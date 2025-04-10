What's New in Event Venues: How the Tariffs Are Affecting the Hotel Industry and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.

Claire Hoffman
April 10, 2025
Hawaii's 605-room, event-friendly Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa has introduced a unique new offering for groups: the "Harmonizing Experiences" workshop, tailored for groups seeking enhanced communication and better dynamics through tai chi principles. This workshop, guided by seasoned practitioners, employs tai chi exercises to help participants balance their energy, focusing on using mental focus rather than physical strength to execute continuous, fluid movements. The exercises aim to convert tension into cooperation and frustration into flow, cultivating a more empathetic and unified group atmosphere.
Photo: Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa

Our editorial team has continued rounding up buzzy new event-worthy venues throughout the country. So far, we've stopped in AtlantaBostonChicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston/San AntonioLas Vegas, Los AngelesMiami/South FloridaNashville, New YorkOrlando/Central FloridaPhoenix, San DiegoSan FranciscoSeattle, and Washington, D.C.; we also took a look at some must-see new venues around the globe. More markets to come over the next couple of weeks!

Here are six more things to know this month... 

1. The hotel industry is bracing for effects from the Trump administration's tariffs.

While the global stock market sees shock waves from President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the hotel industry is also bracing for impact. "Right now, the impact is across several fronts," reports real estate news publication CoStar in a recent article. "First, hotel owners and operators are planning how to manage increased costs of everything from breakfast buffet avocados to guest room case goods. As costs go up on imported products for consumers around the world, discretionary spending goes down, eating into travel budgets. Beyond that, hoteliers in the U.S. in particular are dealing with tense sentiments from foreign travelers deciding they may not want to change their travel plans to alternate destinations."

Hotel stocks are also feeling the effects, adds Forbes. "The Dow Jones Hotel Index shows shares of major hospitality companies are down 6%, on average, [on April 3], following President Trump’s tariff rollout. Shares of Marriott and Hyatt are both down 7%, while Hilton stock tumbled 5%," according to the publication. 

2. W Hotels has launched a new live music event in Thailand.

W Hotels has introduced "W PRESENTS Retreat," a unique addition to its global live music series, set at W Koh Samui—a serene island paradise in Thailand. This retreat, curated by W Hotels global music director and DJ LP Giobbi, combines immersive musical performances from both emerging and established artists with enriching local cultural experiences. Guests can look forward to a diverse itinerary that includes visiting an elephant sanctuary, Thai boxing, island cruises, and exploring the Fisherman’s Village night market, alongside exclusive sets from artists like Bonobo and Sofia Kourtesis. The four-night event takes place May 1-5, 2025.

“Music has always been part of W Hotels’ DNA, and W PRESENTS has become a powerful global platform for a culturally relevant sonic expression,” says George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader of W Hotels. “With our first ever W PRESENTS Retreat we are deepening that connection to be an even more immersive experience in the world’s most exotic destinations, bringing guests closer to the artists they love and the places they love to discover. Launching at our iconic W Koh Samui makes it even more special given the island’s vibrant music scene, natural beauty and stunning local culture.” W Koh Samui is a 30-square-mile tropical haven set on a private stretch of white sand between Maenam and Bo Phut beaches. “W PRESENTS Retreat is an opportunity to deepen connections within the music community through shared appreciation for culture and connection,” explains LP Giobbi. “This retreat showcases global musical talent through the unique lens of W Hotels against Thailand’s striking backdrop.”W Koh Samui is a 30-square-mile tropical haven set on a private stretch of white sand between Maenam and Bo Phut beaches. “W PRESENTS Retreat is an opportunity to deepen connections within the music community through shared appreciation for culture and connection,” explains LP Giobbi. “This retreat showcases global musical talent through the unique lens of W Hotels against Thailand’s striking backdrop.”Photo: Courtesy of W Hotels

3. Sonesta Hotels is ready to host medical meetings. 

Sonesta International Hotels Corp. has partnered with Meeting Professionals International (MPI) to become the first major hotel chain to certify all employees across its full-service venues with the Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate (HMCC). This initiative ensures that Sonesta staff are well-trained to handle the specialized requirements of medical meetings, which are governed by stringent compliance standards due to global regulations affecting the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech industries. Through this collaboration, Sonesta aims to elevate its service quality and establish its hotels as reliable venues for hosting healthcare industry events, with a commitment to continuous education and adherence to evolving regulations over the partnership's two-year duration.

"At Sonesta, we recognize the unique needs of medical meetings and are committed to setting a new industry standard for compliance and excellence," says Brian Macaluso, vice president of global sales at Sonesta. "Through this partnership with MPI, we are equipping our teams with the expertise necessary to host compliant and seamless medical meetings, reinforcing our full-service hotels as premier venues for the healthcare industry."

4. Staffing is the hotel industry's biggest challenge right now.

Staffing is the hospitality industry’s biggest challenge right now, according to a new study from Expert Market—as reported on by Hotel Business—which surveyed more than 400 U.S. accommodation businesses. "Forty-eight percent of the surveyed businesses said that ‘staffing issues’ were the biggest risk they face to their operation in the coming 12 months. This is a compounding industry challenge as ‘rising labor costs’ was highlighted as the second-largest risk for 34%, followed by ‘rising maintenance costs’ (27%)," writes Hotel Business.

"To alleviate issues around staffing, the main measures businesses had taken were to increase staff compensation (34%), offer additional training (31%), and introduce employee retention incentives (27%)," the article continues. "A portion of the businesses also stated that they were making operational changes to cope—17% were introducing more self-service options, 13% were reducing housekeeping levels, and 12% were lowering their front desk operating hours. Implementing new technology was another measure businesses were taking to address the staffing shortage."

5. Lisa Vanderpump is opening her first hotel.

TV personality and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump is expanding her hospitality empire by partnering with Caesars Entertainment to transform The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip into The Vanderpump Hotel, set to debut in early 2026. "This marks Vanderpump’s first venture into the hotel industry, building on her successful forays into wine, spirits, and hospitality," reports Hospitality Design. "Vanderpump will bring her signature design aesthetic to the hotel’s reception area, 188 guest rooms and suites, and a new lounge. The interior design will showcase custom furnishings and lighting fixtures from her company, Vanderpump Alain, as well. The property is currently home to Giada De Laurentiis’ restaurant GIADA, Bound lobby bar, Interlude casino lounge, Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub, Drai’s After Hours, and a Caesars Sportsbook."

6. The James Beard Awards' restaurant and chef finalists have been announced.

Last week, the James Beard Foundation announced its list of chef and restaurant finalists for the James Beard Awards, widely considered one of the biggest honors in the restaurant industry. This year's nominees for Outstanding Restaurant—a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations—are Coquine in Portland, Ore.; Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, Colo.; Galit in Chicago; Nonesuch in Oklahoma City; and Oberlin in Providence, R.I. Check out the full list of nominations, including those for Best New Restaurant, Best New Bar, and Best Chefs (By Region), here

Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
From Runway to Runway-Ready: 'Sephora Hairlines' Transformed a Private Jet Into a Beauty Haven
Sports
Men’s Final Four 2025: See How These Brands Broke Through the Madness
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Neutrogena’s Speakeasy Event, Where Nostalgia Met Modern Beauty and Science
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Pop-Up of Color: See How Crayola Welcomed Back These Retired Crayons
Sports
How Diversity, Community, and Branding Moments Made the 40th Miami Open a Win
Event Production & Fabrication
See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'
Global
What's New in Event Venues: First Fully Electric Conference Center in the US, Marriott's New 'Fanbassador,' and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
When Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to New Orleans in October, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot’s Peacock Room (pictured) will host a Swift-inspired costume contest brunch. The contest winner will walk away with a free night’s stay at the hotel.
Global
An Experiential Event Prof Shares Her Favorite Venues Around the World
​​Erica Taylor Haskins, co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, shares her favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host a cool brand activation, and more.
'The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city,' says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
Global
Where I Go: A Global Event Expert Shares Her Go-To Venues Around the World
Bonnie O’Hara, a partner at global creative agency Amplify, shares her favorite venues to host a large conference or brand activation, to entertain a client, to get inspired, and more.
Amplify's Bonnie O’Hara Shares Her Favorite Event Venues
Global
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
From London to Nashville, these noteworthy, events-ready properties will debut sometime this year.
Hotel Bardo Savannah
Global
These Stunning Spots Around the World Are Primed for 'Bleisure' Travel in 2024
This year, more than a third of business travelers plan to extend their business trips to enjoy leisure time. These 12 properties are ready for them.
Eden Roc Cap Cana | Dominican Republic
Global
Smart Stays: How AI Is Affecting the Hospitality Industry
Artificial intelligence is impacting the hotel and venue industry in increasingly innovative ways.
Appellation has four hotels opening in the next few years throughout California and Idaho. (Pictured: Appellation Healdsburg, opening in 2024.) The destinations—which are using AI to enhance the guest experience—have deliberately been chosen due to their proximity to local makers, growers, and artisans, tying into the brand's culinary-first approach.
