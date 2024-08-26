Stand out or stay unseen.
2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Arvinder Vilkhu

Arvinder Vilkhu is the president and co-executive chef of Saffron.

Claire Hoffman
August 26, 2024
Arvinder Indd

Arvinder Vilkhu is the president and co-executive chef of Saffron Nola, a New Orleans-based restaurant. This year, he was recognized by the James Beard Foundation as a finalist for Best Chef: South. A quote from his nomination: "To receive [the James Beard] distinction at the age of 70 shows how he continues to be a leader and trailblazer in the hospitality and events industry."

How he got here: A native of New Delhi, Vilkhu was the first person in his family (after three generations of engineers) to pursue a different path by enrolling in the Institute of Hotel Management in New Delhi. After graduating in 1977, he was recruited to work in food and beverage management at the Maurya Hotel, later joining the Taj Group of hotels, where he had the opportunity to train in the kitchen under chefs of various nationalities.

In 1984, Vilkhu and his family immigrated to New Orleans so he could run the food and beverage department of the InterContinental Hotel. Just a few years into the role, he was offered the position of general manager of The Pickwick Club, a well-regarded private New Orleans club, where he remained for 31 years.

In the meantime, Vilkhu started cooking on the side for his friends, creating unique dishes that reflected both his Indian heritage and New Orleans influence. In 1998, he and his wife formally introduced Saffron Caterers, which later became a pop-up restaurant. The final evolution of Saffron is a modern Indian restaurant he opened with his son, Ashwin, in 2011. (The family plans to open their next restaurant, The Kingsway, in New Orleans this fall.)

His greatest career accomplishment: "Fulfilling my life’s passion for cooking and sharing it with the community of New Orleans."

A specific improvement he's made: "Creating a positive working environment. Nurturing, educating, and mentoring younger generations to walk on the path to become future leaders in hospitality (or any other field of their liking). The smallest things matter: The growth of our organization reflects not only the cuisine, but also our attention to detail when it comes to providing our guests with great hospitality from start to finish."

The biggest change he's observed in the industry: "The future of the hospitality industry is in the hands of the younger generation. Most successful industry leaders started at the bottom of the ladder and stayed focused on climbing to the top. This industry is as important as engineering, medical, and legal professions, and it plays a major role in contributing to our economy. The younger generation uses this industry as a confidence builder and to earn good money to support their lifestyle while in school and college. Then, many of them move on to the career of their liking. Very few stay committed to hospitality and determined to rise up the ladder. Of course, COVID changed it all. This is the change I have seen over the years."

His ideal day OOO: "Spending time at home performing 'honey do' things, working in my herb garden, creating new dishes, inviting friends and family over. Doing date nights with my wife. Most Importantly, playing with my grandchildren."

The career advice he'd give his younger self: "I was advised by an elder once: 'Work hard now and play hard later, or if you play hard now you will be working very hard for the rest of your life.' Hang around with friends smarter than you; they will lift you up along with them. So, figure out your goals in life, and stay focused and disciplined."

