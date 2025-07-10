What's New in Event Venues: Texas Flooding, New Hospitality Tech, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.

Claire Hoffman
July 10, 2025
Southern California's Hotel del Coronado has completed a $550 million restoration, highlighted by the revitalization of its iconic Victorian building and a range of upgraded event and group offerings. Key event spaces—including the historic Crown Room, Coronet Room, and Ocean Ballroom—have been meticulously restored. The resort's broader transformation includes the Southpointe Event Center, featuring a 15,000-square-foot ballroom and adjacent lawn, plus updated guest rooms and amenities across the property.
Photo: Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

In Case You Missed It

It’s that time again: BizBash is back with our quarterly roundups of buzzworthy new venues to host events in cities across the country. So far, we’ve spotlighted hot new spaces in Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Nashville, and New York!

We also recently took a trip to St. Louis to round up seven spots certain to wow event attendees, and explored 15 hotels with standout fitness-focused amenities—perfect for planners looking to keep attendees energized and engaged.

Here are eight more things to know this month... 

1. A historic Texas music venue was severely damaged by flooding.

As catastrophic floods swept through central Texas on July 4—claiming at least 107 lives across six counties—some beloved event venues were among the many properties damaged. One of the hardest hit was The Hunt Store, a historic Hill Country music venue that’s been a local institution since 1946 and has hosted Texas country icons like Charlie Robison, Billy Joe Shaver, and Gary P. Nunn. Though the venue suffered severe damage and was forced to close, owner Haley Lehrmann has transformed the space into a hub for community relief.

“Despite being nearly gutted by surging floodwaters over the weekend, part of the building is still standing, with the storefront's sign altered to read ‘HUNT STRONG,’” NBC News reported. With the help of a generator, Lehrmann and her team cooked and gave away 300 breakfast sandwiches on Tuesday, encouraging neighbors via Facebook to “please help yourself and spread the word.” A GoFundMe has been launched to support the venue’s rebuilding efforts.

2. Some hotels are reconsidering complimentary breakfasts.

Free breakfast has long been a draw at many major hotel brands—but some are starting to reconsider the strategy, according to Fortune. The publication reports: "Take, for instance, Hyatt Place—one of Hyatt’s largest select-service brands—which has long been known for offering complimentary breakfast. But that’s changing at more than 40 U.S. properties, where a pilot program launched in November has removed free breakfast for all guests. The website now states, 'Free breakfast at most hotels.' Instead, these hotels offer rate options: some include breakfast, others do not, and guests can pay separately if they wish."

St. Regis Macao, part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, is also testing changes, according to Fortune. However, "CBRE research shows that hotels offering complimentary breakfast outperform those that don’t, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth more than doubling that of brands without the amenity since 2013," the publication adds.

3. A new tech device for hospitality workers promises safer, smarter staff communication.

Hospitality tech company Relay has launched RelayM, a new, smaller device designed to improve communication for frontline workers in the hospitality industry. It’s based on Relay’s existing high-performance devices but is 35% smaller—making it easier to wear and use throughout the day. 

Despite its compact size, RelayM includes key features like real-time location tracking, emergency alerts, and a built-in screen showing battery and signal strength. It also includes the TeamTranslate feature, which instantly translates voice messages into more than 30 languages, helping multilingual teams communicate clearly. The device connects to three networks at once (Wi-Fi and dual 5G) to avoid signal dropouts and ensure reliability, even in hard-to-reach areas of a hotel. 

4. Los Angeles restaurants are banding together.

Amid rising costs, staffing shortages, natural disasters, and political unrest, a group of Los Angeles restaurateurs formed the Independent Hospitality Coalition (IHC) to support small, independent restaurants through an increasingly volatile civic landscape. The grassroots group was originally founded during the pandemic.

"In Los Angeles in the last five years, a rolling series of major disruptions—from the pandemic itself, to the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, to the wildfires in January—has made operating a restaurant an uncertain proposition. And then came the ICE raids and the deployment of the National Guard," reports The New York Times, noting the IHC's mission is to advocate for industry-friendly policies like tax relief to labor reform, while also advancing peer support and resource sharing. 

5. A San Diego resort has a new on-site beehive.

As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, San Diego's 671-room Town and Country Resort has introduced an on-site beehive in collaboration with local beekeeper Encinitas Honey. The resort—which has almost 300,000 square feet of event space—is incorporating the honey into various guest experiences, including menu items at its restaurants and bars, a limited-edition blonde ale developed with San Diego’s Pure Project brewery, and BeeKind organic bath products in guest rooms that support pollinator health. The initiative aims to blend environmental stewardship with elevated hospitality, offering guests a taste of locally sourced sweetness through everything from cocktails and cornbread to eco-friendly amenities.

6. The Ritz-Carlton won gold at Cannes Lions.

The Ritz-Carlton won a Gold Lion at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in the Luxury category for its campaign “Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story.” Developed in collaboration with Madrid-based fashion brand Late Checkout, the campaign centered on a whimsical short film starring Josh Hutcherson and a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by hotel life. Set at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, the film drew from real guest experiences to tell a visually rich, imaginative story of hospitality. With over 15 million impressions, 40,000 link clicks, and a 34% above-benchmark view-through rate, the campaign became the most-shared content across Marriott International’s Luxury Group.

7. The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center is getting a new name.

At a commemoration event on July 12, the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC) will officially be renamed the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center in honor of the city’s longest-serving mayor, who held office from 1993 to 2014. “Mayor Menino loved Boston deeply, and he made our city into the global hub for business, commerce, and tourism that we know it to be today,” said Gov. Maura Healey in press release.

8. A New York hotel is offering dog weddings!

The playful package starts at $1,099. The property's director of pet relations, Liza the Boston Terrier, just celebrated her own wedding at Kimpton Hotel Eventi.

