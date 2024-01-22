Industry Innovators 2024: Desmond Robinson

"Culinary arts at its finest is the perfect balance of honoring foundational food techniques while adding your own quality, creative flair to it," says Robinson, who competed on Food Network’s hit series Chopped in 2021.

Desmond Robinson, better known as Chef D.Arthur, is the owner of D.Arthur's Catering. He also works as a traveling personal chef, an event specialist, a cookbook author, an etiquette coach, a public speaker, and a food stylist, and is the curator of the Friendsgiving Brunch Tour. He splits his time between New York and Memphis, Tenn.

How he got his start: "I have always had a love for food, even as a child. I am primarily self-taught with my skills being honed by the cooks in my family and a brief tenure at the International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta. My enthusiasm for food caused me to leave my career in education to begin catering. Photo: Courtesy of Chef D.Arthur

I got my start by offering to make a dish for a friend’s pop-up fashion event over 12 years ago. I had inexpensive business cards made and started a blog to create a following. It was only my intention to start a blog teaching myself about varying cuisines as my attempts to become a chef had, at that point, been unsuccessful. Blog visitors, however, were not interested in recipes—they wanted to taste my food, made by me, for themselves.

This blog unexpectedly became a catering company that would launch my career as chef, and exceed my imagination and goals. Catering became the foundation from which my interest in other sectors and opportunities within the culinary world would grow: event planning, personal/private chef opportunities, recipe development, etiquette coaching, public speaking, etc. From there, I have grown to curate culinary experiences all over the country and abroad, serving at the request of high-profile executives, political leaders, varying professional athletes, entertainers, and foodies worldwide. This growth led to multiple national television appearances, sold-out events and merchandise across the country, and the beginning of my Friendsgiving Brunch Tour, which successfully sold out in some of the largest markets in America." Photo: Courtesy of Chef D.Arthur

What sets his company apart: "I believe that creating the type of food, aesthetic, and events that I enjoy is what sets me apart. I have a vision and expectation of what I love when I dine out or attend an event. I create for me, people like me, and people who enjoy the vibe that I bring to the table. I try to bring that vision to life through my work, and it has taken me far."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation is likely one of the most key components to continuously elevating in the F&B industry. Culinary arts at its finest is the perfect balance of honoring foundational food techniques while adding your own quality, creative flair to it. Innovation is that creative flair that must never be stifled. With an industry so reliant on current trends, being an innovative forward thinker will always set you apart."

Photo: Courtesy of Chef D.Arthur Memorable moments: "My 2021 Delicious Things: Brunch Goals e-cookbook. I approached that cookbook as if I were a music artist creating an album. Each dish was carefully selected. Each dish had a matching recipe video much like a music video. Choosing the videographers and photographers was like selecting the perfect producers for my project. The songs the dishes were paired with on social media were carefully selected. The promo and marketing were partnered with my Friendsgiving Brunch Tour so it felt like a complete album rollout with the tour to match. That was a very special project for me."

His all-time favorite food: "Tacos. Though they may be a simple classic, they seldom disappoint. I also adore the varying ways in which you can remix tacos. They are such an easy, delicious, but reliable go-to for a wonderful meal."

His biggest hope for the F&B industry: "That we continue to allow space for varying creative talents to thrive. The F&B industry is so vast. Innovation within this space will always evolve. I hope that we always allow a pathway for a wide array of creative expression to flourish within this industry.

Back to the full list