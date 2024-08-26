Stand out or stay unseen.
2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Cathy O'Connell

Cathy O'Connell, 68, is the co-founder and creative director of COJ Events.

Claire Hoffman
August 26, 2024
Cathy Indd

Cathy O'Connell, 68, is the co-founder and creative director of COJ Events, a boutique luxury destination event planning studio based in Palm Springs, Calif. She has also served on the NACE board for eight years and is the founder of "Impact with Cathy O'Connell," an initiative focused on empowering teams to lead with impact and connection.

A quote from her nomination: "Affectionately known as the 'Queen of Palm Springs,' Cathy expertly assists clients in designing events that authentically reflect their narrative, driven purely by her passion for forging meaningful connections."

How she got here: "My path to event planning was unconventional but, in hindsight, inevitable. With a degree in interior design, I enjoyed a successful 20-year career in Silicon Valley as a senior corporate executive, overseeing sales, design, and project management in the commercial interiors industry.

Although I loved the work, it didn’t fulfill my deeper need to connect with people on a more personal level. So, I took a break, earned a doctorate in theology, and became an ordained minister, which led me to officiating weddings. When a client discovered my background in interior design and project management, they asked me to plan their wedding. Despite knowing nothing about wedding planning at the time, I said yes—and I’ve never looked back! The industry found me, and I was hooked."

Her greatest career accomplishment: "Building an exceptional team and developing processes that enable everyone to thrive. The event planning industry is both challenging and complex, and we often lose talented creatives to burnout or career changes. I’m incredibly proud of creating a group that consistently performs at an outstanding level, all while staying focused on the intent and purpose behind the extraordinary events we bring to life."

A specific improvement she's made: "Affectionately known as the 'Queen of Palm Springs,' I've earned this title through my significant impact on the local and Southern California event industry. While I'm proud of the creative events we produce, I'm equally proud of the moments when I coach a struggling photographer to raise their rates, support a talented catering manager in advancing their career, or mentor a young wedding planner on better business management. Nurturing and guiding the next generation of talent is crucial for the future of our industry, and I’m honored to be a part of its ongoing evolution."

The biggest change she's observed in the industry: "Since I started in the event world 20 years ago, technology has brought the most significant change to our industry. The tools we have at our disposal today have dramatically transformed how we design, plan, and manage events, giving us more hands-on time to be creative.

From task management to design and client communication tools, everything is more nuanced and sophisticated than it was just a few years ago. These advancements enable event professionals to work more efficiently and craft even more polished and memorable events."

Her ideal day OOO: "I love spending time doing something creative with my wife—whether it's visiting new places, taking a hike, exploring hidden local gems, or simply relaxing by the pool with a good book."

The career advice she'd give her younger self: "Don't be afraid to leap! Life is full of surprises and unexpected turns, and if you don't leap forward, you might miss out on something magical!"

