Events Business, Better Than Ever.
Events Business, Better Than Ever—See What's in Store for 2025.

What's New in Event Venues: How the Wildfires Are Affecting LA Venues, Plus 2025 Design Trends and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.

Claire Hoffman
January 16, 2025
Looking for a truly VIP event experience? Park Hyatt New York has debuted the Manhattan Suite, now available for stays starting at $50,000 per night. The exclusive suite, complemented by two additional connecting suites, spans 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering 180-degree views of Manhattan’s skyline; it can accommodate up to 10 guests overnight. There’s also a bespoke art collection and more than 50 New York and art-inspired coffee-table books, plus an eight-seat dining table and plenty of space for meetings and social gatherings. The hotel can also arrange private jet transfers to New York City, an in-suite chef tasting dinner, Peloton bikes, and more.
Photo: Park Hyatt New York

In Case You Missed It

BizBash editor Sarah Kloepple rounded up 2025's top hotel openings to know about, including the first-ever Graduate Hotel in Texas and the reopening of a swanky South Florida resort. Check out the full list here.

Here are six more things to know this month... 

1. Some popular venues and eateries have been lost in the LA wildfires—while others are stepping up to help.

As the deadly wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles, more than 30 historic landmarks have been burned, in what preservationists told the LA Times might be "the single worst loss of such properties in the region’s history." While firefighters were able to save the beloved Getty Villa, losses include actor Will Rogers’ 359-acre ranch house (which doubled as a museum); Theatre Palisades, which was housed within Pierson Playhouse; and the 30-room Topanga Ranch Motel, built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst in 1929.

A slew of popular restaurants have also burned down, including popular Malibu spots like Reel Inn and Rosenthal Winery, and many restaurants in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas. (Eater has compiled a running list here.) 

But in the midst of the damage, countless venues are stepping up to help. Many local eateries are offering food and refuge to firefighters, first responders, and evacuees, while hotels throughout Los Angeles County are offering discounted accommodations for the city's 100,000-plus evacuated residents and their pets. (Discover Los Angeles has compiled a list of properties here.) The Beverly Hilton, for example—which hosted the star-studded Golden Globes just last week—is collecting donations of personal items and providing special services and amenities for displaced guests.

2. More and more restaurateurs are becoming hoteliers.

The publication Hospitality Design recently covered the trend of popular restaurateurs dipping their toes into the hotel business, spotlighting highly anticipated projects like chef José Andrés' upcoming 67-room Bazaar House by José Andrés, slated to open in Washington, D.C., in 2027.

“Hotels are a natural extension of our existing body of work,” Arsalun Tafazoli—founder of CH Projects, the restaurant group that also owns San Diego's newly revamped Lafayette Hotel & Swim Clubtold Hospitality Design. “We treat our projects as our mode of artistic expression, hence we try to design spaces that have an element of escapism. There isn’t much of a difference going from restaurants to hotels, but we get to go deeper with our guests since they can spend a whole weekend with us.” Celebrity chef Todd English debuted the 74-room English Hotel in Las Vegas in 2022.Celebrity chef Todd English debuted the 74-room English Hotel in Las Vegas in 2022.Photo: Courtesy of The English Hotel

3. 2025's venue design trends are all about color and patterns. 

Studying interior design trends is always a great way to see what’s next in event and venue design. So, what’s trending in 2025? House Beautiful’s predictions include sculptural lighting fixtures, vibrant patterns, dramatic draping, and art deco-inspired antiques, among others. Forbes, meanwhile, predicted some trends that will fade away this year, like gray flooring, minimalism, and plain white walls.

This emphasis on colors and patterns was reinforced by Pinterest's 2025 Pinterest Predicts report, which the inspiration-focused social media platform identified from the unique search patterns of over half a billion monthly active users. Design trends lean toward bold patterns, eclectic prints, and colorful textures, Pinterest notes.

4. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour had a massive effect on the hotel industry.

It's no secret that we're fans of Taylor Swift's recently wrapped Eras Tour here at BizBash—and even more so after stats are coming in about the record-breaking tour's impact on the hotel industry. In 2023 alone, the Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) estimated a $208 million impact on the hotel industry—a stat that didn't even take into account extended fan stays, advance- and post-concert breakdown crews, or other hotel revenue such as parking. As the tour continued worldwide before wrapping up last month in Vancouver, commercial real estate publication CoStar notes that "cities such as Indianapolis, Warsaw, New Orleans, and Toronto saw rates increase more than 100% year over year when the Eras Tour came to town."

5. A massive new resort is opening soon in Orlando.

The 80-acre Villatel Orlando Resort is slated to open March 3—and will make a splash (get it?) with a 200,000-square-foot water park at its center, complete with a kids' zone, lazy river, and large pool. In an interesting option for groups, there are also 270 villas with immersive themed rooms (think: bunk beds designed like castles, and other whimsical touches), each offering accommodations for up to 26 guests along with private spa pools, full chef's kitchens, movie theaters, and game rooms. Other rooms include the nation's first-ever Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, which feature two to three bedrooms, full kitchens, and private balconies. Other amenities at the unique property—which is located on International Drive just minutes from Universal Orlando Resort and the Orange County Convention Center—include courts for basketball and pickleball, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a Top Golf Swing Suite.Other amenities at the unique property—which is located on International Drive just minutes from Universal Orlando Resort and the Orange County Convention Center—include courts for basketball and pickleball, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a Top Golf Swing Suite.Photo: Courtesy of Villatel Orlando Resort

6. Marriott is supporting sustainable travel with new initiatives in China.

Marriott International has relaunched its Good Travel by Marriott Bonvoy program in Greater China, partnering with the China Green Foundation’s "Million Forests" project to address desertification in Northwest China's Gansu Province. The program is now active in 49 hotels across the region, allowing travelers to contribute positively to ecological restoration by purchasing a special experience package, which results in a shrub being donated for each purchase. This initiative aligns with growing traveler interest in sustainable practices. According to a recent report, more than 92% of respondents agree with the importance of sustainable travel, and nearly 80% of respondents plan their trips around sustainable practices and cultural heritage interests. 

At participating hotels, the program offers a range of local cultural and environmental activities, such as beekeeping, organic farming, and traditional crafts like tie-dyeing and bamboo weaving. "Consumer awareness of sustainable travel has continued to rise, and the concept has become increasingly popular in recent years," said Michael Malik, Marriott International's COO for Greater China. "We are proud to partner with China Green Foundation's 'Million Forests' project; it incorporates the long-term strategy of [our] ‘Serve 360’ sustainable and social platform and reaffirms our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.” 

This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film.
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More
Up Norway offers curated work retreats in scenic Norwegian locales, ideal for remote teams seeking a blend of work, nature, and cultural immersion.
What's New in Event Venues: The Election's Impact on Hospitality, a New Wellness Certification, and More
When Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to New Orleans in October, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot's Peacock Room (pictured) will host a Swift-inspired costume contest brunch.
What's New in Event Venues: First Fully Electric Conference Center in the US, Marriott's New 'Fanbassador,' and More
'The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city,' says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
An Experiential Event Prof Shares Her Favorite Venues Around the World
This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film.
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More
Up Norway offers curated work retreats in scenic Norwegian locales, ideal for remote teams seeking a blend of work, nature, and cultural immersion.
What's New in Event Venues: The Election's Impact on Hospitality, a New Wellness Certification, and More
Kimpton plans to debut its first all-inclusive resort in Mexico's Riviera Maya in early 2025.
What's New in Event Venues: Hurricane Season's Impact on Tourism, the World's First 3D-Printed Hotel, and More
When Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to New Orleans in October, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot's Peacock Room (pictured) will host a Swift-inspired costume contest brunch.
What's New in Event Venues: First Fully Electric Conference Center in the US, Marriott's New 'Fanbassador,' and More
What's New in Event Venues: A 'Wicked'-Themed Suite, a Hotel Brand's Artisan Marketplace, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
This holiday season, New York Hilton Midtown and Universal Pictures are bringing hotel guests into the world of Wicked with a specially designed suite inspired by the film.
What's New in Event Venues: The Election's Impact on Hospitality, a New Wellness Certification, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
Up Norway offers curated work retreats in scenic Norwegian locales, ideal for remote teams seeking a blend of work, nature, and cultural immersion.
What's New in Event Venues: First Fully Electric Conference Center in the US, Marriott's New 'Fanbassador,' and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news from hotels, convention centers, meeting spaces, restaurants, and other event venues around the world.
When Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to New Orleans in October, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot's Peacock Room (pictured) will host a Swift-inspired costume contest brunch.
An Experiential Event Prof Shares Her Favorite Venues Around the World
​​Erica Taylor Haskins, co-founder and chief growth officer at Tinsel Experiential Design, shares her favorite spots to entertain clients, get inspired, host a cool brand activation, and more.
'The Cathedral of St. John the Divine [in New York] is such a striking hidden gem and one of my favorite event venues in the city,' says Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
Where I Go: A Global Event Expert Shares Her Go-To Venues Around the World
Bonnie O'Hara, a partner at global creative agency Amplify, shares her favorite venues to host a large conference or brand activation, to entertain a client, to get inspired, and more.
Amplify's Bonnie O'Hara Shares Her Favorite Event Venues
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
From London to Nashville, these noteworthy, events-ready properties will debut sometime this year.
Hotel Bardo Savannah
Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
9 Top Event Trends to Look for in 2025
Inside Netflix's Huge Experiential Marketing Campaign for 'Squid Game'
The Sober Shift: How to Create Inclusive Event Spaces for Guests Who Don't Drink
See Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Purple-Filled NYC Subway Takeover
9 Hotels Opening in 2025 That Event Profs Should Know About
These Stunning Spots Around the World Are Primed for 'Bleisure' Travel in 2024
This year, more than a third of business travelers plan to extend their business trips to enjoy leisure time.
Eden Roc Cap Cana | Dominican Republic
Smart Stays: How AI Is Affecting the Hospitality Industry
Artificial intelligence is impacting the hotel and venue industry in increasingly innovative ways.
Appellation has four hotels opening in the next few years throughout California and Idaho.
A Members-Only Club for Event Profs? This London-Based Group Is Making It a Reality
The Events Club has two venues in the works that will be both bookable for events and serve as flex working and lounging spaces for those in the events industry.
Earlier this month, one of The Events Club's venues, The Block, hosted a gathering for founding members and press to show off the space.
20 New International Venues for Spring 2023 Meetings and Events
Take an inside look at these trending restaurants, resorts, meeting and event spaces, and more recently opened across the world.
Rosewood Sao Paulo | Brazil
10 Book-Loving Hotels With Creative Literary Programs for Groups
From cozy libraries to welcome book bundles, these venues and experiences from around the world are sure to leave an imprint on your team.
What pairs better than a book and a cup of coffee? This Library Coffee Cart, available at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottdale, does just that.
10 Best Spring Ski Town Retreats for Corporate Groups
From tubing and bobsledding to black diamond runs and après all day, here's where to book the ultimate 2023 spring ski season group retreat.
Best Spring Ski Town Retreats for Corporate Groups
