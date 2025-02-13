Here are six things to know this month...
1. Quite a few billion-dollar airport projects are in the works.According to Construction Dive, several major U.S. airport projects—each valued over $1 billion—are moving forward this year. One of the largest undertakings is at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where a $2 billion redevelopment includes constructing a brand-new terminal. Tampa International Airport, meanwhile, is also adding a new terminal (its first new airside terminal in nearly two decades), while Pittsburgh International Airport is modernizing with a new terminal and parking garage that integrate biophilic design elements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Other projects in the works? Nashville International Airport's initiative will expand concourses and update infrastructure to accommodate its growing traffic, while Sacramento International Airport's $1.3 billion program includes multiple new constructions such as a pedestrian walkway and expanded parking. Newark Liberty International Airport is also undergoing a comprehensive update to modernize its terminals and infrastructure. Check out the full story here.
2. New York, Nashville, and San Diego are opening the most hotel rooms in 2025.Among U.S. markets, New York City is projected to open the most hotel rooms in 2025, according to CoStar pipeline data. The city is expected to open 5,719 rooms in 2025; it's followed by Nashville (2,849 rooms), San Diego (2,818 rooms), Dallas (2,749 rooms), and Phoenix (2,483 rooms).
“The ongoing development in New York City is not surprising given the market’s status and its high performance in recent years,” said Isaac Collazo, STR’s senior director of analytics. “With major sources of leisure and business travel, New York reported the highest occupancy level of any U.S. market in both 2023 and 2024. ... Nashville is in a similar situation, with most rooms set to open across the upper midscale and upscale classes this year. Unlike NYC, Nashville’s construction total is up from last year.”
3. Musicians continue investing in the venue scene.Popular musicians have long been in the venue ownership game, with some standout examples like Blake Shelton's Ole Red, the Jonas Brothers' Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, Lady Gaga's Joanne's Trattoria, and more recently, Bruno Mars' The Pinky Ring, a cocktail lounge that opened at Bellagio Las Vegas in February 2024.
The trend shows no signs of slowing down: In October, Pharrell Williams officially adding "hotelier" to his long resume by investing in a Paris property formerly occupied by the Hôtel Saint-James & Albany, alongside Mohari Hospitality (which acquired Tao Group Hospitality in 2023) and Omnam Investment Group. And just last month, Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste—who performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX last Sunday—debuted a 12,900-square-foot, 278-seat jazz club at Baha Mar, a luxury resort in the Bahamas.