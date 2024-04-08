Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mark Catuogno

Mark Catuogno, 29, is event manager for OCHIN.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Catuogno Mark

Mark Catuogno, 29, is event manager for OCHIN. He's based in New Rochelle, N.Y. 

What my day-to-day looks like: "As the OCHIN event manager, I oversee our external events, including trade shows and tabletop events, to advance our mission of improving the health of rural and medically underserved communities through integrated health IT, workforce, and operational solutions. Additionally, I am responsible for our member events, such as the OCHIN Learning Forum 2024 and OCHIN workforce events that build connection among OCHIN employees."

My career journey: "I began my career in the entertainment industry as a DJ, where I developed a passion for event management. This interest led me to the theater world, where I explored and enjoyed lighting design. Leveraging these skills, I transitioned to Boomset Event Registration software, taking on the role of an on-site event coordinator. In this position, I managed and supervised the registration aspects of various events.

My journey then took me to Propelify, where I served as the director of operations for their technology festival. Seeking new challenges, I founded my own company, MC Event Consulting, specializing in large conferences and international events. During the pandemic, my company successfully produced over 20 virtual events, each attracting more than 5,000 attendees. Finally, my path led me to OCHIN, where I could apply my event management expertise to support healthcare industry events, contributing my skills to a meaningful cause in a nonprofit setting."

My greatest career accomplishment: "One of my most significant achievements is receiving my master's degree in emergency and disaster management and homeland security."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Start by understanding the fundamentals of meetings and events management. Familiarize yourself with industry terminology, event planning processes, and event types. Building a strong professional network can be immensely helpful. Attend industry events, join relevant associations, and connect with peers and mentors who can provide guidance and opportunities."

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "A remarkable statistic from a recent OCHIN All Staff Week was the participation of 84% of workforce members coming together for learning, team building, and wellness activities."

My leadership style: "I feel my leadership style is supportive. I want to ensure everyone feels supported on items they are working on and feel they are part of a team."

What's next: "To expand alongside OCHIN and to unite more members for learning and peer-to-peer collaboration."

Next Page