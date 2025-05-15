In Case You Missed It

Looking for a unique event space? BizBash's editors recently rounded up six historic banks, breweries, bottling plants, and more that have found new life as event-friendly hotels . We also asked Damien Baines, Meta's head of experiential marketing and creative, to share his favorite venues around the world to entertain clients, get inspired, host an event abroad, and more!

Here are six more things to know this month...

1. More and more hotels are taking inspiration from art museums.

Damien Hirst’s stunning art suite

Fast Company writes: "Though it may feel like a 180-degree shift from the boring artwork that preceded these new and imaginative displays, hotels becoming cultural destinations unto themselves, by hanging up artwork ideal for the world’s top museums and private galleries, makes sense. 'The standard used to be that you’d put a picture in a frame and call it a day—but hotels don’t cut it anymore with this,' says Spencer Bailey, editor-in-chief of a multivolume book series starting with Design: The Leading Hotels of the World and co-founder of the media company The Slowdown. 'People expect more with the artwork, the furniture. People want to feel a sense of craftiness at every touch point at a hotel.'"

2. The National Gallery in London is offering art-focused business meetings.

Want more experiences for art-loving groups? The National Gallery in London has introduced a series of curated meeting and event packages designed to enhance business success by incorporating creativity and mindfulness inspired by art. Rooted in four key pillars—creativity, mindfulness, enrichment, and connection—these packages offer unique experiences like guided meditation within the gallery, brainstorming sessions inspired by famous artworks, and educational art history tours. Each package is led by an art historian and tailored to align with specific themes, from fostering innovation to facilitating team building and enhancing networking.

The Creativity package, ideal for brainstorming and workshops, takes guests on exclusive tours featuring masterpieces by artists like Van Gogh and Turner. The Mindfulness package centers on guided meditation inspired by selected paintings, while the Enrichment package offers perspective-broadening art history journeys. Lastly, the Connection package encourages interactive discussions around art, promoting collaboration and reflection on social and cultural issues. Photo: Courtesy of The National Gallery

3. Cruises are becoming more popular with younger generations.

Cruise lines are focusing on attracting Gen Z and millennial travelers, according to USA Today . Royal Caribbean, in fact, reports that half of its passengers fall within these demographics, a shift driven by the appeal of more flexible, two- to five-night itinerary options. Cruise lines have been leaning into the demographic through features like diverse dining options, social media-friendly activities, reliable Wi-Fi that allows for remote work, and activities like arcade games and pickleball courts. “There’s this outdated idea of cruising only appealing to older demographics, but there’s a product within the industry for everyone,” Michelle Bentubo , COO of Virgin Voyages, told USA Today. Check out the full story here

4. Many all-inclusives are expanding their offerings.

Today’s all-inclusive resorts are catering to travelers who want more than just unlimited food and beverage, according to recent reporting from the BBC . All-inclusive resorts like Nay Palad Hideaway in the Philippines, for example, builds activities like surfing and mangrove paddleboarding into its nightly rates. The BBC describes this as "part of a broader shift in resort travel. Long associated with swim-up bars, buffets, and endless beach time, all-inclusive resorts are adapting to meet the changing expectations of post-pandemic travelers. Many now crave both ease and adventure, seeking a frictionless stay with access to meaningful local experiences. From guided hikes and cultural outings to restaurant dinners and self-drive excursions, the all-inclusive model is expanding to include more of the surrounding destination." Check out the full story here

5. WebBeds now has an integration with Accor's Leisure Partner Platform.

WebBeds , a global travel marketplace connecting hotels with travel buyers, has integrated directly with Accor’s Leisure Partner Platform (ALPP), a technology developed by Gekko Tech, which specializes in digital solutions for the travel industry. This integration enables WebBeds’ 50,000-plus travel trade buyers to access real-time rates, promotions, and availability across Accor’s global hotel network, including well-known brands like Raffles, Sofitel, and Novotel. The connection streamlines booking, offers dynamic rates and promotions, and helps Accor maintain control of its distribution strategy while expanding its reach through WebBeds' extensive global network.

“This partnership with Accor underscores our commitment to providing hotels in the Accor portfolio with the best possible distribution solutions and connection to our global client base,” said Anders Kjøng, WebBeds' president, Europe. “By leveraging Accor’s global inventory and dynamic rates, we are enhancing the value we provide to our global network of clients that include travel agents, tour operators, and other travel distributors.”

6. This Miami hotel is offering unique experiences centered on women's health.

Looking for a unique group experience for women? Carillon Miami Wellness Resort , known for its expansive spa and wellness center, has launched "Inner Glow: A Menopause & Perimenopause Retreat," a medically guided program designed to support women through menopause and perimenopause. Developed in partnership with the biostation, a medical wellness center at Carillon Miami, the five-day retreat blends diagnostic science with holistic care to balance hormones, alleviate symptoms, and restore vitality. Participants receive personalized treatment plans, including therapies like ThermiSmooth for skin rejuvenation, nutrient IVs, and educational sessions on managing menopause. Guests also enjoy wellness experiences, fitness classes, and access to the resort's renowned hydrotherapy circuit.

“There is a growing demand for wellness retreats that support women’s health—especially as it relates to menopause and perimenopause,” said Tammy Pahel, vice president of spa and wellness operations at Carillon Miami. “With 6,000 women in the U.S. entering menopause every day, according to the Society for Women’s Health Research, there’s a surprising lack of dedicated programs addressing its root causes. Most focus only on managing symptoms—we aim to go deeper by offering immediate relief, long-term solutions, and even reversing some of the side effects.”