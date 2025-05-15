What's New in Event Venues: Art-Centric Experiences, All-Inclusive Resort Add-Ons, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.

Claire Hoffman
May 15, 2025
W Hotels recently revealed a multimillion-dollar transformation of W Austin—and the resulting space now boasts the Texas capital's largest suite. Penthouse I (pictured) spans 1,798 square feet; in addition to panoramic views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline, the suite has a separate service entrance, perfect for catered social gatherings at the large dining table. The hotel has 32 suites in all, which offer personalized concierge service, Dyson Airblades, record players, and exclusive artwork from artists across Texas and beyond.
W Hotels recently revealed a multimillion-dollar transformation of W Austin—and the resulting space now boasts the Texas capital's largest suite. Penthouse I (pictured) spans 1,798 square feet; in addition to panoramic views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline, the suite has a separate service entrance, perfect for catered social gatherings at the large dining table. The hotel has 32 suites in all, which offer personalized concierge service, Dyson Airblades, record players, and exclusive artwork from artists across Texas and beyond.
Photo: W Austin

Looking for a unique event space? BizBash's editors recently rounded up six historic banks, breweries, bottling plants, and more that have found new life as event-friendly hotels. We also asked Damien Baines, Meta's head of experiential marketing and creative, to share his favorite venues around the world to entertain clients, get inspired, host an event abroad, and more!

Here are six more things to know this month... 

1. More and more hotels are taking inspiration from art museums.

That's according to a recent article in Fast Company, which attributes the change in part to millennials' and Gen Zers' desire for immersive cultural experiences. Denver’s luxury Art Hotel, for example, showcases a 22,000-piece LED light installation by Leo Villareal. And at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, there's Damien Hirst’s stunning art suite, called the Empathy Suite, which has six original full-size pieces. Boutique chain 21c Museum Hotels even describes its properties as "free, thoughtfully curated contemporary art museums."

Fast Company writes: "Though it may feel like a 180-degree shift from the boring artwork that preceded these new and imaginative displays, hotels becoming cultural destinations unto themselves, by hanging up artwork ideal for the world’s top museums and private galleries, makes sense. 'The standard used to be that you’d put a picture in a frame and call it a day—but hotels don’t cut it anymore with this,' says Spencer Bailey, editor-in-chief of a multivolume book series starting with Design: The Leading Hotels of the World and co-founder of the media company The Slowdown. 'People expect more with the artwork, the furniture. People want to feel a sense of craftiness at every touch point at a hotel.'"

2. The National Gallery in London is offering art-focused business meetings. 

Want more experiences for art-loving groups? The National Gallery in London has introduced a series of curated meeting and event packages designed to enhance business success by incorporating creativity and mindfulness inspired by art. Rooted in four key pillars—creativity, mindfulness, enrichment, and connection—these packages offer unique experiences like guided meditation within the gallery, brainstorming sessions inspired by famous artworks, and educational art history tours. Each package is led by an art historian and tailored to align with specific themes, from fostering innovation to facilitating team building and enhancing networking. 

The Creativity package, ideal for brainstorming and workshops, takes guests on exclusive tours featuring masterpieces by artists like Van Gogh and Turner. The Mindfulness package centers on guided meditation inspired by selected paintings, while the Enrichment package offers perspective-broadening art history journeys. Lastly, the Connection package encourages interactive discussions around art, promoting collaboration and reflection on social and cultural issues. National Gallery Venue2803231030“We’re so often directed to be ‘inspired’ by every event and venue that we visit, but at the National Gallery we’re dissecting exactly what it means to be truly inspired through both art and events and how that could facilitate business success," explained Clare Arouche, head of hospitality and events at the National Gallery. "These packages consider the core goal of every event held at the National Gallery and scope out the foundations to deliver an environment that gives delegates the tools to broaden their thinking through our iconic art collection.”Photo: Courtesy of The National Gallery

3. Cruises are becoming more popular with younger generations.

Cruise lines are focusing on attracting Gen Z and millennial travelers, according to USA Today. Royal Caribbean, in fact, reports that half of its passengers fall within these demographics, a shift driven by the appeal of more flexible, two- to five-night itinerary options. Cruise lines have been leaning into the demographic through features like diverse dining options, social media-friendly activities, reliable Wi-Fi that allows for remote work, and activities like arcade games and pickleball courts. “There’s this outdated idea of cruising only appealing to older demographics, but there’s a product within the industry for everyone,” Michelle Bentubo, COO of Virgin Voyages, told USA Today. Check out the full story here.

4. Many all-inclusives are expanding their offerings.

Today’s all-inclusive resorts are catering to travelers who want more than just unlimited food and beverage, according to recent reporting from the BBC. All-inclusive resorts like Nay Palad Hideaway in the Philippines, for example, builds activities like surfing and mangrove paddleboarding into its nightly rates. The BBC describes this as "part of a broader shift in resort travel. Long associated with swim-up bars, buffets, and endless beach time, all-inclusive resorts are adapting to meet the changing expectations of post-pandemic travelers. Many now crave both ease and adventure, seeking a frictionless stay with access to meaningful local experiences. From guided hikes and cultural outings to restaurant dinners and self-drive excursions, the all-inclusive model is expanding to include more of the surrounding destination." Check out the full story here.

5. WebBeds now has an integration with Accor's Leisure Partner Platform.

WebBeds, a global travel marketplace connecting hotels with travel buyers, has integrated directly with Accor’s Leisure Partner Platform (ALPP), a technology developed by Gekko Tech, which specializes in digital solutions for the travel industry. This integration enables WebBeds’ 50,000-plus travel trade buyers to access real-time rates, promotions, and availability across Accor’s global hotel network, including well-known brands like Raffles, Sofitel, and Novotel. The connection streamlines booking, offers dynamic rates and promotions, and helps Accor maintain control of its distribution strategy while expanding its reach through WebBeds' extensive global network.

“This partnership with Accor underscores our commitment to providing hotels in the Accor portfolio with the best possible distribution solutions and connection to our global client base,” said Anders Kjøng, WebBeds' president, Europe. “By leveraging Accor’s global inventory and dynamic rates, we are enhancing the value we provide to our global network of clients that include travel agents, tour operators, and other travel distributors.”

6. This Miami hotel is offering unique experiences centered on women's health. 

Looking for a unique group experience for women? Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, known for its expansive spa and wellness center, has launched "Inner Glow: A Menopause & Perimenopause Retreat," a medically guided program designed to support women through menopause and perimenopause. Developed in partnership with the biostation, a medical wellness center at Carillon Miami, the five-day retreat blends diagnostic science with holistic care to balance hormones, alleviate symptoms, and restore vitality. Participants receive personalized treatment plans, including therapies like ThermiSmooth for skin rejuvenation, nutrient IVs, and educational sessions on managing menopause. Guests also enjoy wellness experiences, fitness classes, and access to the resort's renowned hydrotherapy circuit.

“There is a growing demand for wellness retreats that support women’s health—especially as it relates to menopause and perimenopause,” said Tammy Pahel, vice president of spa and wellness operations at Carillon Miami. “With 6,000 women in the U.S. entering menopause every day, according to the Society for Women’s Health Research, there’s a surprising lack of dedicated programs addressing its root causes. Most focus only on managing symptoms—we aim to go deeper by offering immediate relief, long-term solutions, and even reversing some of the side effects.” 

'There's really nothing else like it in California,' Meta's Damien Baines says of The Donum Estate, his favorite event venue to entertain a client.
Meta's Head of Experiential Marketing and Creative Shares His Favorite Event Venues
Hawaii's 605-room, event-friendly Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa has introduced a unique new offering for groups: the 'Harmonizing Experiences' workshop, tailored for groups seeking enhanced communication and better dynamics through tai chi principles. This workshop, guided by seasoned practitioners, employs tai chi exercises to help participants balance their energy, focusing on using mental focus rather than physical strength to execute continuous, fluid movements. The exercises aim to convert tension into cooperation and frustration into flow, cultivating a more empathetic and unified group atmosphere.
What's New in Event Venues: How the Tariffs Are Affecting the Hotel Industry and More
Château St. Gerlach | Maastricht, Netherlands
10 New International Venues for 2025 Meetings and Events
Looking for a fun event moment near some of Atlanta's most popular venues? Following a $2.5 million renovation, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) has reopened the popular Fountain of Rings landmark at Centennial Olympic Park. Daily shows, which kicked off this week, see water spray to heights of over 15 feet, along with more than 250 new LED ring lights offering 360-degree illumination in vibrant colors and patterns, and a sophisticated fog system with over 200 individual fog emitters—all synchronized to a curated playlist of songs from artists with ties to Georgia. In addition to Centennial Olympic Park, GWCCA's campus includes the Georgia World Congress Center, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Signia by Hilton Atlanta.
What's New in Event Venues: Unique Wellness Initiatives, New Sustainability Tools, and More
Meta's Head of Experiential Marketing and Creative Shares His Favorite Event Venues
Damien Baines dishes on his favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host an event abroad, and more.
'There's really nothing else like it in California,' Meta's Damien Baines says of The Donum Estate, his favorite event venue to entertain a client.
What's New in Event Venues: How the Tariffs Are Affecting the Hotel Industry and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Hawaii's 605-room, event-friendly Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa has introduced a unique new offering for groups: the 'Harmonizing Experiences' workshop, tailored for groups seeking enhanced communication and better dynamics through tai chi principles. This workshop, guided by seasoned practitioners, employs tai chi exercises to help participants balance their energy, focusing on using mental focus rather than physical strength to execute continuous, fluid movements. The exercises aim to convert tension into cooperation and frustration into flow, cultivating a more empathetic and unified group atmosphere.
10 New International Venues for 2025 Meetings and Events
Take a peek at these buzzworthy restaurants, hotels, meeting and event spaces, and more recently opened worldwide.
Château St. Gerlach | Maastricht, Netherlands
What's New in Event Venues: Unique Wellness Initiatives, New Sustainability Tools, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Looking for a fun event moment near some of Atlanta's most popular venues? Following a $2.5 million renovation, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) has reopened the popular Fountain of Rings landmark at Centennial Olympic Park. Daily shows, which kicked off this week, see water spray to heights of over 15 feet, along with more than 250 new LED ring lights offering 360-degree illumination in vibrant colors and patterns, and a sophisticated fog system with over 200 individual fog emitters—all synchronized to a curated playlist of songs from artists with ties to Georgia. In addition to Centennial Olympic Park, GWCCA's campus includes the Georgia World Congress Center, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Signia by Hilton Atlanta.
What's New in Event Venues: Billion-Dollar Airport Revamps, Hotel Design Trends, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
The 251-room W Austin completed a multimillion-dollar transformation in January. The revitalization includes redesigned guest rooms and a new restaurant concept, Serenade American Brasserie (pictured), where chef de cuisine Johnny Ray Stinebaugh blends Texan flavors with classic brasserie techniques. The hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of event space and is located next to the popular ACL Live music venue.
What's New in Event Venues: How the Wildfires Are Affecting LA Venues, Plus 2025 Design Trends and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Looking for a truly VIP event experience? Park Hyatt New York has debuted the Manhattan Suite, now available for stays starting at $50,000 per night. The exclusive suite, complemented by two additional connecting suites, spans 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering 180-degree views of Manhattan's skyline; it can accommodate up to 10 guests overnight. There's also a bespoke art collection and more than 50 New York and art-inspired coffee-table books, plus an eight-seat dining table and plenty of space for meetings and social gatherings. The hotel can also arrange private jet transfers to New York City, an in-suite chef tasting dinner, Peloton bikes, and more.
See How Teams and Brands Scored with Fans at the 2025 NFL Draft
'Feathers Galore': Step Inside the Colorful Carnaval Ambiance of City Harvest's Annual Gala
Inside Motorola's Bold, Multisensory Razr Launch Event
Meta's Head of Experiential Marketing and Creative Shares His Favorite Event Venues
2025 Kentucky Derby: How the 151-Year-Old Sporting Event and Its Partners Attracted Younger Fans
This Historic Theater Turned a 100-Year Milestone Into a One-of-a-Kind Gala
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film. Scroll down to learn more.
What's New in Event Venues: The Election's Impact on Hospitality, a New Wellness Certification, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Up Norway offers curated work retreats in scenic Norwegian locales, ideal for remote teams seeking a blend of work, nature, and cultural immersion. Options include a village takeover in Knutholmen for larger groups, an urban creative retreat at the new Revier Hotel in Oslo, a nature-driven experience at the historic Hattvika Lodge in the Lofoten Islands, and a music and writing retreat at Raw Ocean Lodge on the western coast. With activities like fjord tours, art workshops, and guided hikes, Up Norway tailors each retreat to corporate goals, enhancing team connection and productivity in Norway's breathtaking settings.
What's New in Event Venues: First Fully Electric Conference Center in the US, Marriott's New 'Fanbassador,' and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
When Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to New Orleans in October, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot's Peacock Room (pictured) will host a Swift-inspired costume contest brunch. The contest winner will walk away with a free night's stay at the hotel.
An Experiential Event Prof Shares Her Favorite Venues Around the World
​​Erica Taylor Haskins, co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, shares her favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host a cool brand activation, and more.
'The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city,' says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
Where I Go: A Global Event Expert Shares Her Go-To Venues Around the World
Bonnie O'Hara, a partner at global creative agency Amplify, shares her favorite venues to host a large conference or brand activation, to entertain a client, to get inspired, and more.
Amplify's Bonnie O'Hara Shares Her Favorite Event Venues
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
From London to Nashville, these noteworthy, events-ready properties will debut sometime this year.
Hotel Bardo Savannah
