Meta's Head of Experiential Marketing and Creative Shares His Favorite Event Venues

Damien Baines dishes on his favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host an event abroad, and more.

Claire Hoffman
May 8, 2025
'There’s really nothing else like it in California,' Meta's Damien Baines says of The Donum Estate, his favorite event venue to entertain a client.
Photo: MH Architects

Damien BainesDamien BainesPhoto: Courtesy of Damien BainesDamien Baines is the head of experiential marketing and creative for Meta, where he’s responsible for the look and feel of brand activations at tentpole events like Cannes Lions and Meta Connect, as well as its experiential retail. Based in San Francisco, he previously held roles at Levi Strauss & Co. and JPMorgan Chase before joining the Instagram team in 2015.

San Francisco Palace of Fine ArtsSan Francisco Palace of Fine ArtsPhoto: Courtesy of San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts

To Host a Large Event

In the past, it’s been the Moscone Center and the Palace of Fine Arts for some local choices. I’ve been dying to do something at San Francisco City Hall and the Asian Art Museum, though!

Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes was the site of Meta Beach during Cannes Lions 2023.Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes was the site of Meta Beach during Cannes Lions 2023.Photo: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

To Host an Event Abroad

It really depends on the event type and audience! I have hosted events abroad everywhere from the Leica Store in the Ginza District of Tokyo to the private beach of Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes in France. Just like any event or activation at home, I always start by asking the questions “Who is this for?” and “What are we trying to achieve?”

To Hold an Intimate Meeting

I look for smaller spaces that naturally facilitate conversation, like the private dining rooms of stellar restaurants. The food and service at these gems tend to also contribute to a sensual, more relaxed mood.

To Get Inspired

A museum like LACMA, SFMOMA, or the Tate Modern might do the trick, but it could be an art fair like Frieze New York or Art Basel Miami Beach and Design Miami. I am also an avid theatergoer and became a subscriber to Berkeley Repertory Theater when I could finally afford it shortly after graduating college. I always find something compelling in either the writing, acting, or production design. Los Angeles County Museum of ArtLos Angeles County Museum of ArtPhoto: Courtesy of LACMA

To Eat My Favorite Dinner

When traveling, I have some dishes that have become rituals like the Rabo Encendido (oxtail stew) at Versailles Cuban Food in LA, the dosa (with turmeric sambal, cheddar, egg, dill, mint) at abcV in New York, and Alain Ducasse’s gougères at Benoit in Paris.

To Host a Cool Brand Activation

A white box or a blank canvas! As my spiritual facilitator once said, “The most powerful space is the empty space because it contains the most potential.” You get to shape it any way you want and the way best suited to realize the brand’s goals.

The Donum EstateThe Donum EstatePhoto: Eric Petschek

To Entertain a Client

SF is famed for its culinary scene, but when I really want to show off a local gem, it would be The Donum Estate in Sonoma. It not only has sumptuous wines but an incredible land art collection of 50-plus sculptures by greats like Yayoi Kusama, Ai Weiwei, Jaume Plensa, Botero, and Keith Haring. It’s so special! There’s really nothing else like it in California.

To Hear Live Music

I prefer small, intimate venues that showcase true vocalists like Yoshi’s—but I’ve also seen some stellar performances at larger venues like SFJAZZ and Cal Performances on UC Berkeley’s campus. (I’m an alum! Go Bears!)

To Unwind After a Long Day

You’ll find me walking in the evening, whether I’m at home in the Bay Area or even when traveling. Taking in the local architecture while giving my long legs a good stretch really helps me reset with the white space that I need.

To Get Work Done on the Road

I can (and do) get work down anywhere from an airplane seat to my hotel bed to on site at an event.

