Here are six things to know this month...

1. Quite a few billion-dollar airport projects are in the works.

Other projects in the works? Nashville International Airport's initiative will expand concourses and update infrastructure to accommodate its growing traffic, while Sacramento International Airport's $1.3 billion program includes multiple new constructions such as a pedestrian walkway and expanded parking. Newark Liberty International Airport is also undergoing a comprehensive update to modernize its terminals and infrastructure. Check out the full story here.

2. New York, Nashville, and San Diego are opening the most hotel rooms in 2025.

Among U.S. markets, New York City is projected to open the most hotel rooms in 2025, according to CoStar pipeline data . The city is expected to open 5,719 rooms in 2025; it's followed by Nashville (2,849 rooms), San Diego (2,818 rooms), Dallas (2,749 rooms), and Phoenix (2,483 rooms).

“The ongoing development in New York City is not surprising given the market’s status and its high performance in recent years,” said Isaac Collazo, STR’s senior director of analytics. “With major sources of leisure and business travel, New York reported the highest occupancy level of any U.S. market in both 2023 and 2024. ... Nashville is in a similar situation, with most rooms set to open across the upper midscale and upscale classes this year. Unlike NYC, Nashville’s construction total is up from last year.”

3. Musicians continue investing in the venue scene.

The trend shows no signs of slowing down: In October, Pharrell Williams officially adding "hotelier" to his long resume by investing in a Paris property formerly occupied by the Hôtel Saint-James & Albany, alongside Mohari Hospitality (which acquired Tao Group Hospitality in 2023) and Omnam Investment Group. And just last month, Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste—who performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX last Sunday—debuted a 12,900-square-foot, 278-seat jazz club at Baha Mar, a luxury resort in the Bahamas. Photo: Yabu Pushelberg

4. Hotel design trends are leaning toward personalization and "quiet luxury."

What’s trending in hotel design? Hospitality Design recently asked eight experts to share their predictions and favorite trends for 2025. Some highlights include a shift toward more fluid, purpose-driven spaces—think lobbies reimagined as multifunctional hubs for socializing—along with an increase in personalized service opportunities, wellness-focused amenities, and versatile seating. “There is a movement in the direction of quiet luxury,” said Stonehill Taylor principal Sara Duffy in the story. “As a reaction to the maximalism that has dominated the design space for several seasons, a more refined, simplified design narrative is being embraced.” Check out the full story here

5. The Starwood Hotels brand is back.

Nine years ago, the Starwood Hotels and Resorts brand was sold to Marriott in a $13 billion deal that officially established Marriott International as the largest hotel chain the world. The Starwood name was retired—but now, original founder Barry Sternlicht is bringing it back. The billionaire’s SH Hotels & Resorts is being rebranded as Starwood this month, and is kicking off with 14 hotels across three brands: Baccarat, 1 Hotels, and Treehouse. According to The New York Times , “The new Starwood has plans to open 22 hotels in the pipeline through 2028, including properties in Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Miami."

6. New York's Javits Center has hired its first female CEO.