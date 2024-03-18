You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

Industry Innovators 2024: Tina H. Li

The founder and CEO of THL Productions takes time to deeply understand what matters most to her clients.

Sarah Kloepple
March 18, 2024
The Unforgettable Gala, hosted by Character Media, is an event that brings together the brightest Asian Pacific Islander stars in Hollywood and now globally to celebrate achievements in the API community.
The Unforgettable Gala, hosted by Character Media, is an event that brings together the brightest Asian Pacific Islander stars in Hollywood and now globally to celebrate achievements in the API community.
Photo: Joee Wong Photography

Tina H Li Allison Maginn PhotographyPhoto: Allison Maginn PhotographyTina H. Li is the founder and CEO of THL Productions (and In the Clouds Events). She's based in Los Angeles. 

How she got her start: "My background is in digital media and program management. I studied multimedia and television production in college, which cultivated my interest in visual storytelling and creative direction. Since then, I have obtained professional certifications in areas such as project management, agile scrum methodology, marketing, and paralegal studies to diversify and strengthen my skill set.

I first ventured into event planning 15 years ago, primarily consulting for wedding clients. Over time, I have expanded my company to also support corporate events, business product launches, and entertainment award galas. This professional journey has allowed me to blend my foundation in digital media and production with strategic event planning and management."

What innovation means to her: "To me, as a project manager and event strategist, innovation means fostering a culture of creativity and tailoring within the project team to identify new methods, technologies, or approaches that improve processes, solve problems, and deliver better results efficiently. 

By promoting both innovation and forward thinking, I’m able to encourage myself and my team to take calculated risks. Pushing boundaries also allows us to create something truly unique, and we are able to identify tailored solutions or new methods that improve our project efficiency and event outcomes for our clients. 

I draw inspiration from working alongside innovative peers or facilitating collaborative brainstorming sessions. It takes a village to produce an event, and each team’s contribution shapes a successful execution. I also rely on feedback and post-event assessment from my teams, vendors, and clients to truly understand pain points and opportunities. Staying on top of the best practices and industry changes is key for sparking new ideas and better ways of doing things."

What sets her work apart: "We pride ourselves on taking the time to deeply understand what matters most to each of our clients and what they aim to achieve, from their company value to their target audience to their definitions of success. This generates a customized event road map that aligns to specific brand and business goals. Our team takes a strategic approach to create events that speak to our clients’ diverse perspectives. Diversity and inclusion serve as guiding principles in how we ideate and craft personalized experiences, actively partnering with minority-owned vendors to bring underrepresented voices into the creative process. The result is not a cookie-cutter event, but one thoughtfully tailored to uplift and serve both the client and their wider community. Our personalized approach drives results while staying true to our clients’ values."

Producing the Unforgettable Gala is 'extra special to me because 20 years ago, when I wanted to pursue a career in entertainment behind the scenes, there weren’t many Asian representations, let alone event producers,' Li says.Producing the Unforgettable Gala is "extra special to me because 20 years ago, when I wanted to pursue a career in entertainment behind the scenes, there weren’t many Asian representations, let alone event producers," Li says.Photo: BYC Photography

Memorable moments: "The most memorable event I’ve worked on recently would be the annual Asian American Entertainment award show known as the Unforgettable Gala. This event brings together the brightest Asian Pacific Islander stars in Hollywood and now globally to celebrate the achievements in the API community. It is extra special to me because 20 years ago, when I wanted to pursue a career in entertainment behind the scenes, there weren’t many Asian representations, let alone event producers. But look at us now; there are so many talents being recognized and I got to lead the team to make it all happen! The feeling is beyond amazing and rewarding."

Her vision for the future of the event industry: "When it comes to the future of events, I envision utilizing the latest technology to enhance production efficiency behind the scenes and elevate attendee experiences across the board. AI could help analyze client needs, identify risks, and automate repetitive processes, thus closing gaps in the workflow.

Immersive tech like VR and AR can also create next-level attendee engagement. By strategically leveraging innovation, events can expand reach, deepen impact, and nurture human connection. My aim is to help steer the industry to embrace advances in a way that unlocks creativity and brings more value to all stakeholders."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Article 03
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
For Paghunie, innovation is pivotal. 'I don’t think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress,' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Claudia Paghunie
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.
Related Stories
Event producer Tina Li sees an event like the Unforgettable Gala as a chance to spotlight and boost API-owned vendors and enterprises. “Events like this let us promote and support our community not just on camera or onstage, but also behind the scenes,” she said. “It’s truly an event uplifting APIs—where the actual heavy lifting is also done by APIs.”
Event Design & Decor
How This Gala Became an Authentic Spotlight for the Asian and Pacific Islander Community
For Paghunie, innovation is pivotal. 'I don’t think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress,' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Claudia Paghunie
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
These event prof powerhouses include bold designers and passionate planners who strive to exceed expectations.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 03
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Claudia Paghunie
The senior producer for Trademark Events never wants to be complacent or two dimensional.
For Paghunie, innovation is pivotal. 'I don’t think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress,' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
For the principal of Stratus Firm, innovation is not just about achieving success—it's about leading the charge and shaping the future of the industry.
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.
For the co-founder and president of Solomon Group, innovation means daring to reshape and evolve traditions.
Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Helen Bassett
For the senior vice president, head of Live & Events, for Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, innovation is about being bold enough to push the boundaries of what's possible.
Last year at Cannes Lion, Bassett worked on Journal House, The Wall Street Journal’s activation that hosted networking and conversations around the intersection of media, technology, and culture.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jason Williquette
To this event designer, innovation means taking a client's kernel of an idea and creating something more amazing than they envisioned.
Williquette says his design work is rooted in his floral background.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Event Production & Fabrication
Oscars 2024: Peek Inside the Week's Most Star-Studded Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Spring Cleaning: This Whimsical BÉIS Pop-Up Created a Car Wash for Your Luggage
Event Production & Fabrication
How Dropbox's Unique Summit Theme Leaned Into the Power of Blank Spaces
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get Blown Away by This Clever Product Launch Event From Garnier Fructis
Programming & Entertainment
SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What’s New and Noteworthy
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Katie Pehrson
For the senior planner and designer for 2 the 9s Events, innovation begins with everyday inspiration.
'In my personal and professional life, I practice the arts of noticing and seeking joy,' Pehrson says. 'For me, innovation begins with everyday inspiration. It could be a fabulous velvet lounge in a hotel lobby or a wildflower color palette in nature. I utilize those moments, as well as tap into our talented local venue/vendor partners, to translate the vision from idea to reality for our clients’ events.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Whitney Butler
The vice president of planning and business development for Platinum XP is always looking to surpass expectations.
In 2023, Whitney Butler and her team at Platinum XP produced the first—and what will be the only—private event held at the new Kansas City airport terminal.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Cynthia West
The director of events for Glow Events incorporates an unwavering dedication to the art of design in her work.
In 2023, West spearheaded the design for this Glow-produced corporate event with a '90s theme.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jared S. Sampson
The director of Pride events for JJLA has a steadfast dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Fueled by his passion for Pride, Sampson gradually moved up to his current role at JJLA as the director of Pride events last year.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life
From florists and fabricators to entertainment, lighting, and gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are enhancing live experiences in unique ways.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 02
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
The president of Treehouse Fabrication & Scenic approaches each project from the standpoint of the consumer.
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
Page 1 of 42
Next Page