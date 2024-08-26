2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Camilo Caicedo

Camilo Caicedo, 53, is the owner and CEO of Penta Marketing, a Miami-based marketing agency that specializes in in-person, virtual, and hybrid events and incentive programs across 14 countries in the Americas. He's also president of the American Marketing Association (AMA) South Florida. A quote from his nomination: "Camilo's visionary approach has not only elevated client experiences but also set new standards in the field. His contributions continue to inspire and shape the future of experiential marketing."

How he got here: "I started my journey in the marketing industry over 27 years ago, founding Penta Marketing. My passion for experiential marketing and innovation helped me expand our services to a wide range of events and incentive programs. Through dedication and a commitment to quality and excellent service, I have navigated the industry’s evolving landscape, ensuring Penta remains a leader in the field."

His greatest career accomplishment: "One of my most memorable achievements was adapting and surviving in the experiential marketing industry when the COVID-19 pandemic had everyone sheltered in place and there was no option but to innovate. We focused all of our energy and teams on virtual events and, instead of shrinking, we grew and kept our clients and employees through it all. We hosted over 200 virtual events in the first wave of the confinement, offering immersive 3D experiences that no one else was providing. We ensured that the experiential aspect was always preserved, setting us apart in a challenging time."

A specific improvement he's made: "I have significantly impacted the industry by driving seamless regional operations in 14 countries directly, allowing for a true single point of contact for our clients and localized service delivery and billing in local currencies or dollars. This unique capability has positioned Penta as a reliable partner for multinational companies seeking consistent quality across different markets."

The biggest change he's observed in the industry: "The shift toward digital and hybrid event formats has been the most significant change. The pandemic accelerated this transition, making virtual engagement a crucial aspect of event planning. This change has opened new opportunities for innovation and broader audience reach."

His ideal day OOO: "Spending quality time with my family, working out in the beautiful outdoors in Miami, exploring new destinations, and enjoying relaxed moments by the beach. I believe in balancing work with relaxation to stay inspired and energized."

The career advice he'd give his younger self: "Embrace change and be adaptable. The marketing industry is constantly evolving, and staying ahead requires continuous learning and flexibility. Don’t be afraid to take risks and explore new ideas—they often lead to the most rewarding experiences."

