1. The hotel industry is bracing for effects from the Trump administration's tariffs.

While the global stock market sees shock waves from President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the hotel industry is also bracing for impact. "Right now, the impact is across several fronts," reports real estate news publication CoStar in a recent article . "First, hotel owners and operators are planning how to manage increased costs of everything from breakfast buffet avocados to guest room case goods. As costs go up on imported products for consumers around the world, discretionary spending goes down, eating into travel budgets. Beyond that, hoteliers in the U.S. in particular are dealing with tense sentiments from foreign travelers deciding they may not want to change their travel plans to alternate destinations."

Hotel stocks are also feeling the effects, adds Forbes. "The Dow Jones Hotel Index shows shares of major hospitality companies are down 6%, on average, [on April 3], following President Trump’s tariff rollout. Shares of Marriott and Hyatt are both down 7%, while Hilton stock tumbled 5%," according to the publication.

2. W Hotels has launched a new live music event in Thailand.

W Hotels has introduced "W PRESENTS Retreat," a unique addition to its global live music series, set at W Koh Samui —a serene island paradise in Thailand. This retreat, curated by W Hotels global music director and DJ LP Giobbi , combines immersive musical performances from both emerging and established artists with enriching local cultural experiences. Guests can look forward to a diverse itinerary that includes visiting an elephant sanctuary, Thai boxing, island cruises, and exploring the Fisherman’s Village night market, alongside exclusive sets from artists like Bonobo and Sofia Kourtesis. The four-night event takes place May 1-5, 2025.

“Music has always been part of W Hotels’ DNA, and W PRESENTS has become a powerful global platform for a culturally relevant sonic expression,” says George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader of W Hotels. “With our first ever W PRESENTS Retreat we are deepening that connection to be an even more immersive experience in the world’s most exotic destinations, bringing guests closer to the artists they love and the places they love to discover. Launching at our iconic W Koh Samui makes it even more special given the island’s vibrant music scene, natural beauty and stunning local culture.” Photo: Courtesy of W Hotels

3. Sonesta Hotels is ready to host medical meetings.

Sonesta International Hotels Corp. has partnered with Meeting Professionals International (MPI) to become the first major hotel chain to certify all employees across its full-service venues with the Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate (HMCC). This initiative ensures that Sonesta staff are well-trained to handle the specialized requirements of medical meetings, which are governed by stringent compliance standards due to global regulations affecting the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech industries. Through this collaboration, Sonesta aims to elevate its service quality and establish its hotels as reliable venues for hosting healthcare industry events, with a commitment to continuous education and adherence to evolving regulations over the partnership's two-year duration.

"At Sonesta, we recognize the unique needs of medical meetings and are committed to setting a new industry standard for compliance and excellence," says Brian Macaluso, vice president of global sales at Sonesta. "Through this partnership with MPI, we are equipping our teams with the expertise necessary to host compliant and seamless medical meetings, reinforcing our full-service hotels as premier venues for the healthcare industry."

4. Staffing is the hotel industry's biggest challenge right now.

Staffing is the hospitality industry’s biggest challenge right now, according to a new study from Expert Market —as reported on by Hotel Business —which surveyed more than 400 U.S. accommodation businesses. "Forty-eight percent of the surveyed businesses said that ‘staffing issues’ were the biggest risk they face to their operation in the coming 12 months. This is a compounding industry challenge as ‘rising labor costs’ was highlighted as the second-largest risk for 34%, followed by ‘rising maintenance costs’ (27%)," writes Hotel Business.

"To alleviate issues around staffing, the main measures businesses had taken were to increase staff compensation (34%), offer additional training (31%), and introduce employee retention incentives (27%)," the article continues. "A portion of the businesses also stated that they were making operational changes to cope—17% were introducing more self-service options, 13% were reducing housekeeping levels, and 12% were lowering their front desk operating hours. Implementing new technology was another measure businesses were taking to address the staffing shortage."

5. Lisa Vanderpump is opening her first hotel.

TV personality and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump is expanding her hospitality empire by partnering with Caesars Entertainment to transform The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip into The Vanderpump Hotel, set to debut in early 2026. "This marks Vanderpump’s first venture into the hotel industry, building on her successful forays into wine, spirits, and hospitality," reports Hospitality Design . "Vanderpump will bring her signature design aesthetic to the hotel’s reception area, 188 guest rooms and suites, and a new lounge. The interior design will showcase custom furnishings and lighting fixtures from her company, Vanderpump Alain, as well. The property is currently home to Giada De Laurentiis’ restaurant GIADA, Bound lobby bar, Interlude casino lounge, Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub, Drai’s After Hours, and a Caesars Sportsbook."

