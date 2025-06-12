In Case You Missed It

Event pros are increasingly turning to everyday locations for immersive brand activations that surprise and engage. We recently chatted with the teams behind FX’s Adults celebration at a laundromat and OGX’s branded car wash to get their smart lessons on how to make unconventional spaces event-ready.

Here are five more things to know this month...

1. Spending and tourism in the U.S. is down.

Spending from foreign visitors to the U.S. is poised to fall by $8.5 billion this year as negative perceptions tied to trade and immigration policy lead overseas tourists to look elsewhere, according to a research note published by Oxford Economics and reported on by CNBC . Factors at play include strained trade and immigration policies under the Trump administration, plus a strong U.S. dollar making U.S. goods and services more expensive for many foreign travelers.

"Travel expert points to growing concern tied to U.S. immigration policy as perhaps the most consequential development in recent months," writes CNBC, adding: "The U.S. Travel Association projects the U.S. will lose $21 billion in travel-related revenue in 2025 if current trends continue."

This trend is starting to show its effects on the hotel industry, as reported in a May article in The New York Times. "Hotel occupancy rates in New York City have stayed relatively flat this year, but bookings for the upcoming summer months, a peak travel season in the city, have not kept pace with last year, according to CoStar, a real estate analytics company," writes the outlet.

(Event attendance is also being affected; stay tuned for our deep dive into the subject on bizbash.com tomorrow.)

2. Venues continue investing in sustainability.

The sustainability trend shows no sign of slowing down. Carbon-positive hotel Populus Seattle , for example, officially opened in late May. The 120-room hotel, which has two meeting and event spaces, goes beyond net-zero to sequester more carbon than it emits over its entire lifecycle. Its robust sustainability initiatives include planting a tree for every night’s stay, as well as preserving and revitalizing a historic structure (reducing its embodied carbon footprint by 36%), encouraging walkability with no on-site parking, and acquiring 2,000 tons of certified forest carbon credits to offset remaining emissions.

Populus Denver, meanwhile—the brand's first location, which opened in October 2024—recently launched the Populus Stewardship Grant, an employee-driven program that donates 1% of seasonal revenue to local and regional environmental initiatives. “At Populus Hotels, we believe that hospitality must be a net positive for the planet. This means going beyond minimizing harm to restore what’s been lost, invest in what matters, and involve the community of people who make our hotels come alive,” says Jon Buerge, president of Urban Villages, the creator of Populus Hotels. Photo: Ric Stovall

Other properties are investing in sustainable meetings programs, like Portola Hotel & Spa, Central California’s first LEED-certified hotel. This week, the venue launched a Reduced Waste Conference Program in partnership with Blue Strike Environmental to help event organizers minimize their environmental impact without compromising the guest experience. The program includes eco-conscious practices such as eliminating single-use plastics, using reusable service ware, sourcing local and sustainable food, and adopting energy-efficient operations. Planners hosting groups of 30 or more receive a customized Sustainability Report with measurable metrics like waste diversion and carbon emissions avoided, making it easier to align events with ESG goals and sustainability benchmarks.

3. Six Senses hotels around the country are investing in unique wellness experiences.

Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada has introduced a new Digital Detox Program aimed at helping guests disconnect from technology and reconnect with themselves and others through a tiered approach. The program offers four levels of participation, ranging from phone-free meals and guided outdoor excursions to in-room activities that encourage screen-free bonding and multiday wellness retreats featuring meditation, yoga, sound healing, and holistic treatments. Designed for travelers seeking relief from digital overload, the initiative aligns with Grenada’s reputation for natural beauty, vibrant culture, and a laid-back atmosphere.

That's not the only wellness-focused update to Six Senses properties. In Switzerland, Six Senses Crans-Montana has launched the Grow with Six Senses Kids’ Club, designed around six dimensions of wellness with over 50 nature-based, hands-on activities like herbal ball making, forest breathing, and sound therapy. In the Maldives, Six Senses Kanuhura now offers “Mindful Stargazing” and new female wellness programs focused on hormonal health and balance, while Six Senses Laamu has kicked off its Surf’s Up Adventures and marked the two-year anniversary of its marine conservation hub, SHELL. In Vietnam, Six Senses Con Dao has opened a 100,000-square-foot spa and wellness center featuring Vietnamese therapies, Ayurvedic treatments, biohacking technology, and locally sourced nutrition programs. Photo: Courtesy of Six Senses La Sagesse

4. This company is offering "bed bug safe" certifications for hotels.

Valpas claims to offer the world’s only certified, pesticide-free bed bug-safe guarantee. The company was founded in Helsinki in 2017; today, more than 300 hotels worldwide carry the Valpas "bed bug safe" label. How it works: Valpas' bed bug prevention system continuously monitors rooms without the need for manual inspections; the technology is built into bed legs and attracts and traps bed bugs, capturing them within hours of introduction. When a bug is detected, hotel staff receive a private email alert, allowing them to intervene before guests are affected.

With this certification, the team notes, hotels can list verified bed bug safety as a distinct, bookable room feature. “We’re tapping into a wider shift toward attribute-based selling in hospitality,” says Martim Gois, co-founder and CEO of Valpas. “Travelers today book with their values in mind, and the guarantee of a safe and sustainable stay is now a make-or-break factor. Valpas turns those expectations into a competitive advantage.”

5. The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has expanded its event offerings with a massive new space.

Photo: Courtesy of The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center