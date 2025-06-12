What's New in Event Venues: Sustainability and Wellness Offerings, a 'Bed Bug Safe' Certification, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.

Claire Hoffman
June 12, 2025
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has launched SUMMIT Events, a new private event space in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud’s catering venture, Cuisine Boulud New York, offering an elevated experience atop one of Midtown Manhattan’s most iconic observatories. Opening July 1, the striking new venue is a 72nd-floor space with panoramic skyline views, mirrored interiors, and direct access to the immersive, multifloor SUMMIT One Vanderbilt attraction. It seats 100 or holds 120 for receptions.
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has launched SUMMIT Events, a new private event space in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud’s catering venture, Cuisine Boulud New York, offering an elevated experience atop one of Midtown Manhattan’s most iconic observatories. Opening July 1, the striking new venue is a 72nd-floor space with panoramic skyline views, mirrored interiors, and direct access to the immersive, multifloor SUMMIT One Vanderbilt attraction. It seats 100 or holds 120 for receptions.
Photo: Courtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

In Case You Missed It

Event pros are increasingly turning to everyday locations for immersive brand activations that surprise and engage. We recently chatted with the teams behind FX’s Adults celebration at a laundromat and OGX’s branded car wash to get their smart lessons on how to make unconventional spaces event-ready.

Here are five more things to know this month... 

1. Spending and tourism in the U.S. is down. 

Spending from foreign visitors to the U.S. is poised to fall by $8.5 billion this year as negative perceptions tied to trade and immigration policy lead overseas tourists to look elsewhere, according to a research note published by Oxford Economics and reported on by CNBC. Factors at play include strained trade and immigration policies under the Trump administration, plus a strong U.S. dollar making U.S. goods and services more expensive for many foreign travelers.

"Travel expert points to growing concern tied to U.S. immigration policy as perhaps the most consequential development in recent months," writes CNBC, adding: "The U.S. Travel Association projects the U.S. will lose $21 billion in travel-related revenue in 2025 if current trends continue."

This trend is starting to show its effects on the hotel industry, as reported in a May article in The New York Times. "Hotel occupancy rates in New York City have stayed relatively flat this year, but bookings for the upcoming summer months, a peak travel season in the city, have not kept pace with last year, according to CoStar, a real estate analytics company," writes the outlet.

(Event attendance is also being affected; stay tuned for our deep dive into the subject on bizbash.com tomorrow.)

2. Venues continue investing in sustainability.

The sustainability trend shows no sign of slowing down. Carbon-positive hotel Populus Seattle, for example, officially opened in late May. The 120-room hotel, which has two meeting and event spaces, goes beyond net-zero to sequester more carbon than it emits over its entire lifecycle. Its robust sustainability initiatives include planting a tree for every night’s stay, as well as preserving and revitalizing a historic structure (reducing its embodied carbon footprint by 36%), encouraging walkability with no on-site parking, and acquiring 2,000 tons of certified forest carbon credits to offset remaining emissions.

Populus Denver, meanwhile—the brand's first location, which opened in October 2024—recently launched the Populus Stewardship Grant, an employee-driven program that donates 1% of seasonal revenue to local and regional environmental initiatives. “At Populus Hotels, we believe that hospitality must be a net positive for the planet. This means going beyond minimizing harm to restore what’s been lost, invest in what matters, and involve the community of people who make our hotels come alive,” says Jon Buerge, president of Urban Villages, the creator of Populus Hotels. The new Populus Seattle features a collection of 300+ nature-inspired artworks created on site, plus design that merges the urban heritage of the city with the natural ecology of Washington, with architecture by The Miller Hull Partnership and interiors by Curioso. The hotel aims to evoke a Pacific Northwest rainforest while honoring the cultural and architectural legacy of its Pioneer Square neighborhood.The new Populus Seattle features a collection of 300+ nature-inspired artworks created on site, plus design that merges the urban heritage of the city with the natural ecology of Washington, with architecture by The Miller Hull Partnership and interiors by Curioso. The hotel aims to evoke a Pacific Northwest rainforest while honoring the cultural and architectural legacy of its Pioneer Square neighborhood.Photo: Ric Stovall

Other properties are investing in sustainable meetings programs, like Portola Hotel & Spa, Central California’s first LEED-certified hotel. This week, the venue launched a Reduced Waste Conference Program in partnership with Blue Strike Environmental to help event organizers minimize their environmental impact without compromising the guest experience. The program includes eco-conscious practices such as eliminating single-use plastics, using reusable service ware, sourcing local and sustainable food, and adopting energy-efficient operations. Planners hosting groups of 30 or more receive a customized Sustainability Report with measurable metrics like waste diversion and carbon emissions avoided, making it easier to align events with ESG goals and sustainability benchmarks.

3. Six Senses hotels around the country are investing in unique wellness experiences. 

Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada has introduced a new Digital Detox Program aimed at helping guests disconnect from technology and reconnect with themselves and others through a tiered approach. The program offers four levels of participation, ranging from phone-free meals and guided outdoor excursions to in-room activities that encourage screen-free bonding and multiday wellness retreats featuring meditation, yoga, sound healing, and holistic treatments. Designed for travelers seeking relief from digital overload, the initiative aligns with Grenada’s reputation for natural beauty, vibrant culture, and a laid-back atmosphere.

That's not the only wellness-focused update to Six Senses properties. In Switzerland, Six Senses Crans-Montana has launched the Grow with Six Senses Kids’ Club, designed around six dimensions of wellness with over 50 nature-based, hands-on activities like herbal ball making, forest breathing, and sound therapy. In the Maldives, Six Senses Kanuhura now offers “Mindful Stargazing” and new female wellness programs focused on hormonal health and balance, while Six Senses Laamu has kicked off its Surf’s Up Adventures and marked the two-year anniversary of its marine conservation hub, SHELL. In Vietnam, Six Senses Con Dao has opened a 100,000-square-foot spa and wellness center featuring Vietnamese therapies, Ayurvedic treatments, biohacking technology, and locally sourced nutrition programs. Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada offers several treatment rooms, including one with an Alchemy Bar (pictured).Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada offers several treatment rooms, including one with an Alchemy Bar (pictured).Photo: Courtesy of Six Senses La Sagesse

4. This company is offering "bed bug safe" certifications for hotels.

Valpas claims to offer the world’s only certified, pesticide-free bed bug-safe guarantee. The company was founded in Helsinki in 2017; today, more than 300 hotels worldwide carry the Valpas "bed bug safe" label. How it works: Valpas' bed bug prevention system continuously monitors rooms without the need for manual inspections; the technology is built into bed legs and attracts and traps bed bugs, capturing them within hours of introduction. When a bug is detected, hotel staff receive a private email alert, allowing them to intervene before guests are affected. 

With this certification, the team notes, hotels can list verified bed bug safety as a distinct, bookable room feature. “We’re tapping into a wider shift toward attribute-based selling in hospitality,” says Martim Gois, co-founder and CEO of Valpas. “Travelers today book with their values in mind, and the guarantee of a safe and sustainable stay is now a make-or-break factor. Valpas turns those expectations into a competitive advantage.”

5. The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has expanded its event offerings with a massive new space.

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has introduced a new event venue, The Warehouse at the Convention Center, to expand its capacity for private events, corporate functions, and community programming. Formerly known as the Sugar Mill, the newly renovated space includes a 25,000-square-foot main floor and a 15,000-square-foot landscaped courtyard, accommodating up to 6,500 guests. Located across from the main convention center in downtown New Orleans, the venue is now accepting bookings through April 1, 2026, with flexible options for a wide range of groups, including local organizations and convention clients. The venue can host more than 4,000 guests indoors, and accommodate up to 6,500 guests when including the adjoining landscaped courtyard. Across the street, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center itself offers 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space on one level; it's tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the U.S.The venue can host more than 4,000 guests indoors, and accommodate up to 6,500 guests when including the adjoining landscaped courtyard. Across the street, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center itself offers 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space on one level; it's tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the U.S.Photo: Courtesy of The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Latest in Global
W Hotels recently revealed a multimillion-dollar transformation of W Austin—and the resulting space now boasts the Texas capital's largest suite. Penthouse I (pictured) spans 1,798 square feet; in addition to panoramic views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline, the suite has a separate service entrance, perfect for catered social gatherings at the large dining table. The hotel has 32 suites in all, which offer personalized concierge service, Dyson Airblades, record players, and exclusive artwork from artists across Texas and beyond.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Art-Centric Experiences, All-Inclusive Resort Add-Ons, and More
'There’s really nothing else like it in California,' Meta's Damien Baines says of The Donum Estate, his favorite event venue to entertain a client.
Global
Meta's Head of Experiential Marketing and Creative Shares His Favorite Event Venues
Hawaii's 605-room, event-friendly Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa has introduced a unique new offering for groups: the 'Harmonizing Experiences' workshop, tailored for groups seeking enhanced communication and better dynamics through tai chi principles. This workshop, guided by seasoned practitioners, employs tai chi exercises to help participants balance their energy, focusing on using mental focus rather than physical strength to execute continuous, fluid movements. The exercises aim to convert tension into cooperation and frustration into flow, cultivating a more empathetic and unified group atmosphere.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: How the Tariffs Are Affecting the Hotel Industry and More
Château St. Gerlach | Maastricht, Netherlands
Global
10 New International Venues for 2025 Meetings and Events
Related Stories
W Hotels recently revealed a multimillion-dollar transformation of W Austin—and the resulting space now boasts the Texas capital's largest suite. Penthouse I (pictured) spans 1,798 square feet; in addition to panoramic views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline, the suite has a separate service entrance, perfect for catered social gatherings at the large dining table. The hotel has 32 suites in all, which offer personalized concierge service, Dyson Airblades, record players, and exclusive artwork from artists across Texas and beyond.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Art-Centric Experiences, All-Inclusive Resort Add-Ons, and More
'There’s really nothing else like it in California,' Meta's Damien Baines says of The Donum Estate, his favorite event venue to entertain a client.
Global
Meta's Head of Experiential Marketing and Creative Shares His Favorite Event Venues
Hawaii's 605-room, event-friendly Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa has introduced a unique new offering for groups: the 'Harmonizing Experiences' workshop, tailored for groups seeking enhanced communication and better dynamics through tai chi principles. This workshop, guided by seasoned practitioners, employs tai chi exercises to help participants balance their energy, focusing on using mental focus rather than physical strength to execute continuous, fluid movements. The exercises aim to convert tension into cooperation and frustration into flow, cultivating a more empathetic and unified group atmosphere.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: How the Tariffs Are Affecting the Hotel Industry and More
Château St. Gerlach | Maastricht, Netherlands
Global
10 New International Venues for 2025 Meetings and Events
More in Global
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Art-Centric Experiences, All-Inclusive Resort Add-Ons, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
W Hotels recently revealed a multimillion-dollar transformation of W Austin—and the resulting space now boasts the Texas capital's largest suite. Penthouse I (pictured) spans 1,798 square feet; in addition to panoramic views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline, the suite has a separate service entrance, perfect for catered social gatherings at the large dining table. The hotel has 32 suites in all, which offer personalized concierge service, Dyson Airblades, record players, and exclusive artwork from artists across Texas and beyond.
Global
Meta's Head of Experiential Marketing and Creative Shares His Favorite Event Venues
Damien Baines dishes on his favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host an event abroad, and more.
'There’s really nothing else like it in California,' Meta's Damien Baines says of The Donum Estate, his favorite event venue to entertain a client.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: How the Tariffs Are Affecting the Hotel Industry and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Hawaii's 605-room, event-friendly Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa has introduced a unique new offering for groups: the 'Harmonizing Experiences' workshop, tailored for groups seeking enhanced communication and better dynamics through tai chi principles. This workshop, guided by seasoned practitioners, employs tai chi exercises to help participants balance their energy, focusing on using mental focus rather than physical strength to execute continuous, fluid movements. The exercises aim to convert tension into cooperation and frustration into flow, cultivating a more empathetic and unified group atmosphere.
Global
10 New International Venues for 2025 Meetings and Events
Take a peek at these buzzworthy restaurants, hotels, meeting and event spaces, and more recently opened worldwide.
Château St. Gerlach | Maastricht, Netherlands
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Unique Wellness Initiatives, New Sustainability Tools, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Looking for a fun event moment near some of Atlanta's most popular venues? Following a $2.5 million renovation, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) has reopened the popular Fountain of Rings landmark at Centennial Olympic Park. Daily shows, which kicked off this week, see water spray to heights of over 15 feet, along with more than 250 new LED ring lights offering 360-degree illumination in vibrant colors and patterns, and a sophisticated fog system with over 200 individual fog emitters—all synchronized to a curated playlist of songs from artists with ties to Georgia. In addition to Centennial Olympic Park, GWCCA’s campus includes the Georgia World Congress Center, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Signia by Hilton Atlanta.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Billion-Dollar Airport Revamps, Hotel Design Trends, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
The 251-room W Austin completed a multimillion-dollar transformation in January. The revitalization includes redesigned guest rooms and a new restaurant concept, Serenade American Brasserie (pictured), where chef de cuisine Johnny Ray Stinebaugh blends Texan flavors with classic brasserie techniques. The hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of event space and is located next to the popular ACL Live music venue.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
20 Bold Event Entrances That Made a Lasting Impression
Sports
Why Golf Is Suddenly the Coolest Brand Platform Around
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Tips for Producing Events in Real-World Locations
Meetings
How The Wall Street Journal Designed Its Future of Everything Event Around a B2B Crowd
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025
Meetings
See How Fast Company Combined a Business Summit with a Black-Tie Gala
Global
What's New in Event Venues: How the Wildfires Are Affecting LA Venues, Plus 2025 Design Trends and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Looking for a truly VIP event experience? Park Hyatt New York has debuted the Manhattan Suite, now available for stays starting at $50,000 per night. The exclusive suite, complemented by two additional connecting suites, spans 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering 180-degree views of Manhattan’s skyline; it can accommodate up to 10 guests overnight. There’s also a bespoke art collection and more than 50 New York and art-inspired coffee-table books, plus an eight-seat dining table and plenty of space for meetings and social gatherings. The hotel can also arrange private jet transfers to New York City, an in-suite chef tasting dinner, Peloton bikes, and more.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film. Scroll down to learn more.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: The Election's Impact on Hospitality, a New Wellness Certification, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Up Norway offers curated work retreats in scenic Norwegian locales, ideal for remote teams seeking a blend of work, nature, and cultural immersion. Options include a village takeover in Knutholmen for larger groups, an urban creative retreat at the new Revier Hotel in Oslo, a nature-driven experience at the historic Hattvika Lodge in the Lofoten Islands, and a music and writing retreat at Raw Ocean Lodge on the western coast. With activities like fjord tours, art workshops, and guided hikes, Up Norway tailors each retreat to corporate goals, enhancing team connection and productivity in Norway’s breathtaking settings.
Global
What's New in Event Venues: First Fully Electric Conference Center in the US, Marriott's New 'Fanbassador,' and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
When Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to New Orleans in October, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot’s Peacock Room (pictured) will host a Swift-inspired costume contest brunch. The contest winner will walk away with a free night’s stay at the hotel.
Global
An Experiential Event Prof Shares Her Favorite Venues Around the World
​​Erica Taylor Haskins, co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, shares her favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host a cool brand activation, and more.
'The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city,' says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
Global
Where I Go: A Global Event Expert Shares Her Go-To Venues Around the World
Bonnie O’Hara, a partner at global creative agency Amplify, shares her favorite venues to host a large conference or brand activation, to entertain a client, to get inspired, and more.
Amplify's Bonnie O’Hara Shares Her Favorite Event Venues
Page 1 of 56
Next Page