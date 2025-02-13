Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
What's New in Event Venues: Billion-Dollar Airport Revamps, Hotel Design Trends, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.

Claire Hoffman
February 13, 2025
The 251-room W Austin completed a multimillion-dollar transformation in January. The revitalization includes redesigned guest rooms and a new restaurant concept, Serenade American Brasserie (pictured), where chef de cuisine Johnny Ray Stinebaugh blends Texan flavors with classic brasserie techniques. The hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of event space and is located next to the popular ACL Live music venue.
The 251-room W Austin completed a multimillion-dollar transformation in January. The revitalization includes redesigned guest rooms and a new restaurant concept, Serenade American Brasserie (pictured), where chef de cuisine Johnny Ray Stinebaugh blends Texan flavors with classic brasserie techniques. The hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of event space and is located next to the popular ACL Live music venue.
Photo: Courtesy of W Austin

Here are six things to know this month... 

1. Quite a few billion-dollar airport projects are in the works.

According to Construction Dive, several major U.S. airport projects—each valued over $1 billion—are moving forward this year. One of the largest undertakings is at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where a $2 billion redevelopment includes constructing a brand-new terminal. Tampa International Airport, meanwhile, is also adding a new terminal (its first new airside terminal in nearly two decades), while Pittsburgh International Airport is modernizing with a new terminal and parking garage that integrate biophilic design elements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

Other projects in the works? Nashville International Airport's initiative will expand concourses and update infrastructure to accommodate its growing traffic, while Sacramento International Airport's $1.3 billion program includes multiple new constructions such as a pedestrian walkway and expanded parking. Newark Liberty International Airport is also undergoing a comprehensive update to modernize its terminals and infrastructure. Check out the full story here.

2. New York, Nashville, and San Diego are opening the most hotel rooms in 2025.

Among U.S. markets, New York City is projected to open the most hotel rooms in 2025, according to CoStar pipeline data. The city is expected to open 5,719 rooms in 2025; it's followed by Nashville (2,849 rooms), San Diego (2,818 rooms), Dallas (2,749 rooms), and Phoenix (2,483 rooms).

“The ongoing development in New York City is not surprising given the market’s status and its high performance in recent years,” said Isaac Collazo, STR’s senior director of analytics. “With major sources of leisure and business travel, New York reported the highest occupancy level of any U.S. market in both 2023 and 2024. ... Nashville is in a similar situation, with most rooms set to open across the upper midscale and upscale classes this year. Unlike NYC, Nashville’s construction total is up from last year.”

3. Musicians continue investing in the venue scene.

Popular musicians have long been in the venue ownership game, with some standout examples like Blake Shelton's Ole Red, the Jonas Brothers' Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, Lady Gaga's Joanne's Trattoria, and more recently, Bruno Mars' The Pinky Ring, a cocktail lounge that opened at Bellagio Las Vegas in February 2024.

The trend shows no signs of slowing down: In October, Pharrell Williams officially adding "hotelier" to his long resume by investing in a Paris property formerly occupied by the Hôtel Saint-James & Albany, alongside Mohari Hospitality (which acquired Tao Group Hospitality in 2023) and Omnam Investment Group. And just last month, Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste—who performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX last Sunday—debuted a 12,900-square-foot, 278-seat jazz club at Baha Mar, a luxury resort in the Bahamas. The Pinky Ring was designed by Bruno Mars in collaboration with design studio Yabu Pushelberg; it's meant to evoke an old-school Las Vegas penthouse suite. The gold-tinted lounge also includes a specialty bar program and regular live entertainment from renowned musicians and DJs, all curated by Mars himself. One unique twist that furthers the space's ultra-exclusive vibe? Guests aren't permitted to use their phones inside the venue.The Pinky Ring was designed by Bruno Mars in collaboration with design studio Yabu Pushelberg; it's meant to evoke an old-school Las Vegas penthouse suite. The gold-tinted lounge also includes a specialty bar program and regular live entertainment from renowned musicians and DJs, all curated by Mars himself. One unique twist that furthers the space's ultra-exclusive vibe? Guests aren't permitted to use their phones inside the venue.Photo: Yabu Pushelberg

4. Hotel design trends are leaning toward personalization and "quiet luxury."

What’s trending in hotel design? Hospitality Design recently asked eight experts to share their predictions and favorite trends for 2025. Some highlights include a shift toward more fluid, purpose-driven spaces—think lobbies reimagined as multifunctional hubs for socializing—along with an increase in personalized service opportunities, wellness-focused amenities, and versatile seating. “There is a movement in the direction of quiet luxury,” said Stonehill Taylor principal Sara Duffy in the story. “As a reaction to the maximalism that has dominated the design space for several seasons, a more refined, simplified design narrative is being embraced.” Check out the full story here

5. The Starwood Hotels brand is back.

Nine years ago, the Starwood Hotels and Resorts brand was sold to Marriott in a $13 billion deal that officially established Marriott International as the largest hotel chain the world. The Starwood name was retired—but now, original founder Barry Sternlicht is bringing it back. The billionaire’s SH Hotels & Resorts is being rebranded as Starwood this month, and is kicking off with 14 hotels across three brands: Baccarat, 1 Hotels, and Treehouse. According to The New York Times, “The new Starwood has plans to open 22 hotels in the pipeline through 2028, including properties in Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Miami." 

6. New York's Javits Center has hired its first female CEO.

The New York Convention Center Operating Corporation (NYCCOC) has selected 30-year convention industry veteran Joyce Leveston as the new CEO of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, following a unanimous recommendation by the executive search committee and approval from the NYCCOC board of directors. Joining the Javits team on Feb. 10, Leveston will officially take the helm on March 10. Our sister publication, TSNN, took a deep dive into how Leveston's background will enhance events at the 3.3 million-square-foot convention center, which hosts iconic events like the New York International Auto Show and New York Comic Con; check out the full story here

What's New in Event Venues: How the Wildfires Are Affecting LA Venues, Plus 2025 Design Trends and More
Looking for a truly VIP event experience? Park Hyatt New York has debuted the Manhattan Suite, now available for stays starting at $50,000 per night. The exclusive suite, complemented by two additional connecting suites, spans 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering 180-degree views of Manhattan’s skyline; it can accommodate up to 10 guests overnight. There’s also a bespoke art collection and more than 50 New York and art-inspired coffee-table books, plus an eight-seat dining table and plenty of space for meetings and social gatherings. The hotel can also arrange private jet transfers to New York City, an in-suite chef tasting dinner, Peloton bikes, and more.
