In Case You Missed It

San Antonio is stepping up in the wake of major Texas destinations renovating their convention centers. In a recent story , BizBash dove into the city's latest venue and hotel openings, plus what's ahead.

Here are six more things to know this month...

1. Hurricanes Helene and Milton are wreaking havoc on the tourism industry.

Western North Carolina's tourism industry stands to lose $1.8 billion in the wake of Hurricane Helene, according to NC Newsline . The local publication notes that the region's tourism industry brings in nearly $7.7 billion in visitor dollars each year, according to 2023 estimates—about a fifth of the state’s total—with many of those travelers coming in autumn to see fall leaves, which is unlikely to be possible this year due to infrastructure issues. Asheville's popular Biltmore Estate, for example, is closed to visitors for the foreseeable future. Those in the meeting and event industry who have been affected by Hurricane Helene, or who are looking for ways to help, can contact SEARCH Foundation

In Florida, the situation is even more dire due to Hurricane Milton. (As of press time, the now-Category 4 hurricane was expected to hit late Wednesday night.) Florida's tourism sector typically draws upward of 140 million annual visitors—but the back-to-back hurricanes have resulted in mass event cancellations and closed airports. On Tuesday afternoon, Walt Disney World announced it would be closing its parks for only the 12th time in history; Universal Studios Florida and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay had already previously announced closures.

Our sister publication TSNN recently covered Hurricane Milton's impact on the business event industry in Tampa, Orlando, and Miami; check out the story here.

2. New York, London, Cancun, and Singapore might be the top places to do business in 2025.

At least, according to American Express Global Business Travel’s 2025 Top Destinations Study , an annual report that identifies in-demand business travel destinations for meetings and events. In North America, New York, Chicago, and Miami have taken over the top spots previously held by Las Vegas, which is now in fourth place; the list rounds out with Dallas, which entered the top five for the first time.

In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, London and Madrid reigned supreme, while Cancun and Mexico City held top spots in Latin America, and Singapore and Tokyo took spots one and two in the Asia-Pacific. Amex GBT worked with the market research agency Team Lewis for the study, which also noted that budgets are up, half of meeting professionals are prioritizing sustainability, and technology is helping enhance attendee experiences. Get access to the full report here.

3. The world's first 3D-printed hotel will open in 2026.

Yes, you read that right. Texas entrepreneur Liz Lambert has partnered with 3D printing company ICON to create the first-ever 3D-printed hotel and residences. Located in Marfa, Texas, and designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the 60-acre-plus development—set on the site of the current El Cosmico hotel—will incorporate architectural forms like domes, arches, and vaults, which Lambert told Reuters would be too expensive to replicate on a large scale with traditional construction. When finished in 2026, the venue is expected to feature 43 hotel rooms, a pool, a restaurant, and 18 residential homes. Learn more in this video interview from Reuters.

4. Chef José Andrés is getting into the hotel business.

Rendering: Winstanley Architects

José Andrés Group and Thor Equities are joining forces to create the renowned hospitality company’s first hotel: The Bazaar House by José Andrés. The 67-room luxury hotel in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood will feature an exclusive private membership club, multiple F&B venues all curated by José Andrés Group, event space, an expansive dedicated wellness center, high-end retail offerings, and more; it's slated to open in 2027. The private club will be a focal point of the project, featuring exclusive benefits and venues for members, including The Bazaar Club—a penthouse club with a signature restaurant.

5. Choice Hotels debuted a new "lobby in a box" concept.

Choice Hotels International has launched "Lobby in a Box," a modular design package that helps hoteliers transform lobby dining areas into multifunctional, revenue-generating spaces in just 120 days for its Suburban Studios and MainStay Suites brands. Delivered in a ready-to-assemble crate, Lobby in a Box empowers hotel owners to easily adapt their lobby spaces to meet the specific needs of long-staying guests, who typically prefer an in-room dining experience thanks to the fully equipped kitchens in rooms of extended stay properties. By converting traditional lobby spaces into marketplaces offering grab-and-go food, beverages, and essentials, Lobby in a Box creates new revenue opportunities and builds on the success of Choice's "Kitchen in a Box," further supporting its growth in key extended stay markets.

6. SBE founder Sam Nazarian is launching a new wellness-focused hospitality brand.

Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of SBE , has partnered with life coach Tony Robbins, singer Marc Anthony, and event producer Richard Attias to launch Estate Hotels & Residences, a luxury platform focused on health and wellness. The global network of 15 resorts and 10 urban longevity centers, set to be completed by 2030, will blend luxury hospitality with functional and preventive medicine. The Estate will collaborate with Fountain Life, a foundation dedicated to disease detection, prevention, and reversal, to offer education, personalized coaching, and advanced therapeutics. Nutrition will be a core element, with self-healing culinary experiences crafted by SBE’s Disruptive Restaurant Group. In select cities, the Estate will work with Clinique La Prairie, a renowned Swiss medical clinic specializing in holistic treatments for over 90 years.

The first longevity center is slated to open in Los Angeles’ Century Plaza in 2025, followed by the debut of Estate Luxury Hotels & Residences in 2026, with initial locations in Saint Kitts, the U.K., northern Italy, Switzerland, and later in Miami and the Middle East. "In 2006 I created SLS Hotels, a brand both relevant and disruptive for the emerging lifestyle industry," says Nazarian. "Then, lifestyle was 'access,' now luxury is 'longevity.' The Estate will lead with luxury. ... We are not building medical hotels—we are building luxury hotels, residences, and urban clinics that are differentiated by a commitment to changing people's lives."