Music plays a crucial role in this experience, and it must evolve with us as we grow. With Soundtrack, we've found a partner that gives our hoteliers and restaurateurs the flexibility to create bespoke atmospheres, allowing them to truly express their unique identity."

5. The new Austin Convention Center will cost $1.6 billion.